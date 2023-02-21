The Los Angeles Lakers failed to pair Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving at the 2023 trade deadline. In a few months, the Lakers might be presented with an offer to swap the two star players.

There are rumors around the NBA that the Dallas Mavericks are looking to send Irving to the Lakers for Davis as part of a potential sign-and-trade this summer, according to Fox Sports' Chris Broussard. Irving is in the final year of his contract and doesn't seem interested in signing an extension with the Mavericks before testing free agency.

"LeBron James is sending a message to one Anthony Davis. ... Dallas' objective this summer is Kyrie for AD sign-and-trade. If AD doesn't ball in these last 23 games, the Lakers might look at something like that."



It makes sense for Dallas to have a contingency plan in case Irving wants to head elsewhere for the 2023-24 season. After giving up two quality players and a first-round draft pick, the Mavericks' trade for Irving could become a disaster if Dallas fails to win the championship and Irving walks for nothing.

The Mavericks traded for Irving because the team has been desperate to pair a superstar next to Luka Doncic. A healthy Davis might be the perfect fit with Doncic in Dallas.

With the contracts of Davis, LeBron James and other role players on the books, the Lakers might not be able to offer Irving a max contract in free agency. Los Angeles could look to instead trade for the point guard, whom James has expressed a desire to play alongside, once again.

The Lakers weren't interested in sending Davis to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving at the trade deadline. Los Angeles' stance probably won't change in the offseason, given how unreliable Irving has been in recent years. It's possible, however, that the Lakers could entertain trade talks if Los Angeles misses the 2023 playoffs and the Mavericks include more than just Irving in an offer.

Dallas could also send Christian Wood to Los Angeles in a trade for Davis. Wood is averaging 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Mavericks star is having a better season than Davis, who has been limited to 35 games because of injuries.

Davis was an All-Star every year from 2014-2021. The Lakers' big man has failed to make the team in each of the last two seasons because of injuries. Davis was limited to 40 games last season and 36 games for the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers have a losing record when Davis plays this season. Los Angeles will probably go a third straight year without winning a playoff series.

It was only a few years ago that Davis helped lead the Lakers to a championship in the NBA bubble. If Davis can return to that form and stay on the court for the final 23 games of the regular season, the Lakers will likely dismiss any notion that they'd consider trading him for Irving.

The Lakers are the No. 13 seed in the West. The Mavericks are the No. 6 seed and not among the West's top title contenders.