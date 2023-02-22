LeBron James' son looks to be following in his father's footsteps. Bronny James is now projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

NBA fans have been aware of Bronny James for quite some time because of his famous father, but it wasn't always a certainty that the current senior at Sierra Canyon High School would make it to the pros. Less than a year and a half until he's eligible to be drafted, LeBron James' eldest son seems likely headed for a career as a professional basketball player.

The latest mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony projects Bronny to be the No. 10 overall pick next year. Bronny is ranked No. 28 on ESPN's list of 2023 college basketball recruits.

Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he's made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking . Full 2024 mock draft on ESPN: https://t.co/Cw5AcgxiKy pic.twitter.com/4DNo1TOtDx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

Bronny has developed into arguably the best perimeter defender in his recruiting class, according to Givony, and the 18-year-old has improved his playmaking and shooting. Much smaller than LeBron James, Bronny James is listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds.

The buzz around Bronny's NBA potential has been gradually building. Bronny was recently selected by USA Basketball to play at this year's Nike Hoops Summit. USA Basketball picks 13 of the best high school seniors to compete at the annual event against the best under-19 players in the world.

A large portion of Nike Hoops Summit players become lottery picks in the NBA Draft. Bronny James hasn't yet committed to a school. The four-star recruit has narrowed his choices to Oregon, USC and Ohio State. Bronny is expected to pick a college when his high school basketball season is finished.

Bronny's draft stock could make it difficult for LeBron to achieve his stated goal of playing on the same team as his son in an NBA game. LeBron recently clarified that he wanted to play on the court in an NBA game with Bronny, perhaps aware that it would be difficult to be on the same roster as his son.

The 2024-25 season would be LeBron's 22nd year in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star remains a top-10 player in the league and looks like he could still be an All-Star when Bronny gets drafted. LeBron can become a free agent in the summer of 2024.