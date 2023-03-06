The 2023 NFL Draft could feature one of the best quarterback classes in recent history. After no quarterback was drafted higher than 20th last season, four quarterbacks have a strong chance to be top-10 picks in this year's draft.

Bryce Young is unlikely to fall past No. 2, while C.J. Stroud could be a top-five pick. Anthony Richardson is flying up draft boards. Will Levis could be off the board before 10 teams make a first-round pick.

There are as many as 10 teams that could be looking for a new quarterback next season. On Monday, there were reports that Derek Carr would be joining the New Orleans Saints. The fate of Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers remains unclear and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is likely on the move.

Let's take a look at the four quarterbacks who could be top-10 picks in the draft.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Young is the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 draft class. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was arguably the best college football player of the last two years. He has the arm strength and accuracy to be an NFL starter. Scouts concur that Young's ability to avoid pressure and poise in the pocket separate him from the rest of the quarterbacks in the draft. His size is his biggest red flag. Standing at just over 5-foot-10 and weighing 207 pounds, Young would be among the smallest star quarterback in the league. Young has the same height as Kyler Murray and the same Combine height as Russell Wilson

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Most mock drafts project Stroud to be the second quarterback picked in the first round. A potential top-three pick, Stroud had an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Stroud was incredibly efficient in two seasons as Ohio State's starter. He completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Stroud only had 88 rushing yards in two seasons. He'll have to become a more willing runner in order to reach his ceiling as an NFL starter.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

There is speculation that some team will trade for the No. 1 pick and take a chance on Richardson. The 21-year-old set records with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet and nine inches at the Scouting Combine. Richardson stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 244 pounds, giving him a similar frame to that of Cam Newton. Richardson's combination of size and strength might give him the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the draft. He's an extremely raw talent after completing just 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the 2022 college football season.

Will Levis, Kentucky

Plenty of mock drafts have Levis going in the top 10. A team in need of a franchise quarterback could be drawn by Levis' size and arm talent. The 6-foot-4 prospect threw passes for an average of 59 miles per hour at the Combine, ranking third among quarterbacks in the last seven years. Any team that drafts Levis is likely hoping that injuries played a major role in his disappointing senior season. Levis showed questionable decision-making and accuracy, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The Kentucky product failed to produce a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in either season as a starter.