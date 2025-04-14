Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is being slammed by her audience after she thanked grassroots volunteers within the Democratic Party for working towards preserving Medicaid despite refusing to hold a vote on Medicare for All legislation while she was in office.

Pelosi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday where she emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare, denouncing President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk for their efforts towards dismantling healthcare access.

"I want to thank you, our grassroots VIPs, our Volunteers in Politics, for the work you have been doing for months to Save Our Health Care. Since January, you've been informing the public that Trump and Musk are coming after our American Safety Net, threatening our health care and risking the lives and livelihoods of the American people to give massive tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations who don't want to pay their fair share," she began.

"You have been ramping up the pressure and telling Republicans, 'Hands Off Our Medicaid!' Today, we are getting on the phone and talking to voters in Republican-held swing Districts about the deadly Republican scheme to cut more than $880 billion from health care initiatives that more than 72 million Americans rely on to live," she continued.

"These House Republicans would be throwing millions of their own constituents, their neighbors, off Medicaid. Voters in these Districts need to contact their Republican members of Congress and tell them Hands Off Our Medicaid! All of us have the power to make a difference by phone banking, to help them to make those calls and tell their stories," Pelosi pointed out.

"It is my pleasure to partner with the California Democratic Party, the California Labor Federation, Grassroots Democrats HQ - Tamara Levenson, thank you - and amazing volunteers and Volunteers In Politics like you to save our health care. We don't agonize, we organize and we unionize. Now let us get on those phones and stop the Republican raid on Medicaid. Thank you all for what you do," she concluded.

However, many members of Pelosi's audience quickly took to the replies of her post to point out that Pelosi herself had prevented health care related legislation from passing, denying access to millions in order to maintain the status quo.

"Nobody is buying what you're selling Pelosi. It's way past time for you to retire from politics," said one user.

"You've been in office since 1987. That is almost 40 years. What do you actually have to show for it? Rent is unaffordable, healthcare is still a mess, the wealth gap is wider than ever, and the system you helped build continues to fail working people. You are a lifelong politician who lost touch with reality decades ago," said one frustrated user. "If you truly cared about Americans struggling to make ends meet, you would step aside and let someone else lead. This constant finger-pointing means nothing coming from someone who had power for so long and did so little."

"Give it up, Nancy. We all know you're a bold faced liar," wrote another.

"Just stop, Nancy..... Your time will be up soon.. One would think you'd be more focused on that considering all of the Hail Mary's you need to recite..." said a fourth.

From 2019 to 2023, though Pelosi returned to her previous role as Speaker, she never once attempted to pass legislation relating to Medicare for All, refusing to even bring bills to the House floor to be voted on. Furthermore, despite President Joe Biden's campaign promises, the House of Representatives never voted on any "public option" or government-run health insurance plan, or on any bill aiming to lower the Medicare age.

"She's trying to thread the needle here, and she understands the difficulty that Medicare for All will provide for her caucus and for some of her members who have to go get reelected," said American Hospital Association (AHA) top lobbyist Tom Nickels, who correctly predicted that Pelosi would attempt to block Medicare for all initiatives supported by progressive Democrats to protect moderate Democrats in swing districts.

"And my guess is she's going to be pretty adept in making sure that nothing comes up that harms her members," Nickels told Jacobin.

Originally published on Latin Times