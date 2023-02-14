Three days after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs are having a parade to celebrate their latest championship. Close to a million people could be in attendance for Wednesday's celebration,

The Chiefs' 2023 parade has a start time of 1 p.m. ET, or 12 p.m. local time in Kansas City. The parade route begins at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard. It's expected to end less than two hours later at Union Station, where a rally will be held for the new NFL champs.

NFL Network will have TV coverage of the Chiefs' parade.

BREAKING: Kansas City leaders release #Chiefs parade route for Wednesday.



It will start at Sixth and Grand at noon, ending at Union Station for a rally around 1:45 p.m. #SuperBowlLVII #ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/jnyARqkCCH pic.twitter.com/ET9wfKdiCj — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 13, 2023

Roads along the parade route are closed starting at noon CT Tuesday and won't open until Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, according to KCTV.

It was only three years ago that the Chiefs last had a Super Bowl parade. Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win its first championship in 50 years.

It's estimated that between 800,000 and one million people attended the Chiefs' last parade. A similar crowd, if not a larger one, is expected for Wednesday's celebration.

The 2020 parade route and the 2023 parade route are the same.

Nearly 90% of the TVs in Kansas City that were turned on Sunday night were being used to watch the Chiefs beat the Eagles. Kansas City registered a 52.0 rating and an 87.0 share for the Super Bowl.

An average of 113 million people across the country watched the Chiefs and Eagles, making it the third-most watched Super Bowl ever.

Chiefs fans might get used to attending Super Bowl parades. Kansas City has played in three of the last four Super Bowls.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has already established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In every year that Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are likely to be top Super Bowl contenders.