Trump Media Shares Soar After Presidential Election Win
The company has a valuation of $7.037 billion
The share price for Trump Media & Technology Group stock soared after Donald Trump's presidential win, climbing more than 7 percent to $36.52 on Wednesday afternoon.
Shares rose after it became clear Trump had won a second term in the presidency.
Trump Media experienced volatility on Election Day with the NASDAQ briefly stopping trading, but the stock rose and then fell back down.
During a 52-week range, Trump Media shares have fluctuated wildly in the past year with a sharp plunge sending the price down to an all-time low of $11.75 and later rebounding to a record $79.38 a share.
The company has a valuation of $7.037 billion with 194,715,772 shares but has never turned a profit.
