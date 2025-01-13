A new survey ranks the best places to retire in the U.S., and New Jersey sits at the bottom of the list.

According to the rankings by Seniorly, the Garden State ranks dead last due to scoring poorly on nine factors, including affordability, quality of life and access to affordable healthcare.

The 2025 list names New Jersey as the worst state to retire due to the high cost of living, subpar access to arts and recreation, and an unhealthy senior population, where two-thirds have three or more chronic conditions.

Topping the list was Washington, D.C. at No. 1. Despite the high cost of living, the nation's capital scored well in the availability of doctors (769 per 10,000 older adults), long-term care spending through Medicaid ($12,993 per senior), and recreational opportunities.

The top of the rankings were filled with surprise entries, including the ranking of Western states Montana and Wyoming as Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Alaska placed fourth with Pennsylvania rounding out the top five. Rounding out the bottom five were Alabama, Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Some states that are considered retirement havens also performed poorly on the nine criteria, including Florida coming in 18th due to the state's low Medicaid spending and an unhealthy senior population (68% have three or more conditions).

Retirement hot spots North Carolina (40), Arizona (42) and South Carolina also fared poorly.