KEY POINTS Anthony Davis is likely to play in Game 6 for the Lakers against the Warriors.

The Lakers cannot afford to allow the Warriors to force a Game 7

A veteran journalist marvels at the Lakers' transformation into a contender team

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to finish off the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, but the real worry is focused on Anthony Davis.

The 30-year-old big man did not finish that game after he was forced out following a forearm hit to the head by the Warriors' Kevon Looney.

Davis was in obvious discomfort and allegedly needed the aid of a wheelchair to head into the locker room.

However, it appears the eight-time All-Star may still see action in Game 6 following an update from Lakers coach Darvin Ham in a report by USA Today.

"Davis is feeling great and is not in the (concussion) protocol," he stated.

"It's huge. He's the centerpiece of what we're trying to do on both sides of the ball, and for us just in general, our success rate. So that was great, great news."

There is no doubt that for the Lakers to advance, Davis needs to be healthy.

No less than veteran journalist Roland Lazenby stressed this when he spoke to PTV Sports.

"This is going to be quite a game 6. We will see quite a show. If Anthony Davis can play, he has been such a factor defensively for the Lakers," Lazenby said.

The American scribe also believes that the Lakers need to win Game 6 since they will be put under immense pressure if the Warriors are able to live another day.

"The pressure becomes immense because the Lakers will have to return to game 7 in Golden State's home court. The Lakers have won there but being up 3-1, every time you lose a game and the opponent gets close, obviously the pressure builds tremendously," the 71-year-old pundit.

When asked to comment on the current Lakers roster, Lazenby agreed that they are a very different team.

Among those that he marveled at include the role players that comprise their lineup right now.

"One of the biggest surprises for me is how well the role players have come in and really lifted this team. Despite late-season or mid-season changes, basketball chemistry requires so much. They often don't work or take more time," the multi-awarded author explained.

"But the Lakers have turned from a woeful team to a contender. A championship contender with their changes from the trade deadline. That's a surprise."