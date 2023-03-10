KEY POINTS At least three NFL teams are in play for the services of Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders may have the inside track on Garoppolo when the free agency opens

Garoppolo would make sense for NFL teams who want to mold younger quarterbacks

Jimmy Garopplo is expected to be in the spotlight next week once free agency opens next week.

This early, the two-time NFL Super Bowl champion is reportedly on the radar of at least three teams.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are the ones expected to sit down and discuss a potential deal with the 31-year-old play-caller.

The scribe added that with Derek Carr already signed by the New Orleans Saints, Garoppolo will be the highest-profile free-agent quarterback in the market.

However, one team that could make sense from the three teams mentioned is the Raiders. Rapoport pointed out how Garoppolo had an existing relationship with coach Josh McDaniels from New England, suggesting that a reunion between the two would make sense, especially if he is looking to become a starting quarterback next NFL season.

The Texans and Panthers are also on the prowl for a starting quarterback next season.

One could come from the 2023 NFL Draft, meaning adding Garoppolo would make sense to at least cover the gap and mentor any potential young play-caller before they are ready to call the plays for the team.

Hearing his name in the NFL trade rumor mill is nothing new for Garoppolo.

Last NFL season, critics widely anticipated the 2013 Walton Payton Award winner to be shipped to a new NFL team.

The San Francisco 49ers were shifting to Trey Lance as their new play-caller until a season-ending ankle injury forced them to alter their plans.

As fate would have it, the veteran ended up being taken out of the season as well. Unfortunately, Garoppolo broke his foot against the Miami Dolphins in December.

This forced the hand of coach Kyle Shanahan to go with Brock Purdy as the team's starting quarterback from there.

Brock Purdy made a good account of himself for the Niners, a run that came to a halt only when the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.

Although his injury history may be a concern, there is no doubt that Garoppolo could fill in gaps for teams in need of a veteran player.

All that should get a bit clearer next week.