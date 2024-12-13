New Jersey Republican Calls White House Spokesman An 'Idiot' For Dismissing Mystery Drone Sightings Over State
The lawmaker added he 'doesn't even know' the White House spokesperson's name but called him a 'fool'
New Jersey Republican Rep. Brian Bergen called White House Spokesperson John Kirby an "idiot" for dismissing the mysterious drone sightings seen over the state.
"That guy's an idiot. That I could tell you right now because the colonel of the state police told the members of the state legislature that one of his helicopters was hovering above a 6-foot wide drone and he landed that helicopter because he felt unsafe for his pilots," Bergen said during a Fox News appearance on Thursday.
"That guy, I don't even know his name, who was on here a couple of minutes ago, is a fool if he's going to say there's no issue," he continued.
Bergen then touted his credentials as a former Apache helicopter pilot, to which the anchor pointed out that Kirby served as a former rear admiral.
"Go Army, beat Navy. That's what I would say," Bergen retorted.
Bergen's comments came after Kirby said during a White House press briefing that there was "no evidence" that "the drones pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."
Kirby added that many of the reported sightings were of manned aircraft being operated lawfully.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Don't Get Scammed This Holiday Season: Your Guide To Spot Package Delivery Scams
-
Top 8 Blue-Collar Jobs Offering Big Bucks In 2025 Revealed
-
Get Ahead Of 2025: 5 Smart Purchases To Make Before Trump's Tariffs Hit Your Wallet
-
Blown Off Course, Turbine Giant Orsted Seeks Second Wind
-
Video Game Bosses Gather At 'Darkest Hour' For Industry
-
Vulnerable Afghans Struggle As Taliban Rebuild Kabul Roads