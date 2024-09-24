Former President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he'd be a "protector" of America's women if reelected — and doubled down on an earlier assertion that they won't be "thinking about abortion."

The remarks came during a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, widely seen as critical to a victory by his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

After saying he thought women liked him, Trump — who last year was found civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll — said, "As president, I have to be your protector."

"You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared," he said. "You will no longer be in danger. You're not going to be in danger any longer."

Trump's promises came a day after new poll results released by NBC News showed that female voters favored Harris over Trump, 58% to 37%, up from July, when the results were 50% to 38% for Harris.

Trump also invoked the Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion, for which he's repeatedly claimed credit after nominating three of the five justices who voted in favor of overturning the landmark decision.

Trump addresses women: "I am your protector. I want to be your protector ... you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger ... you will no longer be thinking about abortion." pic.twitter.com/x6GXF8WQYH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024

"You will no longer be thinking about abortion," he said. "It's all they talk about — abortion — because we've done something that nobody else could have done. It is now where it always had to be — with the states and the vote of the people.

Trump made similar comments Friday on his social media website.

Harris has made restoring nationwide abortion rights a key part of her campaign platform, saying she would sign a bill into law if given the opportunity.

Harris has also accused Trump of planning to ban abortion nationwide, something he didn't deny during their Sept. 10 debate in Philadelphia.

In a statement responding to Trump's remarks, Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said he "tries to tell us what to think and what we care about."

"Women know better — and we will not be silenced, dismissed, ignored or treated like we're stupid. We will vote like our lives depend on it this November," Chitika added.