New Jersey Republican Rep. Brian Bergen called White House Spokesperson John Kirby an "idiot" for dismissing the mysterious drone sightings seen over the state.

"That guy's an idiot. That I could tell you right now because the colonel of the state police told the members of the state legislature that one of his helicopters was hovering above a 6-foot wide drone and he landed that helicopter because he felt unsafe for his pilots," Bergen said during a Fox News appearance on Thursday.

"That guy, I don't even know his name, who was on here a couple of minutes ago, is a fool if he's going to say there's no issue," he continued.

Bergen then touted his credentials as a former Apache helicopter pilot, to which the anchor pointed out that Kirby served as a former rear admiral.

"Go Army, beat Navy. That's what I would say," Bergen retorted.

Bergen's comments came after Kirby said during a White House press briefing that there was "no evidence" that "the drones pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

Kirby added that many of the reported sightings were of manned aircraft being operated lawfully.

Originally published by Latin Times