KEY POINTS Giannis Antetokounmpo issues a warning to the rest of the NBA on social media

His statement can be interpreted as frustration for not being selected to an All-Defensive Team

It may also be him showing displeasure to the Bucks being clowned for falling to the Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo's postseason hopes may have ended early, but it does not mean that he is currently at peace with his current situation.

The NBA revealed the official voting results for this season's All-Defensive Team and the Milwaukee Bucks star was left off it, which may have led him to post a serious warning on his social media pages.

I’m tired of the disrespect. I’m coming. pic.twitter.com/eMRPb6kbLJ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 9, 2023

It can be argued that Antetokounmpo has a perennial case for being on an All-Defensive Team year in and year out, which leads to a much-necessary review of those who were selected to the group's forward positions–the position that Antetokounmpo mainly plays since Brook Lopez occupies the center spot most often.

In the first team, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers earned their second and first selections respectively.

As for the second team, the ever-controversial Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors' defensive ace O.G. Anunoby take the positions.

Based solely on defensive win shares, all four players have a decent claim to being named to an All-Defensive Team, though Antetokounmpo has a case to be made that he deserved a second-team nod at the very least since he is well ahead of Green and Anunoby.

The official voting tally provided by the NBA has the "Greek Freak" earning 16 first-team votes, worth two points per vote, and 28 second-team votes, which is worth one point each for a grand tally of 60 total points.

It put him 21 and 29 points respectively behind Anunoby and Green in terms of voting.

But as many would point out, defensive win shares are not the only way to determine how valuable a player is to their team's success on the floor as the eye test still has a ton of weight despite being in a stats-driven era.

Antetokounmpo is arguably the second-best defender on his own team since Brook Lopez has steadily remained their best player on the grittier side of basketball, effectively anchoring them on that part of the game when he is on the floor.

Add in how the Bucks and Antetokounmpo were unceremoniously ousted from the playoffs by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat plus the level of clowning they received from the fans on social media after it, Antetokounmpo definitely has reason to feel disrespected.

What this means for the rest of the NBA remains to be seen as Antetokounmpo will come out to prove that his past six All-Defensive selections and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award were not flukes.