Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is very much in doubt.

The Ravens are almost certainly going to use the franchise tag on Jackson to prevent him from hitting free agency. It doesn't necessarily mean that the quarterback will return to Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season.

The Ravens are expected to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. The tag would give Jackson a guaranteed, one-year salary of $32.4 million. It would also give the Ravens and Jackson four more months to negotiate a long-term contract.

Jackson wouldn't be an unrestricted free agent on the non-exclusive franchise tag, but he could still negotiate with other teams. If Jackson signs an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens would have seven days to match the offer. If Baltimore fails to do so, Jackson will sign with the new team, which would give the Ravens their next two first-round draft picks.

"If the non-exclusive tag gets placed on [Lamar Jackson] I think it's the beginning of the end for his time there."



— @danorlovsky7 on the Ravens contract negotiation with Jackson pic.twitter.com/pUipEoc8BH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 6, 2023

The Ravens also have the option of trading Jackson. There's speculation that Jackson might want a trade if he gets tagged and doesn't sign a long-term contract with Baltimore.

Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed contract and likely wants a deal similar to the guaranteed $230 million contract that the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a year ago.

The Ravens' front office has maintained that Jackson remains in their plans. The Ravens' first choice is likely to have Jackson under center for years to come. Using the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, however, would allow Baltimore to keep its options open.

The Ravens can make sure that Jackson doesn't get poached by another team without giving him a long-term contract. Baltimore could use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. The exclusive tag would include a guaranteed salary north of $45 million for the 2023 season. Opposing teams would not be allowed to sign Jackson to an offer sheet in exchange for draft picks.

Update: Several people around the NFL believe that the #Ravens have strongly considered using the non-exclusive tag on QB Lamar Jackson, per @JFowlerESPN



That would allow teams to offer Jackson a contract that Ravens can either match or decline in exchange for two 1st-rounders. pic.twitter.com/bZrduj14xI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

When Jackson starts, the Ravens have a 45-16 record. Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award and was a 2021 Pro Bowl selection. The 26-year-old has a 96.7 passer rating for his career,

Each of the Ravens' last two seasons has been derailed because Jackson missed the final five games with an injury. A knee injury that was initially thought to be week-to-week forced Jackson to miss the final month of the 2022 campaign and Baltimore's wild-card playoff loss in Cincinnati.

Should the Ravens make Jackson available, multiple teams would likely make inquiries in this current market. The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly shown an interest in trading for Jackson.