KEY POINTS Lamar Jackson's new deal with the Ravens has the Chiefs rethinking Patrick Mahomes' deal

The Chiefs are reportedly planning to remake him the highest-paid quarterback

This might negatively impact their performance to acquire future free agents

The Kansas City Chiefs gave their full trust to Patrick Mahomes a season after winning Super Bowl LIV by signing him to a 10-year deal worth $477 million with the potential to go as high as $503 million via bonuses.

But with Lamar Jackson coming to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year, $260 million deal and him earning a guaranteed $52 million per year, the Chiefs want to do right by Mahomes and hand him a reworked contract that will see him be paid significantly more than the roughly $47.7 million he is owed per season.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk and their conversation with Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, it revealed that fans should "expect Mahomes, before the season begins, to once again be the highest-paid player in league history."

The same report noted that Mahomes is expected to make above $52 million per year and that the Chiefs are going to do it by extending his deal by "three years and a penny more than $156 million on the back end of the existing deal."

Additionally, it is also expected that the new deal will be reflective of the quarterback market as new deals get completed over the coming days.

Mahomes has undoubtedly earned his flowers in Kansas City after bringing them two Lombardi trophies and has steadily improved on his game every single season.

2022 was incredibly kind to Mahomes as he set a league-high in passing yards with 5,250 and in passing touchdowns with 41 while also logging a touchdown rate of 6.3 percent – another league high in his favor.

The Chiefs' success was built off their ability to sign impactful players off of team-friendly deals while still retaining the ability to continue to do so the following season.

But with Mahomes on the cusp of a reworked deal, there is certainly enough reason to worry about the ability of the Chiefs to acquire players off the market in the near future.

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs are ranked 28th in the league in terms of available cap space entering the 2023 NFL season, with just about $4.49 million available to them to spend based on their top 51 players on the squad.

It is understandable that they would want to keep Mahomes satisfied under center in Kansas City.

However, their ability to pick up players on the market may be severely challenged by the reworked deal that appears to be looming on the horizon.