Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after sustaining an injury on an official trip to Luxembourg.

A spokesperson for the congresswoman confirmed she was admitted to a hospital for evaluation after the injury but did not disclose exactly what she suffered.

The Wall Street Journal reported that she may have fallen after a group photo.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," spokesperson Ian Krager said.

He went on to say that she "continues to work" but will be unable to attend the remainder of the events with the bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon," Krager said.

Polosi announced in late 2022 that she would not seek reelection to be the House Democrat's leader after a two-decade tenure.

Pelosi became the first woman to hold the speaker position in 2006.