The Los Angeles Lakers are a very different team these days after the NBA trade deadline last month.

Hence, the New Orleans Pelicans cannot take the Lakers for granted despite being installed as slight favorites to prevail on Tuesday, March 14.

The Pelicans host the Lakers at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, March 14, and open as -1.5 favorites to prevail over the resurgent Purple-and-Gold quintet.

The moneyline set for this game is -120 for Los Angeles and +100 for New Orleans per USA Today.

The Pelicans are coming off a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, a game where sophomore Trey Murphy dropped 41 points, including nine three-pointers.

He also hauled down seven rebounds in that victory.

Backing up Murphy was CJ McCollum who had 22 markers, 11 assists, and five boards, while Josh Richardson came off the bench to add 19 points and four steals.

"Trey was incredible," Pelicans coach Willie Green stated after the game in a report by ESPN. "He's a shot-maker and he's having an unbelievable year. I'm extremely proud of him."

However, it remains to be seen if Murphy and even McCollum can replicate that performance against the Lakers.

The Lakers are coming off a loss to the New York Knicks, 108-112. That snapped their three-game winning run anchored on the brilliant play of D'Angelo Russell.

Russell finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in their loss to the Knicks, whereas Anthony Davis added 17 markers and 16 boards in that matchup.

"That one hurt for us," Russell stated after the game via ESPN. "We were battling, trying to do everything we could. Couldn't get enough rebounds, enough stops. Making those shots just didn't go our way, I guess. Can't pinpoint anything, really. It's tough."

In that game and despite his efforts, Davis admitted that he had a terrible outing.

"I played terrible," Davis said. "I couldn't find my shot. Free throws. Layups. Everything. Guys did their job. I didn't do my job tonight."

A win on Tuesday means more to the Lakers who are trying to climb up the Western Conference standings without resident star LeBron James.

The showdown will be aired on Bally Sports at 8:00 PM ET with live streaming also available via fuboTV.