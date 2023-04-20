KEY POINTS The Philadelphia 76ers is expected to leave Game 3 with another victory in their pockets

The 2023 NBA playoffs are entering a crucial juncture with a couple of Game 3 matchups set for later tonight as two teams look to take a commanding 3-0 lead while another matchup might determine who advances.

The odds seen below were provided by William Hill Sports Book via Covers.com.

At 7:30 PM ET, the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will enter their first road game of the postseason as they visit the Brooklyn Nets in the hopes of continuing their momentum.

The Sixers are favored to get the win as minus-200 underdogs and for good reason.

Game 1 was a dominant performance across the board after a slow start for Philadelphia as the Nets offense, led by Mikal Bridges, hung around the Sixers entering the second half, but Tobias Harris' defense allowed them to take home the 20-point win.

While Game 2 was a more low-scoring affair, it was third-year star Tyrese Maxey who anchored their offense with 33 points to win it 96-84.

The Nets have been pretty solid at home this season with a record of 23-18 and head coach Jacque Vaughn needs to find a way to get his wards ready to defend homecourt against one of the favorites to come out of the East.

Heading to an all-California matchup at 10:00 PM ET, the Golden State Warriors will be without the services of Draymond Green in Game 3 after the NBA front office decided to suspend him for stomping on Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis late in Game 2.

The Warriors struggled mightily on the road this season with a record of 11-30, but have been an unstoppable force at home–winning 30 of their 38 games.

As such, William Hill Sports Book has the Warriors as minus-222 favorites.

De'Aaron Fox has emerged as a massive star this season with Sabonis helping him lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 17 years, but the Warriors' dominance at the Chase Center will test their resolve.

At 10:30 PM ET and about five hours away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Los Angeles Clippers welcome the Phoenix Suns to Crypto.com Arena for another highly contested matchup.

Games 1 and 2 were nail-biting affairs for fans of each franchise as the two Western Conference titans traded blows throughout 48 minutes and came away with one game apiece at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Star players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard came out to play in their first two matchups after posting big numbers that affected their respective teams' wins, but it has come down to a battle of the so-called "others".

The Suns' Torrey Craig and Clippers' Eric Gordon are again expected to be locked into a battle of sharpshooters after the pair combined to make 14 three-point markers out of their 28 attempts.

Phoenix bounced back perfectly to even up the series in Game 2 and William Hill Sports Book sees them replicating their success in Los Angeles, handing them minus-141 odds to win.