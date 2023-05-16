KEY POINTS The Bucks, Pistons and Raptors are linked to former Suns coach Monty Williams

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is looking for a coach with offensive creativity

Two notable names are among mentioned to take over the Suns' coaching vacancy

Monty Williams was fired by the Phoenix Suns recently despite the modest efforts of the 2021 NBA Coach of the Year.

Considering that the 51-year-old coach made a good account of himself for the Suns, it is hardly surprising that several teams that also parted ways with their previous coaches are being linked to Williams.

Among the teams reportedly interested in the services of Williams include the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Since taking over the head coaching reigns of the Phoenix Suns, Williams was able to rack up a 194-115 record in five seasons.

Aside from that, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game head coach led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021.

However, it would be best to note that Williams still has three years and $21 million left in his contract with the Suns.

Hence, the Bucks, Pistons and Raptors will have to request permission before conversing with him.

Moreover, Williams is reportedly now focused on spending time with his family following his ouster as head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Other coaches who are expected to be pursued by NBA teams without head coaches include Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse.

In Detroit, Dwane Casey is set to step into a front-office role after calling the shots for the Pistons in the last four seasons.

The firing of Williams was the latest big move of new Suns team owner Mat Ishbia who is believed to be bringing in a coach of his choice.

Williams landed the job after he was hired by Robert Sarver in 2019.

So far, the only name being linked to take over the Suns' head coaching vacancy is Tyronn Lue and Nurse. However, the former is still under contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In another report by Charania of The Athletic, Isbhia is allegedly looking for someone with commands accountability and a person who can be creative on the offensive end.

Regardless, Williams will remain one of the most successful coaches in franchise history.

For a team that has a talented lineup led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the next head coach will have all the necessary tools to make a good run next season although this would include immense pressure to deliver.