An Ohio "cookie poll" that has accurately predicted nearly every presidential election in the last 4 decades has Donald Trump pulling ahead of Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.

Busken Bakery's "cookie poll" has accurately predicted every presidential election outcome since 1984, except the 2020 race between Joe Biden and Trump.

54% of customers cast their vote for Trump by buying 3,006 of his caricature cookies while bought 2,198 Harris cookies and about 7% bought 403 "independent" smiley-face cookies.

Bakery President and CEO Dan Busken told the New York Post, "We like to joke and say [customers] can stuff the ballot box," but concedes it's "interesting that in a state like Ohio and in a city like Cincinnati that there's been such accuracy in this cookie poll over the years."

Busken added that this has been one of the most contentious races because customers "have been more vocal and not so friendly about things." Several of the bakery's partners even opted not to sell the cookie this year, but Busken says they're "moving forward," adding that they've sold more cookies in the first two weeks than they did in the 2020 election.

Busken Bakery opened its first location in 1924 and is owned and operated by the Busken family's fourth generation. The cookie poll was conceived by Busken's dad, who found that similar polls, including one to predict the Super Bowl outcome, were wildly successful.

Consumers have until Election Day on Nov. 5 to satiate their sweet tooths while casting their votes in the cookie poll in stores or online.

Ohio's presidential election outcome has picked the winner in every election from 1964 until 2016. However, in 2020, Trump lost the election despite winning Ohio.