KEY POINTS The Lakers will try to go for their third-straight win against the Raptors on Friday

The Raptors need to improve on their offense, particularly inside the paint

Anthony Davis is expected to lead the Lakers anew against the reeling Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a two-game winning streak, and a third triumph could be on the way if they pull off a win over the Toronto Raptors at the Crypo.com Arena on Friday, March 10.

Pundits are giving the Lakers a slight edge, picking Los Angeles as a -1 favorite to pull off a win over the Raptors.

The Moneyline for this game is -120 for Los Angeles and +100 for Toronto.

The Lakers are 17-15 in their homecourt, while the Raptors are 12-22 when it comes to playing away games.

It will also be the second meeting between the two NBA clubs this 2022-23 NBA season. In their first matchup, the Raptors came out on top, 126-113, back in December.

But as most know, a lot has changed–particularly for the Lakers.

The Purple and Gold are coming off two consecutive wins, the last of which was a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis starred for the Lakers in that game, dropping 30 points and 22 rebounds. Three players backed him up with 17 points each–Dennis Schroder, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

"It's good, but we're not satisfied," Davis said after the Lakers got the highest spot in the standings since their 2-10 start to the season via ESPN. "We don't want to stop there. We want to get greedy."

The same cannot be said for the Raptors who have lost two in a row. Their last loss was at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers, 100-108.

A problem pointed out by Raptors coach Nick Nurse in that game was their points in the paint. It is something that may be tougher, especially with Davis patrolling the paint.

"I think from in the paint in we didn't finish good enough," Nurse stated via ESPN.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Scottie Barnes also finished with 20 markers, five boards, and four dimes.

The game will be shown over NBA TV at 10:30 PM ET with live streaming also available via fuboTV.