Meghan Markle is being shunned by some in the fashion industry, a royal commentator has claimed.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal correspondent and the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, recently appeared on Sky News Australia's "The Royal Report," where host Caroline Di Russo claimed that the Duchess of Sussex appears to be "having a hard time in the world of fashion" despite being considered by some as a "fashion icon."

Schofield confirmed that some brands and people in the fashion industry are allegedly wary about working with Markle.

"That's right," the "R is for Revenge Dress" author told Di Russo. "We were just talking about a lot of people in New York and L.A. distancing themselves. ... Dior has that, 'No, we're not working with Meghan.' And then we had a stylist in L.A. say, 'Over my dead body would I connect Meghan Markle to any of my high-profile couture clients.'"

Schofield speculated that some in the fashion world don't want to work with the Sussexes due to the alleged "toxicity" associated with Prince Harry and Markle's brand.

"I think this is that toxicity that's associated with their brand. They can't keep secrets. They go on Netflix and announce a text message from Beyoncé. If they don't like what you do, they are going to run you over so publicly they'll sit down with Oprah [Winfrey] and tear into you," Schofield claimed, referring to the Sussexes' 2021 sit-down.

"I think brands really want to distance themselves. They're concerned about the damage they get by association, and Harry and Meghan are very damaging right now," she alleged.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Last week, reports surfaced that Markle was set to sign a "mega-bucks" deal with Dior to become the new face of the French fashion house.

But a spokesman for Dior said that a deal was never in the works, telling WWD that the brand has had no contract negotiations or recent contact with the duchess.

In a statement to The Telegraph, a spokesperson for Markle also denied the rumors that the former "Suits" star was in talks to work with Dior.

British journalist and royal biographer Tom Bower recently claimed on GB News that the Sussexes are considering taking on Princess Diana's surname, Spencer, as part of a potential rebrand after the loss of their Spotify deal and Dior's denial of rumors of contract talks with Markle dealt "a major blow" to the couple's brand.

"They sabotaged themselves by being so controversial, and I think that is what people like Dior and other corporations fear. They don't want to be associated with that sort of controversy," Bower claimed to GB News host Dan Wootton.