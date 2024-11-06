Kamala Harris Has Called Donald Trump To Congratulate Him: AP
The vice president is slated to address the nation at 4 p.m. EST
Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory, according to multiple reports.
A senior Harris aide told the Associated Press details of the call on the condition of anonymity.
Harris reportedly discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.
She also discussed the importance of being a president for all Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported.
She is scheduled to give a concession speech to the nation from Howard University on Wednesday afternoon.
