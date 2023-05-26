KEY POINTS The Raiders are in no rush to force Jimmy Garoppolo into action

Garoppolo is still recovering from foot surgery

Tyree Wilson also remains on the sidelines for a surgically repaired right foot

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get a lift following the arrival of Jimmy Garoppolo, but it may take some time before the 31-year-old play-caller will don the team's signature black-and-silver uniform.

After suffering a left foot injury back in December while he was still playing for the San Francisco 49ers, the two-time Super Bowl champion has yet to take the field once more.

This forced Garoppolo to miss the rest of the NFL season for the Niners.

Before that unfortunate incident, the 2013 Walter Payton Award winner completed 67.4% of his passes and thrown for 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Heading into the next NFL season, it was confirmed to reporters by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels that the team is taking its time as far as the recovery process of Garoppolo is concerned/

"He's going through his process just like we knew he would," McDaniels stated on Thursday, May 25 as quoted by The Athletic. "Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had."

Moreover, McDaniel disclosed that they do not have a definite timeline on when he will report for duty.

Regardless, the sideline mentor asserted that there is no concern about whether Garoppolo will be ready by the start of the next NFL season.

"We don't play a game for 100 days," McDaniels shared. "Everything that's happened since we signed Jimmy [Garoppolo], we knew ahead of time... Certainly, we had an awareness of all of it. We prefer not to push it and rush anybody back at this point."

Aside from Garoppolo, the Raiders are also waiting on first-round pick Tyree Wilson.

The edge rusher out of Texas Tech who was selected seventh overall last month is still recuperating from a surgically repaired right foot that he injured on November 12.

"Some of them may be ready before the spring is over; some of them may not. And we're always going to err at this time of the year on being smart," the 47-year-old NFL coach explained.

"To try to rush them out there to get them out there in May, that's a poor decision... They're in all the meetings, all the football things that they can do that aren't jeopardizing anybody's ability to be ready to go here for the season."