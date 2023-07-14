KEY POINTS Congressional Republicans slammed the Secret Service's decision to close its investigation

McCarthy wondered what goes on in Biden's White House

Boebert said the area where the cocaine was found should've had surveillance cameras

The Secret Service said Thursday in a closed-door Congressional hearing that before the cocaine discovery in the White House over the Fourth of July weekend, marijuana was also located on at least two occasions last year, according to a report.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Fox News Digital that "small amounts of marijuana" was found inside the White House in July and September last year.

"No one was arrested in these incidents because the weight of the marijuana confiscated did not meet the legal threshold for federal charges or D.C. misdemeanor criminal charges, as the District of Columbia had decriminalized possession," the spokesperson said. "The marijuana was collected by officers and destroyed."

Although having less than two ounces of marijuana is not a crime in Washington D.C., possessing pot is still prohibited on federal properties like the White House.

Rep. Lauren Boebert told the news outlet that the area in the West Wing where the cocaine was found "should have had video surveillance."

"This probably is an area that should have had video surveillance, especially since this is not the first time that drugs have been found on the White House property since Biden has taken office," the Colorado representative said.

"There should have been implementations made to ensure security at the White House already before this cocaine appeared," she added.

Boebert also said that she asked during the briefing about the specific security measures in place for the lockers where the cocaine had been found.

She said that the Secret Service answered that the key in question was missing.

"There are 182 lockers in that foyer and currently ... locker number 50 where the cocaine was found, that key is missing," Boebert said. "There were more than 500 people who went through the West Wing during the weekend of when this substance was found when the cocaine was found in the White House, and none of those people who have come through are classified as suspects."

Meanwhile, the Congressional Republicans slammed the Secret Service's decision to close its investigation into the cocaine, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying it's just another example of President Joe Biden's orbit getting special treatment.

"This is the most secure building probably in America. Just to get into the door before you get through the gate, you go through security as a member of Congress. When I come with my own security, I still go through security," McCarthy told Fox News Thursday.

"They have cameras 24-7. It just seems to me when it comes to the 'Biden, Inc.' family, they get treated different than anybody else," he added.

McCarthy also said that if the White House could not disclose who brought the illegal substance, "What else is happening in the White House?"

"That even concerns me more now because of the discussions we have in that building, the places that are and the situations that are being discussed and actually decided upon in that building," McCarthy said.