Nations like Mauritius, Maldives and Bhutan have showered India in praises for being the flagbearer of the global south in international forums, and for lending a hand with COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic.

Despite New Delhi being in the midst of a diplomatic mess due to the Canada-India wrangle over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, ministers from several countries lauded the country at the "India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development" event Saturday.

Dignitaries and ministers from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Small Island States attended the event hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"As the world continues to witness the redistribution of power, India is increasingly taking its rightful place in this multipolar world. The rest is inevitable. India is rising, rising rapidly, and nothing can stop India right now. But India is also taking us along to the promised land," said St. Lucia's finance minister, Alva Baptiste.

Guyanese foreign minister Hugh Todd spoke at the event and said the stars have aligned for India.

"India now has a seat at the table, and India is taking us on board. India is investing in humanity," Todd said. "When India is successful, they give you the tools also to be successful. I want India to know that the rest of the global south is with you for that journey."

Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji also spoke at the event and praised India for using its G20 presidency to shine light on the issues faced by the global south.

"In many respects, India stands as a stalwart leader of the Global South advocating for the interests and concerns of developing nations on the international stage," Dorji said. "Through its stewardship of the G20 Presidency, India has played a pivotal role in amplifying the concerns and interests of the Global South, embodying the spirit of solidarity and cooperation among nations."

Vince Henderson, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of Dominica, said his country was eternally grateful to India, as a developing nation, for extending "the hand of friendship to us."

"The fact that you are able to share with us in spite of your own challenges [like] having to pull out hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. Yet, you have taken the opportunity to reach out to us," he added, and also commended India for extending a humanitarian hand with COVID-19 vaccines while other countries engaged in "vaccine diplomacy."

Henderson also said, "We believe that India deserves to have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council."

Maneesh Gobin, the Mauritius minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, commended India for not leaving other countries behind as it goes to the decision-making table.

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa and Maldives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel were also among the leaders who echoed praises for India's efforts in pushing forward the global south's agenda.