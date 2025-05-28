Members of Congress are reportedly attempting to enter other political offices in order to avoid working in Washington D.C. due to the unruly nature of the legislature under the Trump administration, a reporter claimed.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, from Alabama, recently announced his bid for governor of his home state, indicating his intended departure from the Senate. Daniella Diaz, a congressional reporter for NOTUS, appeared on MSNBC in conversation with host Ali Vitali, where the two discussed Tuberville's political trajectory.

"I want to pivot a little bit to that news about Tommy Tuberville running for governor back home in Alabama," Vitali said. "But this is something that we end up seeing people leaving office and running for other positions, talk about, you know, the retirements list, the people who are questing for other office. It's not just Tuberville, it's Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO), but then there's also a bunch of House members who have higher aspirations as well."

"Exactly, Ali," Diaz replied. "I mean, it's really interesting. They won't publicly say it, but I talk to lawmakers on Capitol Hill on both sides every day and it's just a very not fun place to work these days."

"And they will tell you that, some of them even on the record, but for the most part, they're trying to figure out what they can do other than being in Congress when it's so dysfunctional," she continued.

Diaz went on to say that the lawmakers "really don't love what they're doing on Capitol Hill." She added that "it's been really difficult for them on both sides," explaining that Democrats are turning to seek office elsewhere due to their minority standing, while Republicans reportedly face difficulty working with the Trump administration.

"This won't be the last announcement we'll see in the next two years before the next election," she added.

