Republican presidential hopefuls are doubling down on their criticism of the current administration after it was revealed that cocaine had been found inside the White House.

Frontrunner and former President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that the illegal drug found in the West Wing could be President Biden's or his son Hunter's.

"Does anybody really believe that the cocaine found in the west wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter and Joe Biden," Trump wrote.

"But watch, the fake news media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' and it wasn't really cocaine, but rather common ground up aspirin, and the story will vanish," he added.

Trump also managed to take a jab at Jack Smith, the Department of Justice (DOJ)-appointed special prosecutor who indicted him for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

"Has deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump-hating special prosecutor, been seen in the area of cocaine? He looks like a crackhead to me!" he said.

The real estate mogul also inquired in another Truth Social post if, like what the DOJ did in their investigation of him, security tapes of the White House would also be shown to find out who the culprit was.

"Where are the White House security tapes, like the ones I openly and happily gave to deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the cocaine in the White House came from? They already know the answer, but probably don't like it!" Trump said.

Trump's closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also did not miss the opportunity to take shots at the current administration.

"I've long believed, I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration's been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it's a little bit more literal than even I had thought," DeSantis told conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Outkick, per The Hill.

"I could tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a six, five and a three-year-old running around the governor's mansion. So that's not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper. But that's the extent of our adventures at the governor's mansion," the Florida governor added.

The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that the suspicious substance found at the White House last weekend was indeed cocaine.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing that the cocaine was found in a "heavily traveled area where many ... West Wing visitors come through this particular area."

Meanwhile, President Biden and his family were in Camp David when the illegal substance was discovered.