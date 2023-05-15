KEY POINTS The Miami Dolphins take a chance on Isaiah Wynn to provide added offensive help

Wynn may start or play backup as he joins a list of other offensive tackles in Miami

Wynn has a history of injuries and has yet to play a full NFL season

The Miami Dolphins know they have to hone up their offensive front, and it appears they have done just that following the reported signing of Isaiah Wynn.

The 23rd pick of the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft will try to address the Dolphins' offensive need, with someone who has experience playing multiple positions.

According to NFL Media, the 27-year-old offensive tackle agreed to a one-year deal with Miami.

After getting selected by the Pats back in 2018, Wynn got his NFL career off on the wrong foot.

He was forced to miss his rookie season after incurring a torn Achilles but managed to bounce back in 2019, starting at left tackle.

From there, Wynn was able to get his groove in the NFL. Part of that was his flexibility in being able to also play right tackle, proof of his versatility.

But like most football players, the one-time Super Bowl champion has had his share of injuries.

Aside from suffering that torn Achilles, the Florida native has also had foot and knee injuries throughout his NFL career.

Equally interesting is whether Wynn will be able to play a full season. He has never played a full season, appearing only in 43 games in total over the past five years.

Wynn is expected to try his luck landing the starting right tackle job. If not, the struggling offensive tackle is likely to play backup to Terron Armstead on the left side.

Regardless of how that turns out, the bottom line is that the Dolphins were able to shore up their offensive unit with the acquisition of Wynn.

Aside from Armstead, the Dolphins likewise got Connor Williams. However, their addition hardly made a difference with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting sacked 21 times in 13 games.

This told heavily on the Dolphins and Tagovailoa, someone who dealt with multiple concussions that made him consider retiring from pro football.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the addition of Wynn alongside Armstead and Wiliams could change all that with Mike McDaniel hoping to give his play-caller much-needed help.

Other players that Wynn will have to compete with include Austin Jackson and seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes.