KEY POINTS LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were narrowly swept by the Denver Nuggets

James hinted at possibly retiring in the postgame press conference

He had been dealing with a tendon issue in his foot since February

The Los Angeles Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals is weighing heavily on the mind of LeBron James.

Speaking with reporters in the postgame press conference, James was asked about how he would evaluate the season that the Lakers have had, with the longtime star shining the spotlight on them being able to even reach the Western Conference Finals despite the adversity they faced.

His follow up comments, however, presented a more interesting perspective on what was currently going on in his head.

"It's challenging, for sure, very challenging season for me, for our ball club... It's a pretty cool ride, but I don't know. I think it was okay. I don't like to say it was a successful year because I don't play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. I don't get a kick out of making a conference [finals] appearance. I've done it a lot," James said.

"It's not fun to not be able to be a part of [playing] in the Finals. We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about."

Based on the mix of a flustered speech pattern and the frustration that was just bubbling underneath his face, James was clearly unhappy with how it all turned out for him and the Lakers.

James put up an all-time performance to keep them afloat for the better part of Game 4 as he did not take only missed four seconds of the entire 48-minute contest, racking up 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the first half.

By the fourth quarter, fatigue had finally settled in for James as he only had nine points while only knocking down four of his 12 attempts as the Nuggets–the last of which was a floater to tie the game that was blocked by Aaron Gordon.

Despite having "Father Time" nipping at his heels in the past few years, James has been able to stave off its relentless assault on him.

It should be noted that James was able to drag the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals despite dealing with a nagging tendon injury in his foot since February that needed surgery, which would have knocked him out for the rest of the season.

With how the Lakers' season turned out, James voicing out his opinions on retirement will certainly dominate conversations in the offseason.