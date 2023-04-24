KEY POINTS Paula Abdul credited her parents for her youthful appearance at 60

Abdul, 60, spoke with Page Six at the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles Saturday. She looked stunning in a gorgeous crimson gown and sparkling diamond jewelry.

When asked about the secret to her age-defying looks, the choreographer acknowledged that it was down to the genes her parents passed down to her.

"I always say, 'Thank you, Dad.' My dad's Syrian and Brazilian," she said of her late father, Harry Abdul, as she clasped her hands in prayer and gazed upwards.

She also gave credit to her late mother, Lorraine M. Abdul, with whom she was also very close.

"And my mom had [a] beautiful fair complexion," the Grammy winner noted, before adding that she inherited "the best of both" parents.

The "Live to Dance" judge made headlines in December 2022 after sharing several photos and footage from her pal Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party.

In the images, Abdul looked stunning and decades younger than she really was, leading to accusations of Photoshop from some followers and social media users.

"Where is Paula?" one person asked. Another user commented, "That is not Paula Abdul. Not even at all."

"Paula, we've all seen your face before, and this ain't it," a third person wrote along with a laughing emoji.

One netizen claimed that "the amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious."

However, at Saturday's charity event, Abdul insisted that her fresh face was hereditary and nothing more.

"I lucked out with [my father's] genes," she told Page Six.

Abdul appeared at the event, which was helmed by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley, to support Homeless Not Toothless, a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 that offers dental care for disadvantaged people in Los Angeles, including veterans, the homeless, foster youth and low-income individuals.

"It's a wonderful cause. Anything that can give people self-esteem and strive to be ... a part of the world, living, working, giving them that confidence to be able to do that, it starts with a smile," Abdul told the outlet. "It really does."

Earlier this year, the "Straight Up" hitmaker revealed that her secret to staying in shape is dancing.

"I've been fortunate because dance has always been a part of my life," she told Fox News Digital in February. "I don't ever feel like I'm working out, but also I've been a teacher and a mentor to young, talent ... from the time I was 17. I was choreographing the Jacksons. I was a Laker Girl."

Abdul said moving one's body on a regular basis also helps with mental health problems.

"Especially when people are suffering from any mental health problems, I always say, 'Move your body. Listen to your favorite music. Crank it up. Move your body," she said. "Dance is the one visual medium that also affects your serotonin levels."