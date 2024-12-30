The New York Stock Exchange will close all equity and options markets on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in observance of the National Day of Mourning in recognition of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

"Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom," said Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group. "During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism. The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter's lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning."

The Nasdaq Market also will remain closed that day.

Carter, the 39th President of the United States, served from 1977 to 1981.

He was also a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, a Navy veteran, served as the 76th Governor of Georgia, and founded the Carter Center, where he served for decades after his presidency advocating for democracy, public health and human rights.

He passed away on Sunday at the age of 100.

The U.S. flag above the NYSE will fly at half-staff throughout the mourning period for President Carter.