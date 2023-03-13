KEY POINTS The New York Jets secure the services of Quincy Williams for the coming NFL season

The New York Jets have reportedly come to terms with linebacker Quincy Williams on a three-year deal worth $18 million.

The older brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was set to hit free agency on Wednesday, March 15.

This officially dampens the chances of other NFL teams who may have had an interest in possibly snagging the 26-year-old linebacker.

Jets coach Robert Saleh wanted to keep as many players from last season's defensive unit for the coming NFL season.

According to NBC Sports, the Williams deal has a maximum value of $21 million, including $9 million which was guaranteed.

The Alabama native made $2.54 million in the final year of his rookie year.

Quincy started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Murray State. Unfortunately, he never stood out, playing in only 18 games with 59 combined tackles.

The Jets picked up the younger Williams off waivers and flourished with the team during the 2021 season, where he had 110 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and five passes defended.

In 2022, the former third-round pick fared well too with 106 tackles along with three sacks in 15 games.

Given his efficiency, there is no denying that Williams is an integral piece of the team and it would be foolish to let him walk in the free agent market.

The Jets are now expected to turn their attention to Quninnen, the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. The hope is for New York to lock up the 25-year-old defensive tackle on a long-term deal.

This development also means that the Jets can bank on their defense once more for the 2023-24 NFL wars as rhey ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game last season with 311.1.

They were also fourth in points allowed per game at 18.6.

New York finished with a 7-10 win-loss record last season and is expected to do the necessary to improve their offensive prowess.

One name that is reportedly on their radar is Aaron Rodgers.

As of this writing, Rodgers is playing the waiting game although the 39-year-old quarterback hinted that a decision is coming soon.