The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to lose their top assistant coach shortly after winning the Super Bowl. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely leaving the Chiefs to take the same role with the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy is in Washington Friday for the second straight day, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bieniemy could be named the Commanders' new offensive coordinator before the start of the weekend.

With the expected OC opening in Kansas City, Matt Nagy quickly emerges as the top choice to fill Eric Bieniemy's shoes after the #Chiefs complete their process. He's currently senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. https://t.co/95AJmrWEcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy is considered the top candidate to replace Bieniemy as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Nagy was Kansas City's offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before becoming the Chicago Bears' head coach in 2018. After being fired, Nagy returned to the Chiefs as an offensive assistant.

Bieniemy could improve his chances of becoming a head coach by turning around the Commanders. Since Bieniemy became the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the 2018 season, Kansas City has had the NFL's top offense. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are given most of the credit for Kansas City's success.

The Chiefs scored 38 points on the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 2 ranked defense in Super Bowl 2023. Kansas City has reached three Super Bowls and won two championships in the last four years.

The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. The Colts ultimately went with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Bieniemy has a head coaching candidates for the last few years.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner at the end of the regular season. Washington was the only NFC East team that missed the playoffs. Only eight teams scored fewer points per game than the Commanders.

Bieniemy might go from coaching the league's best quarterback to one of the NFL's worst signal callers. Sam Howell, who made one start as a rookie, is the favorite to enter training camp as Washington's starting quarterback.

Washington last had a winning record in 2016. The franchise won its last playoff game in the 2005 season.