President Biden is commuting the sentences of about 1,500 individuals and pardoning 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes in the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history, the White House said Thursday.

The approximately 1,500 individuals receiving commutations served out their at least one-year sentences during the COVID-19 pandemic and were deemed to have successfully reintegrated into the community and have secured employment.

Biden, who will leave the White House on Jan. 20, said he will review additional pardons and commutations in the coming weeks.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses," he added.

President Barack Obama granted clemency to 330 individuals in January 2017 - then the record.

Biden was criticized by Democrats and Republicans for pardoning his son Hunter, who was convicted earlier this year on gun and tax evasion charges.

He has also been under pressure to grant preemptive pardons to lawmakers who investigated President-elect Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot before Trump takes office next month.

Among those pardoned on Thursday are a nurse who led emergency responses for natural disasters and helped spearhead vaccination efforts during the pandemic, an addiction counselor who volunteers his time to help young people, and a decorated military veteran who assists his fellow church members.

The White House release did not include names of those pardoned.