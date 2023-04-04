KEY POINTS Kevin Garnett remains hopeful Ben Simmons can still find his footing in the NBA

Simmons was ruled out for the season due to a nerve impingement

"Ben Simmons got to come back and give us something," Garnett says

Ben Simmons' NBA future has been a point of discussion throughout the basketball world for quite some time and 2008 NBA Champion Kevin Garnett has decided to send a message to him on a public platform.

On the latest episode of the "Ticket & The Truth" podcast, Garnett was in full "grizzled NBA veteran" mode as he talked about Simmons' current trajectory and how he still has a lot left to give to the game.

"Ben Simmons, if you're listening, I want you to go back and find your roots. Go back and find why you love playing the game. Straight up. You got a lot to give to the game," Garnett said.

After comparing him wasting his slot in the league to potential playoff contributors like Carmelo Anthony and DeMarcus Cousins sitting at home as free agents, Garnett made an appeal to Simmons.

"If your heart ain't in it, it is what it is. I hate to say that, man. I think he got another run in him, but it's going to be Ben Simmons [to decide]. It's gonna have to be him. Not his mom, not none of this collective around him. I want to see dude get back to killing it [on the court]," Garnett declared.

For those not in the know, Simmons was shut down for the season on March 28 due to a nerve impingement in his back – something that has caused him discomfort for quite some time.

The perspective of Simmons' career has quickly shifted from hopeful to disappointed as he has fallen off a cliff in terms of on-court play and the court of public opinion since the 2021 postseason against the Atlanta Hawks as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 42 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season, the Australian point-forward averaged career-low averages across multiple categories which exacerbated the public's thoughts about his career.

Garnett further expounded on the untapped potential that Simmons still possesses.

"We ain't even seen Ben Simmons with the [jumper]. We ain't seeing Ben Simmons pull up, two dribbles, pull up left. Off the glass? Like he got a whole other [expletive] level, bro... He got to come back and give us something," Garnett added.

It can be argued that Simmons being out for an extended amount of time has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Nets since it has allowed Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas, and a whole host of young talent to shine.

Garnett has never been one to hold back from letting his thoughts loose and him being this honest with Simmons might be the one big push to get him back to All-NBA caliber performances on the court.

The veracity of his health issues has been widely discussed as well and while no other information has been released outside of what the Nets put out, thus begins another season of wait-and-see for fans of the beleaguered NBA star.