New York City Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old person inside the Trump Tower following a report that a disorderly person was at an "elevated surface" inside the Manhattan skyscraper known for its luxury offices and condominiums.

Authorities said police responded at around 4:30 p.m. following the report. Security officials evacuated people from the atrium and police officers wearing helmets and safety harnesses were later seen leaving the building.

Trump Tower Incident a Rescue?

Details are still unclear about how the person taken into custody was able to access the "elevated" part of the building, but officers who exited the Trump Tower after the incident were seen wearing harnesses that emergency responders used when rescuing people from high places, as per The Associated Press.

The person was arrested without further incident, but it wasn't immediately clear what charges the person might face amid continuing investigation.

There were also reports that the person was "running around on the 5th floor" and was attempting to get on the roof, which resulted in the disorderly individual report.

Trump Tower: A Site of Shocking Stunts, Protests

The Trump Tower, a skyscraper standing over 600 feet tall, is not only known as the home of the Trump Organization's headquarters, but it is also known for having been the location of some stunts, protests, and even bomb scares over the years.

In 2016, 19-year-old Stephen Rogata scaled the glass panels of the Trump Tower using suction cups as he ascended the floors of the massive building. He was later hauled in by police when he reached the 21st floor.

Rogata reportedly told a Secret Service agent that he wanted to send a message to Donald Trump, who was then running for president.

Last month, nearly a hundred protesters were arrested following a sit-in at the Trump Tower. The demonstrators demanded the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by immigration agents.