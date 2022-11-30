KEY POINTS The Cubs are allegedly placing more weight on acquiring Dansby Swanson or Trea Turner

Correa or Turner could inject power and speed to the Cubs

Offseason moves of the Cubs holds no promise due to financial limitations

The MLB will have several tempting shortstops available, a cast that includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

One team that has been mentioned to be in the mix for one of those players is the Chicago Cubs.

However, their chances of landing them are another matter.

As far as the Cubs are concerned, interest reportedly remains high. But of the four names, Swanson and Turner are allegedly two shortstops that are being linked to Chicago according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN when he spoke to the MLB Network on Tuesday, November 29.

However, Rogers cautioned that he too believes the Cubs won't be at the top of the market, particularly when it comes to the contracts that would be offered to free-agent shortstops.

Hence, it is possible that the Cubs could be out of the chase for guys like Correa and Turner.

Furthermore, this could mean that Chicago can only hope that the asking price of Bogaerts or Swanson falls in the vicinity of their desired price.

As far as the buzz that Turner is one of the targets of the Cubs, it would be best to note that the scenario of Turner and Swanson could also be telling.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been heavily linked to Turner while the Atlanta Braves remain a strong candidate to re-sign Swanson.

Moreover, it was in the belief of pundits that the Cubs would focus more on Correa and/or Bogaerts.

But comparing Correa and Turner, one aspect that sets them apart is speed.

Turner remains one of the game's fastest players in the game, and Chicago could end up with a combination of speed and power in the Cubs' lineup.

Swanson, on the other hand, may not make sense since he would not be as agile compared to Turner or even Correa.

Hence, the chances of seeing the Cubs land one of the top free-agent shortstops will not be easy.

They are in the mix, but the odds of them landing Bogaerts, Correa, Swanson or Turner may be a bit complicated.