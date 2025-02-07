KEY POINTS Mace said the 'DEI grants' were used to fund the 'painful and deadly' studies across U.S. university labs

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was on fire Thursday as she claimed that more than $10 million in taxpayers' money was used to create "transgender mice, rats, and monkeys," in what she called were "DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) grants" for the said experiments.

In her opening statement during Thursday's oversight hearing, Mace cited a December analysis by "bipartisan government watchdog" White Coat Waste (WCW) that alleged more than $10 million in "taxpayer-funded grants" were being "wasted" to create transgender animals in university laboratories.

Mace blasted the alleged "DEI grants" that were used to fund "painful and deadly" experiments on animals, "forcing" the animals to undergo invasive surgeries and hormone therapies in university labs across the country.

She said $2.5 million was spent by the Biden administration on an experiment that studied the "fertility of transgender mice."

Your tax dollars were used to castrate mice and monkeys.



Only in America. @DOGE @GOPoversight pic.twitter.com/CDUAHBidOp — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 6, 2025

Another $1.1 million was allegedly spent on studying whether female mice that received testosterone therapies so they could mimic transgender men who were more likely to overdose on a certain "party drug."

She also alleged that millions had been spent on "forcibly" transitioning male monkeys to test whether hormone therapy would make the monkeys more vulnerable to HIV.

According to Mace, the language used in many of the experiments were "gender affirming care," but the South Carolina congresswoman said it's just another term for "surgical mutilation of genitals."

Before exposing the alleged deadly experiments on mice and monkeys, WCW previously accused former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci of bankrolling "heinous beagle experiments in labs across the globe and that he and NIAID repeatedly lied to the public about it."

One study allegedly saw millions paid to experiment drug toxicity on beagles to determine what dose will cause the beagles to become sick and ultimately die.

Fauci said during a Congress hearing last year that he "signed them [the experiments] off because they were approved by a peer review."

Mace's Thursday speech regarding the WCW revelations caused outrage on X, with many saying they were "appalled" and "disgusted" with how American taxpayers' money had been used.

I can’t believe I’m actually watching this… I feel sick to my stomach.. those poor poor animals.. and for what, nothing… — 🅶🆂🆈 🅶🅸🆁🅻 🇬🇬 (@Gsy_Girl) February 6, 2025

Well, just when I think I can't be any more disgusted, appalled and pissed about what the fed govt did with OUR MONEY, out pops an even MORE disgusting waste of OUR MONEY on top of animal cruelty that I most definitely DO NOT support. Maybe Fauci et al need to be chained to a lab… — Shalimar (@DShalimar895) February 7, 2025

Thanks again Nancy for your focus on this. It is awful to hear what we are doing to these animals. Shut it all down! I'm sure @POTUS will support your efforts. — Riddick Bo (@jrid6996) February 7, 2025

Where is PETA on this? They get mad because the groundhog predicted winter but haven't looked at this at all? — Michael (@webb_maw) February 6, 2025

Others called out the "animal cruelty" that took place around the experiments. Some wondered where the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had been throughout the revelations.