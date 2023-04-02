KEY POINTS Manchester United suffered another disappointing defeat in the Premier League

Luke Shaw was quick to point out what Manchester United lacked

Manager Erik ten Hag backed his ward in his own interview

Manchester United storming to a Top-Four finish is one of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 English Premier League season, but their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United has a veteran defender none too happy with his squad.

Luke Shaw spoke to Sky Sports following the match and was quick to point out what made the Red Devils drop another winnable match.

"I don't think they won the game on quality today. They won it on passion, desire, hunger, attitude, and they had higher motivation than us and that can't be possible," Shaw was quoted to have said.

"I feel I say the same things every time we lose. It's not acceptable. At Manchester United, that can't be possible."

For the better part of the first half, Manchester United looked off-kilter as they struggled repeatedly to defend against the Magpies' all-out attacks without the services of Casemiro anchoring them in the backfield.

Soon enough, Newcastle United finally broke through David de Gea's stout defense with a three-man game that saw Joe Willock head in the ball right in front of the Spaniard keeper in the 65th minute.

23 minutes later, Callum Wilson added to their lead with a header of his own after a wonderfully placed corner kick from England national team right-back and former Manchester United transfer target Kieran Trippier.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag agreed with Shaw's assessment in his own post-match interview.

"Luke Shaw was right, I agree with him, Newcastle [United] wanted it more. They were more determined, passionate, and had more desire. I hate to say it, but they were better today. Especially in determination, passion, and desire. They wanted to win more this week. So they won," Ten Hag also told Sky Sports.

"We had our opportunities but then you have to go for the goal with the determination they did. It wasn't good enough. We allowed them too many chances. In the past, we were better."

The Red Devils have not found the back of the net in Premier League action since winning the 2022-23 English Football League Cup (EFL Cup or also known as the Carabao Cup) on February 26.

That includes a 7-0 loss to Liverpool, a 0-0 draw with Southampton and their loss to Newcastle United away from home put an exclamation to that.

They do have two more Premier League fixtures against Brentford and Everton on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 before meeting Sevilla FC for a UEFA Europa League match on April 14.

Losing to Newcastle United puts them at fourth in the domestic league despite the Magpies and Red Devils having the same number of points because of the goal difference.

While they might not win the Premier League title this season once again, the foundation is there for a strong future and something they can build on with transfers in the summer.