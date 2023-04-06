KEY POINTS The Nuggets try to clinch the Western Conference title anew when they face the Suns

The Suns will be out to stretch their win streak to seven games against the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant will be players to watch in the Suns vs. Nuggets setto

Two teams who are safely into the NBA playoffs will collide on Thursday, April 6 as both clubs try to add more distance to themselves and their nearest chasers.

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center with the tip-off set for 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns are -4.5 favorites to prevail over the Nuggets according to USA Today, while the moneyline for this matchup is -190 for Phoenix and +160 for Denver.

In their regular-season series, the Nuggets hold the edge, 2-1. Phoenix won in their last encounter back in January, 100-93.

Aside from holding home-court advantage, it would be best to note that the Suns are on a six-game winning streak.

Their last win came at the expense of the already-eliminated San Antonio Spurs, 115-94.

Devin Booker led in that win with 27 points and seven rebounds, and he was backed up by Chris Paul who had 22 points and Kevin Durant who finished with 18 markers and five boards.

"I never thought I'd have to tell a Hall of Fame player to shoot the ball," Suns coach Monty Williams stated via ESPN. "Kevin and Book are going nuts because they all want him to shoot."

The same cannot be said for the Nuggets who are coming off a loss to the also already-eliminated Houston Rockets, 103-124.

The loss prevented the Nuggets from formally clinching the Western Conference title, yet another reason why Denver could come out motivated against Phoenix.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in that loss with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic added 14 points and 10 rebounds, returning from a three-game absence due to right calf tightness.

"We started the game OK, but we just lost it," Jokic stated after the game. "The whole game was in their favor. Even when we were finding open shots, we couldn't make shots. We didn't make free throws, they were blocking our shots, we had a huge amount of turnovers — it was a one-sided game."

Both teams will also try to distance themselves from teams trying to catch up in the Western Conference standings.

The Suns are just 1.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors, whereas the Nuggets are two games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns vs. Nuggets encounter will be televised over Bally Sports with live streaming also available via the NBA League Pass.