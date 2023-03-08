When the Baltimore Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, it was expected that the quarterback would have plenty of suitors. Several teams seem to be logical destinations for Jackson, however, they don't appear to be interested in making a run at the former NFL MVP.

The Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons all have questionable quarterback situations, but they are unlikely to pursue Jackson, according to various reports.

Any team can sign Jackson to an offer sheet if it's willing to give the Ravens its 2023 and 2024 first-round draft picks. Baltimore would have seven days to match an offer that Jackson signs.

Because the Dolphins don't own their 2023 first-round pick, they would have to work out a different trade with the Ravens for Jackson. Miami doesn't seem interested in going that route. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is fully committed to Tua Tagovailoa being his starter next season, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

The Commanders could use Jackson or any competent veteran quarterback after releasing veteran Carson Wentz and struggling to find a solid replacement. Washington, however, is reportedly unlikely to pursue Jackson.

The Dolphins will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson or any other starting QBs this off-season, multiple team sources tell me. As one source said, "Mike fully believes Tua is the perfect fit for his system." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 7, 2023

Been trying to gauge league-wide interest in Lamar Jackson since #Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.



Washington is a team that, on paper, makes sense (just like the Falcons). But based on what I'm hearing, the #Commanders are not likely to pursue Jackson. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 7, 2023

Shortly before the Ravens tagged Jackson, there were rumors that the Atlanta Falcons had serious interest in pursuing the quarterback. Insiders from ESPN and NFL Network quickly shot down that report.

The Falcons and Panthers might both prefer to find their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft. Atlanta owns the No. 8 overall selection. Carolina picks ninth in the first round. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are all projected be potential top-10 draft picks.

The Panthers showed interest in signing Derek Carr before he found a home with the division rival New Orleans Saints. Carolina could acquire a veteran quarterback to start in 2023 while the quarterback they draft develops.

Jackson and the Ravens have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract. If Jackson plays under the franchise tag, he will receive a $32.4 million guaranteed salary in 2023. Jackson would remain unsigned for the 2024 season.

There is plenty of time for other teams to pursue Jackson. Suitors could emerge after failing to sign a quarterback in free agency. The Las Vegas Raiders could potentially go after Jackson.

Jackson is thought to be seeking a fully guaranteed contract. Any team who tries to lure the quarterback away from Baltimore might have to give Jackson at least $200 million guaranteed, in addition to forfeiting two first-round picks.

Each of Jackson's last two seasons have been derailed by injuries. Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP award and has one of the best records any of quarterback in NFL history.