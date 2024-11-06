Former US president Donald Trump takes on Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House on November 5
Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory, according to multiple reports.

A senior Harris aide told the Associated Press details of the call on the condition of anonymity.

Harris reportedly discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

She also discussed the importance of being a president for all Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported.

She is scheduled to give a concession speech to the nation from Howard University on Wednesday afternoon.

