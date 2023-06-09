KEY POINTS Mason Greenwood is expected to be loaned out by Manchester United this summer

Greenwood's legal troubles came to an end this past February

The club's approach appears to be to have him up his transfer value elsewhere

The 2022-23 soccer season has finally come to a close for Manchester United.

While the club is still reeling from their near-win experience of the FA Cup final against Manchester City, an update has emerged regarding Mason Greenwood's future.

According to sources, Manchester United officials are "looking into a move that would see the 21-year-old head abroad for up to a year" with countries such as Italy, Spain and Turkey as the "likeliest options."

"[Manchester] United is understood to have stepped up their probe into Greenwood, who has two years remaining on his £75,000-a-week ($94,116) contract, following the conclusion of their campaign on Saturday [June 3]," the source additionally shared.

Greenwood has been on the shelf since late January of last year as he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of his girlfriend Harriet Robson who released footage of her alleged abuse at the hands of the Manchester United youngster.

Soon thereafter, the Red Devils decided to suspend Greenwood. Meanwhile, sports apparel giant Nike stopped its sponsorship of Greenwood and video game company EA Sports removed the embattled star from its FIFA games.

With court dates continuing to hound him later into the year, he was forced to watch the team find success without him thanks mainly to the efforts of Marcus Rashford who stepped in full-time to take on the reins as its No. 1 striker.

Rashford would end the season with 56 total appearances en route to 30 goals as he helped them climb to the No. 3 spot in the English Premier League while also going on to win their first piece of silverware since the 2016-17 season–that being the English Football League Cup (colloquially known as the Carabao Cup).

For the troubled Greenwood, he would be arrested for a second time in mid-October for allegedly breaching his bail conditions which included contacting his accuser, Robson.

But just this past February, the Manchester Evening News reported that the charges against him had been dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed the following.

"A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case," CPS told the daily newspaper.

Because of the rumors linking him to overseas soccer for about a year, Manchester United's approach appears to be to keep him away from the club for as long as possible so as not to damage their brand because of his legal troubles while also hoping to get a suitable return.

More clarity on the situation is expected to emerge in the coming days as the domestic transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 14, while the international window opens on July 1.