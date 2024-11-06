The share price for Trump Media & Technology Group stock soared after Donald Trump's presidential win, climbing more than 7 percent to $36.52 on Wednesday afternoon.

Shares rose after it became clear Trump had won a second term in the presidency.

Trump Media experienced volatility on Election Day with the NASDAQ briefly stopping trading, but the stock rose and then fell back down.

During a 52-week range, Trump Media shares have fluctuated wildly in the past year with a sharp plunge sending the price down to an all-time low of $11.75 and later rebounding to a record $79.38 a share.

The company has a valuation of $7.037 billion with 194,715,772 shares but has never turned a profit.