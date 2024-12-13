Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Friday he saw "what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky" above his home, taking the mysterious situation that has been dominating the conversation in New Jersey to a new state.

Hogan went on to say that he, like many who observed the objects, didn't "know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security."

"But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government. The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren't getting any," the governor continued.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes.



Like… pic.twitter.com/Ipx8ctLmhs — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2024

He was making reference to a joint statement by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, who said on Thursday that they don't have any evidence that the "reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

The agencies claim they are monitoring the situation along with local police "but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection."

"To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space," the agencies added.

Hogan, however, voiced his skepticism, saying that "we are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them–and that they pose no threat."

He called the response "entirely unacceptable" and demanded "the federal government immediately address this issue." "The American people deserve answers and action now," he concluded.

New Jersey officials have described the drones as "commercial-grade devices" and expressed alarm about potential safety dangers in contact with the press.

Witnesses have described them as being at least 6 feet in diameter and able to go from emitting lights to no light and can avoid detection.

The sightings have been happening since mid-November and so far there is no further information on the matter.