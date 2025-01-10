KEY POINTS The person is custody was described as homeless and in his 30s

Victory Trailhead is now a crime scene, as per local reports

Kenneth Fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres and is 'rapidly spreading'

Kenneth Fire, a new wildfire in Los Angeles, is now reportedly being investigated as arson, and Victory Trailhead, where the fire started Thursday, has been recognized as a crime scene.

Senior news correspondent Brian Entin wrote on X late Thursday after interviewing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), he learned that one person has been taken into custody in relation to the arson investigation of the blazing Kenneth Fire.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Charles Dinsel said "citizens" detained one person several minutes after the fire started. When asked directly whether the individual in custody "purposefully" started the Kenneth Fire, Dinsel said, "at this time, that's what we believe."

Los Angeles Police says Kenneth Fire currently burning was intentionally set and suspect "was detained by citizens."

Burning now 800+ acres. pic.twitter.com/acJspnIJKF — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 10, 2025

The suspect is reportedly a homeless man in his 30s, as per news anchor Elex Michaelson. He added that despite the starting point of the fire having been turned into a crime scene, "firefighters appear to have gained the upper hand" on the fire.

However, the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) revealed that as of early Friday, Kenneth Fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres and "is rapidly spreading."

"The challenging terrain and persistent winds complicate suppression activities, necessitating heightened vigilance from residents and adherence to directives from local authorities," the local agency said.

As of early Friday, the fire has not been contained, and residents were urged to follow evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, there are four other active wildfires across California, with the Palisades Fire being the largest and most devastating so far – nearly 20,000 acres wiped out at only 6% containment.

The Eaton Fire is the second-largest wildfire in Los Angeles and the entire state, burning over 13,600 acres so far. Like the Palisades Fire, it is also in a 0% containment status.

The Hurst Fire is smaller, but progress is being made. Of 771 acres burned, 37% have been contained by firefighters and authorities.

Finally, the Lidia Fire, the smallest of the five L.A. wildfires with nearly 400 acres burned so far, has the highest prospects of getting contained soon (75%).