Kourtney Kardashian recently released a special episode for Hulu's "The Kardashians" — which documented the behind-the-scenes of her marriage to Travis Barker — and revealed why it took so long for her to settle down.

Before the 43-year-old Poosh founder found true love with the 47-year-old Blink 182 drummer, she entered into a 10-year on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she now shares three children: 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign.

But after several marriage proposals since 2007, the exes never made it down the aisle and ultimately parted ways in 2015.

Kardashian didn't explain why she rejected the Talentless founder's proposals. But she shared her perspective on marriage during Thursday's special episode, which was influenced by the death of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in 2003.

"When my dad died, I remember thinking: 'I never [want to] get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle,'" Kardashian said, according to BuzzFeed News.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum did not directly mention Disick. But in an interview with Bustle last year, she also opened up about "finding control in the chaos" despite their engagement failing to push through.

"I just used to be really indecisive. I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things. ... I think it was in a time when I may be felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships," she explained.

Kardashian and Disick nearly eloped in Las Vegas over a decade ago, which was also documented in the sixth episode of the first season of the hit E! reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," People reported.

At that time, the pair decided to get married after a night of drinking in Sin City before momager Kris Jenner convinced her daughter not to continue, claiming that it was "wrong" and that the marriage felt rushed.

In 2011, Disick reportedly attempted to propose again, but to his dismay, Kardashian rejected him because she was already "happy" with how their relationship was. Six years later, the exes also thought about marrying once again, with Disick privately proposing, but they "got scared" and "never spoke about it again."

Five years after their breakup, Disick remained hopeful that he and Kardashian would "eventually get married and live a good life."

However, Kardashian finally moved on with another man, tying the knot with Barker at a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May last year.

As the celebration of the couple's first anniversary neared, they dropped "The Kardashians" special, titled "Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis," —an inside look at their three wedding ceremonies — before the reality show drops its third season on May 25.

"Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis" is currently airing on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K.