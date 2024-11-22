After former Rep. Matt Gaetz announced he would not seek to return to Congress after withdrawing his name to be Donald Trump's U.S. Attorney General he hinted at what his next chapter will be.

"Stock trading is such a huge part of congress. It shouldn't be," he posted on X. "I can't wait to tell all these stories of corruption, treason and betrayal."

He ended with with, "Coming soon."

Gaetz faced an uphill battle to win enough support to be sworn in as Attorney General.

.A House Ethics Committee was investigating reports that he had sex with a minor.

He resigned from Congress the day after Trump nominated him and the committee declined to release its findings.

Gaetz announced Thursday he was no longer seeking to become Attorney General after holding meetings with Senators to win their backing.

Those meetings indicated he would have enough votes to be confirmed.

"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," he said in an interview with Charlie Kirk.