President Biden is commuting the sentences of about 1,500 individuals and pardoning 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes in the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history, the White House said Thursday.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is pardoning the following 39 individuals:

NINA SIMONA ALLEN – Harvest, Alabama

Nina Simona Allen is a 49-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Allen returned to school to earn a post-baccalaureate degree and two master's degrees. She now works in the field of education. Ms. Allen strengthens her community by volunteering at a local soup kitchen and at a nursing home. Ms. Allen is described by people who know her as a dependable, hardworking woman of integrity.

KELSIE LYNN BECKLIN – Falcon Heights, Minnesota

Kelsie Lynn Becklin is a 38-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 21. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Becklin has furthered her education and recently completed a Ph.D. program. In addition to her graduate program research and academic writing, Ms. Becklin mentors previously incarcerated individuals who also seek to pursue higher education. She is also an active volunteer in her community. Friends and professors attest to her work ethic, dedication, and genuine care for others.

DURAN ARTHUR BROWN – Cleveland, Ohio

Duran Arthur Brown is a 44-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Brown received early termination of his probationary sentence and has advanced his education and maintained consistent employment in the field of education. Mr. Brown is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and during his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and several other medals and awards. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is described by colleagues as caring and compassionate.

NORMAN O'NEAL BROWN – Washington, DC

Norman O'Neal Brown is a 56-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when he was 22 years old. If Mr. Brown had been sentenced under current law and today's sentencing practices, he likely would have received a shorter sentence. After serving over 20 years in prison, President Obama commuted his sentence in 2015. Since then, Mr. Brown has worked with several non-profit organizations, including those focused on rehabilitation, reentry, and justice-impacted youth. Mr. Brown volunteers at several national and community-based organizations that help support incarcerated and formerly-incarcerated people and serves as a board member for a non-profit dedicated to sentencing reform. Family members and colleagues describe Mr. Brown as a man of grace and integrity and an exceptional human being.

ARTHUR LAWRENCE BYRD – Clinton, Maryland

Arthur Lawrence Byrd is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 23. In the years since, Mr. Byrd has been employed as an equipment operator, where he has received various certificates in recognition and appreciation for his work and safety record. He is also active in his church community and contributes to the church's coat drive and food pantry. People who know him attest to his willingness to help others, his work ethic, and his character.

SARAH JEAN CARLSON – Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Sarah Jean Carlson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. She received early termination of her probationary sentence. Since then, she has furthered her education and worked in addiction counseling at a faith-based rehabilitation center. Ms. Carlson also volunteers in her local community and at her church. Community members emphasize that Ms. Carlson goes above and beyond to help as many people in crisis as possible.

BRANDON SERGIO CASTROFLAY – Alexandria, Virginia

Brandon Sergio Castroflay is a 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent, drug-related offenses at age 21. After successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Castroflay continued his career in the U.S. Army and then went on to work as a civilian for both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Castroflay received multiple awards related to his work. He also took night classes to earn a bachelor's degree while also working full-time. Mr. Castroflay volunteers for several charitable organizations that support Gold Star families and wounded service members. Mr. Castroflay has been described as exceptionally hard working, dedicated, and trustworthy by those who know him.

ROSETTA JEAN DAVIS – Colville, Washington

Rosetta Jean Davis is a 60-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Davis has maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse. Colleagues, family, friends, and neighbors all speak highly of her, citing her hard work, dependability, and willingness to serve as an example of rehabilitation to those with criminal records or who are battling addiction.

STEVONI WELLS DOYLE – Santaquin, Utah

Stevoni Wells Doyle is a 47-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 24. After her conviction, she completed a master's program and has worked as a licensed substance use disorder counselor. She volunteers in her community and fosters animals. Community members describe her as a great mentor and a person of integrity.

GREGORY S. EKMAN – Fountain Valley, California

Gregory S. Ekman is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 25. After successfully serving his sentence, Mr. Ekman has maintained consistent employment and has engaged in extensive community service, including with a youth group and with his local church. Friends and associates uniformly praise his character, honesty, and dedication to family. During his U.S. Air Force service, Mr. Ekman received the Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Longevity Service Award.

SHANNAN RAE FAULKNER – Muldrow, Oklahoma

Shannan Rae Faulkner is a 56-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. After successfully serving her sentence, she furthered her education and now works as a counselor and recovery coach with female trauma victims and people with disabilities. Ms. Faulkner also volunteers with organizations dedicated to preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as with local charities. Colleagues attest to her inspirational character, her integrity, and the remarkable impact she makes on the lives of those she helps.

TRYNITHA FULTON – New Orleans, Louisiana

Trynitha Fulton is a 46-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses she committed when she was 23 years old. Since her conviction, she has earned a master's degree and worked in the education field. Ms. Fulton also contributes to her community by coaching and volunteering, including for an organization that feeds homeless individuals. She also founded two non-profits dedicated to supporting and helping youth. Ms. Fulton has been described as someone who goes above and beyond for her community.

PAUL JOHN GARCIA – Las Vegas, New Mexico

Paul John Garcia is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent theft offenses. Since his conviction, he has maintained steady employment in the medical field. Mr. Garcia engages in community service, including with a charity supporting and mentoring youth. Mr. Garcia is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and other medals and awards. He is known for his extraordinary and compassionate delivery of patient care and his volunteerism.

KIM DOUGLAS HAMAN – Lima, Ohio

Kim Douglas Haman is a 75-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses. Mr. Haman is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and earned awards, including the U.S. Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged. After his conviction, Mr. Haman worked at a vehicle parts production facility and retired after 16 years of service. Mr. Haman has gained the reputation of being an excellent handyman and a devoted family man who is sincere, honest, and hardworking.

SHERRANDA JANELL HARRIS – Norwalk, Connecticut

Sherranda Janell Harris is a 43-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense when she was 24 years old. In the years since, Ms. Harris has maintained employment in the finance and real estate fields. Ms. Harris is an engaged parent and spends most of her free time with her child. She is also committed to her church and has taken care of fellow parishioners. Ms. Harris has been described as a role model for young women in her community.

TERENCE ANTHONY JACKSON – Seattle, Washington

Terence Anthony Jackson is a 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense he committed when he was 23 years old. If Mr. Jackson had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices, he would have likely received a shorter sentence. In the years since his release, Mr. Jackson has worked in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree while he works full-time. In addition to studying, Mr. Jackson has volunteered in his community, including as a barber to children in need. He is described by those who know him as dependable and caring and as someone who always tries to help others.

EDWIN ALLEN JONES – Paducah, Kentucky

Edwin Allen Jones is a 60-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged. Since successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Jones has had a notable legal career. Mr. Jones also participates in local government and volunteers for addiction recovery groups. Mr. Jones is described by community members as thoughtful, forward thinking, and trustworthy.

JAMAL LEE KING – North Ridgeville, Ohio

Jamal Lee King is a 53-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. King is a U.S. Army veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal and several other awards before being honorably discharged. He received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since worked in various jobs. Mr. King contributes to his community through his church and by caring for his elderly neighbors. His community members describe him as trustworthy and honest.

JERRY DONALD MANNING – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Jerry Donald Manning is a 70-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Manning received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since advanced his education and career in aviation. He is active in his community, coaching soccer, attending church, and serving as a bible study teacher. Mr. Manning is a veteran of the U.S. Army. While in service, he was awarded a medal during Operation Desert Storm, and was honorably discharged. Friends and colleagues attest to his character, describing him as a good, honest man and a great leader.

HONI LORI MOORE – Rock Springs, Wyoming

Honi Lori Moore is a 46-year-old woman who committed a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she has maintained consistent employment in the mining industry and has furthered her education by earning certificates. Ms. Moore is a member of two charitable organizations and has provided critical support to individuals in need, including fire safety, rescue, and first aid. Friends, neighbors, and colleagues describe Ms. Moore as honest, courageous, trustworthy, and dependable.

EMILY GOOD NELSON – Indianapolis, Indiana

Emily Good Nelson is a 39-year-old woman who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she completed her bachelor's and master's degrees and now works in the healthcare field. She has spoken publicly about drug use and has volunteered as a counselor at an in-patient psychiatric facility. She is described as kind, committed to recovery and helping others, and as someone with tremendous talent and ability.

DENITA NICOLE PARKER – Gaffney, South Carolina

Denita Nicole Parker is a 43-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense when she was in her 20s. Since her conviction, she has been a dedicated parent to her two children and works full-time. Ms. Parker also volunteers with a charitable organization delivering meals at least two to three times per month, organizes donations for the homeless, and buys holiday gifts for children in her community. She and her husband also started a program that feeds approximately 100 families. Friends, work associates, and neighbors describe Ms. Parker as law-abiding, trustworthy, dependable, and dedicated person.

MICHAEL GARY PELLETIER – Augusta, Maine

Michael Gary Pelletier is a 67-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Pelletier served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 14 years on active duty, where he participated in more than 790 search and rescue operations and saved 32 lives. He also previously worked with the U.S. Secret Service and received several citations and awards for his meritorious service. He was honorably discharged and later served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. After his conviction, Mr. Pelletier worked for almost 20 years at a water treatment facility. He volunteered for his county HAZMAT team, assisting first responders at hazardous material spills, accidents, and natural disasters. Additionally, he has grown vegetables for a local soup kitchen and volunteered at an organization supporting wounded veterans and their families. Friends, colleagues, and those who know Mr. Pelletier describe him has honest, dependable, and committed to his country and community.

RUSSELL THOMAS PORTNER – Toutle, Washington

Russell Thomas Portner is a 74-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Portner served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after earning several decorations, including the Bronze Star. Since his conviction, he married, raised four children, operated a successful business, and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service. He is currently a member of several veterans organizations. Neighbors, business associates, and friends describe him as trustworthy, loyal, and as a respected businessperson.

NATHANIEL DAVID REED III – San Antonio, Texas

Nathaniel David Reed III is a 46-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses at the age of 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years after his conviction, including many overseas deployments, and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant and earned numerous good conduct awards before retiring with an honorable discharge. Mr. Reed has volunteered for numerous causes benefitting both the U.S. Air Force and the civilian community, such as training local firefighters, teaching fire prevention in various settings, and organizing fire prevention weeks. He has also served as a certified sexual assault prevention and response advocate and has used his experience in overcoming the stigma of his conviction to help mentor fellow airmen. Friends, neighbors, and former U.S. Air Force colleagues consistently describe Mr. Reed as highly motivated, reliable, patient, family-oriented, trustworthy, patriotic, dependable, upstanding, honest, hardworking, and personable.

GARY MICHAEL ROBINSON – Redmond, Oregon

Gary Michael Robinson is a 70-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Robinson is a distinguished U.S. Army veteran. During his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and other awards. He was honorably discharged and served as a reservist for several years. Since his conviction, he has built a successful firefighting and habitat preservation business. He volunteers in his community, gives regularly to charity, and is well-regarded by friends and associates. Mr. Robinson is described by those who know him as honest, trustworthy, and professional.

JOSE ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ – Coral Springs, Florida

Jose Antonio Rodriguez is a 55-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 26. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and received several medals and awards for his service, including the U.S. Navy Achievement Medal. Since his conviction, Mr. Rodriguez has started a family, committed himself to higher education, and has maintained employment in the medical field. Colleagues and friends describe Mr. Rodriguez as compassionate, empathetic, and dedicated to treating patients.

PATRICE CHANTE SELLERS – Bear, Delaware

Patrice Chante Sellers is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was in her 20s. If Ms. Sellers had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practice, she likely would not have been prosecuted federally. Since her conviction, Ms. Sellers enrolled in school, earning multiple certifications and licenses. She gives back to her community by donating clothing and toiletries to a transitional housing program and offering encouragement to its residents. Community members describe Ms. Sellers as someone who goes above and beyond for others.

AUDREY DIANE SIMONE (AUDREY CLARK) – Prescott, Wisconsin

Audrey Diane Simon is a 63-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Ms. Simon has worked in the field of addiction recovery and earned a bachelor's degree and a permanent counseling license. She also contributes to her community through her church where she serves as a deacon and works in the church's prison ministry. Community members describe her as inspirational, trustworthy, positive, and caring.

JAMES RUSSELL STIDD – Groveport, Ohio

James Russell Stidd is a 79-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 20. After his conviction, he served in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He reenlisted and served another four years, including during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon being honorably discharged, Mr. Stidd worked as a contractor and as a road and park maintenance worker. He has participated in various charitable activities through his church and is a member of a disabled veterans organization. Mr. Stidd is described as a man of integrity and honor.

DIANA BAZAN VILLANUEVA – La Grange, Illinois

Diana Bazan Villanueva is a 51-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Villanueva has been a dedicated mother to her children and has worked in payroll and accounts. Ms. Villanueva also regularly volunteers at school events, fundraisers, and annual autism-related charitable events. Friends and coworkers uniformly praise Ms. Villanueva and describe her as warm, reliable, and always eager to help.

LASHAWN MARRVINIA WALKER – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Lashawn Marrvinia Walker is a 51-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses in her 20s. Ms. Walker received early termination of her probationary sentence for her exemplary probation record. Since then, Ms. Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home. People in her community describe Ms. Walker as caring, good-hearted, and responsible. They also note her willingness to meaningfully help others.

MIREYA AIMEE WALMSLEY – La Porte, Texas

Mireya Aimee Walmsley is a 57-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense at the age of 25. Since her conviction, she has earned an associate's degree, a nursing license, and a bachelor's degree. She has maintained steady employment in the healthcare field. Additionally, she has led emergency response teams during several natural disasters (including Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, and Harvey, and Tropical Storm Allison) and spearheaded vaccination efforts during the H1N1 epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Her contributions to public health have been recognized on numerous occasions. She has been commended for her loyalty, integrity, compassion for people of all backgrounds, and is universally described as honest and steadfast in crisis.

KIMBERLY JO WARNER – Portville, New York

Kimberly Jo Warner is a 54-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Since her conviction, Ms. Warner earned bachelor's and master's degrees and works in the healthcare field. She has volunteered at a non-profit that provides therapeutic services to veterans and first responders and serves as a mentor. She also participates in the Gold Star Wives Program and speaks at the local veterans organization meetings. Ms. Warner has been described as positive, empathetic, caring, and nurturing by those who know her.

JOHNNIE EARL WILLIAMS – Denver, Colorado

Johnnie Earl Williams is a 58-year-old man who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Mr. Williams has worked as a criminal justice specialist and addiction counselor. He gives back to his community through volunteering and serving in his church. Mr. Williams has received many awards for his charitable work, including an award that honors individuals who work with young men of color. Community members describe Mr. Williams as honest, loyal, and compassionate.

SHAWNTE DOROTHEA WILLIAMS – Columbia, South Carolina

Shawnte Dorothea Williams is a 45-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Williams has been steadily employed in several fields. Ms. Williams is involved in her community, working in her church's food pantry and serving as a greeter on Sunday mornings. Ms. Williams has been described by those who know her as a loyal and dependable community member.

LASHUNDRA TENNEAL WILSON – Arlington, Texas

Lashundra Tenneal Wilson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense she committed when she was a teenager. In the years since, Ms. Wilson pursued her education and has worked in the healthcare field. Ms. Wilson gives back to the community by volunteering at community health fairs and raising funds for non-profit health organizations. Ms. Wilson has been praised for her work ethic, trustworthiness, and dependability by community members.

LORA NICOLE WOOD – Maxwell, Nevada

Lora Nicole Wood is a 39-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, Ms. Wood has maintained steady employment and is an engaged parent. She has spent time volunteering with animal welfare and canine therapy service organizations and has organized food drives and fundraisers. Ms. Wood has been praised her work ethic, devotion to her children, and volunteer endeavors.

JAMES EDGAR YARBROUGH – Arlington, Tennessee

James Edgar Yarbrough is a 79-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Yarbrough is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a Purple Heart Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and over 10 other medals and awards throughout his service. He was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Captain. Since his conviction, he worked for a shipping company for nearly 30 years. Now retired, he spends much of his time volunteering and is active in his church. Mr. Yarbrough's business acquaintances, neighbors, church members, and friends all reflect a consistent high level of regard for Mr. Yarbrough, commenting on his impressive civic engagement, good character, and generosity.

President Biden, Jr. is commuting the sentences of the following 1,499 individuals:

Name/Reg. No.

ANTWON ABBOTT 16383-028

RLS AR ABDUL AZIZ 02438-095

EDWARD ABELL III 00566-138

ANTHONY ABREU-MATOS 44903-069

FAYEZ ABU-AISH 67402-018

JOSE ABUNDIZ 11828-085

JORGE ACEVEDO 04413-028

MARK ACKERMAN 30428-047

SETH ACOSTA 47417-177

FELIX ACOSTA 78804-198

KARA ADAMS 61718-019

JOHN ADAMS 17769-029

LONZINE ADAMS 39134-018

DARRYL ADAMS 32351-009

HERMAN ADAMS 03791-480

ADEMOLA ADEBAYO 17711-104

AYODELE ADENIRAN 78249-054

PAMELA ADENUGA 45171-177

SHELINDER AGGARWAL 34768-001

MANUEL AGUILAR 26463-009

RAMON AGUILAR III 50500-177

VINCENTER JIMENES 19899-026

RAY AGUILLARD 05451-095

ALBERTO AGUIRRE 68408-079

CHELSEY AGUIRRI 57387-177

TOYOSI ALATISHE 63492-037

DENNIS ALBA 89560-012

BRIAN ALCORTA 44752-380

MAHMOUD ALDISSI 60832-018

ROBERT ALDRIDGE 00195-120

ANTHONY ALFARO 22710-026

MUHAMMAD ALI 42233-379

NAGY ALI 13500-479

ASIF ALI 57844-177

MICHAEL ALLEN 14822-042

DEVORD ALLEN 05097-041

KRISTIE ALLEN 18933-023

BENJAMIN ALLMON 17008-029

KAHEIM ALLUMS 78040-054

GUMARO ALMANZA 57815-380

JORGE ALOMAR-BAELLO 74170-053

WILLIAM ALONZO 51061-039

JAMES ALTOM 27680-045

JUAN ALVAREZ 18027-097

CARLOS AMADOR 64899-279

FRANK AMODEO 48883-019

ROBERT ANDERSON 14686-076

ROBERT ANDERSON 09350-021

THOMAS ANDERSON JR 41952-044

MELVIN ANDERSON 32689-074

JULIE ANDRADE 75726-112

MARK ANDREOTTI 67620-050

WILFREDO ANDUJAR 23432-058

ANTONIO ESCOBAR

CHRISTOPHER ANZALONE 29230-479

06975-104

JOSE APONTE 71104-050

CLYDE APPERSON 14058-031

ROY APPLEWHITE 13755-040

DWAYNE APPLING 12383-273

ALVARO ARGUELLES 36944-479

MINEL ARIAS 85794-054

GABRIEL ARIAS MADURO 16089-104

RICHARD ARLEDGE 16769-078

GENNY ARMENTA 54202-177

TRACY ARNOLD 52198-074

ERIC ARNOLD 45771-074

BERNARD ARRE 04052-029

BENJAMIN ARZOLA 27539-050

JAMES ASKEW III 27100-001

NICHOLAS AUDETTE 72060-018

CARLOS AVANT 22833-076

ANGELA AVETISYAN 68350-112

ERICA AYALA 49030-177

ISMAEL AYALA 42295-018

FRANK BADILLA JR 43595-480

ALCIDES BAEZ 37504-004

JACKIE BAGLEY 63477-037

SANDRA BAILEY 27281-076

JAMES BAILEY 05406-010

RYAN BAIRD 15870-028

ULYSEE BAKER JR 56979-083

BRIAN BALLANGEE 11907-033

JOHN BANKS 15023-075

KIMBERLY BANKS 96188-020

JEFFREY BANKS 78927-083

FRAENCHOT BANKS 15638-041

ANDRE BARBARY 97866-004

EVIZAEL BARBOSA-DELGADO 76036-066

RUBEN BARCELO-SEVERINO 63353-018

COY BARKER 22321-078

HAROLD BARNETT 15762-033

YESENIA BARRAGAN 80567-298

JOSE BARRERA 28336-078

JOSE BARRERAS 15114-028

ONEIL BARRETT 57578-298

PHILIP BARRY 77573-053

DION BARTLETT 51593-083

KURT BARTON 71720-280

RAMIRO BASALDUA 64458-079

HARVEY BASS 55769-018

SHALLIN BAST 22296-040

PATRICK BATES 33795-058

DERRICK BEALS 04143-043

CARLOS BECERRA 16447-179

LYDIA BECK 71137-019

DONALD BECK 29104-057

EDDIE BECKHAM 34320-058

TODD BEHRENDS 22602-047

ANTHONY BELL 26231-013

JEAN BENITEZ-REYES 52753-069

AUNDEL BENOIT 36312-004

SHANNON BENTLEY 71366-018

LARRY BENTLEY JR 24069-044

LEON BENZER 47521-048

MARC BERCOON 66081-019

ROGER BERGMAN 04825-104

CARLOS BASTARD 72419-054

AUSTIN BERTCH 14003-029

CORDARRYL BETTON 21389-043

ANTONIO BEVERLY 02712-104

TRACY BIAS 70248-061

DAVID BILES 40371-074

MICHAEL BINDAY 66389-054

MICKEY BIRGE 10240-028

DOYLE BIVENS 40031-074

KIMBERLY BLACK-MCCORMICK 26518-045

KEVIN BLALOCK 42597-074

JAMES BLANTON 50960-509

ANIS BLEMUR 19380-104

KEVIN BLEVINS 32128-177

ERIC BLOOM 44727-424

JOHN BLOUNT 17880-035

KENDALL BLUE 55802-056

VILAWOE BOADU 76454-408

ANDREW BOGDANOFF 68251-066

ANASTASSIA BOGOMOLOVA 60833-018

LASHAUN BOLTON 30504-057

AMANDA BONEL 22810-078

RICARDO BONILLA-ROJAS 40498-069

CHRISTOPHER BOOTH 07502-043

LISA BOOTON 30658-047

RANDALL BOSTIC 42523-074

SYLVESTER BOSTON JR 50221-039

ROBERT BOSTON 33525-058

ALICIA BOULDIN 58421-177

AUDRA BOWDEN 50705-177

MELVIN BOWEN 19666-078

PAUL BOWMAN 53747-074

MICHAEL BOWMAN 19060-084

VERNON BOWSER 14524-074

CHRISTOPHER BOX 22026-084

QUINBY BOYD 30446-058

WILLIAM BOYLAND JR 79751-053

KENNETH BRADLEY 09488-021

MACK BRADLEY 08073-043

WILLIAM BRADLEY 87078-054

BENJAMIN BRADLEY 50878-039

JUSTIN BRANON 89595-408

DONALD BRELJE 09657-041

MATTHEW BREMOND 20559-006

STEVEN BREWER 24281-077

TREAVOR BRIGGS 32708-009

SHAMICHAEL BRIGHT 14688-035

MITCHELL BROOKS 24135-016

ANDREA BROOKS 28601-380

TERRICIOUS BROOKS 54557-056

SHELLE BROOKS 04027-029

DONALD BROOMFIELD 61304-018

BOBBIE BROWN 40453-424

ATARI BROWN 54681-039

JERMAINE BROWN 62269-019

KEVIN BROWN 32427-016

JB BROWN JR 19409-026

EDDIE BROWN 06900-063

DARRYL BROWN 46329-074

ISAAC BROWN 33651-058

TRAMAINE BROWN 91240-053

JAMES BROWN 31677-171

TERESA BROWN 22766-045

JONATHAN BRUMBACK 22506-031

TORRIE BRUMFIELD 32473-034

ROCKY BRUMMETT 12354-032

MICHAEL BRUNER 17984-032

MICHAEL BRYANT 54559-004

GREGORY BUCK 26568-081

TAMATHA BUCKHOLT 63353-280

KEVIN BUI 26874-017

DENNIS BUNCH 78044-083

JOHN BURGESS 59495-177

JAMES BURKHART 15426-028

PAUL BURKS 29723-058

ALEKSANDR BURMAN 50234-054

VICTOR BURNETT 54977-039

ANTHONY BURNETT 16708-028

PIERRE BURNETT 15146-028

LAMEL BURNS 42334-424

SIRRICO BURNSIDE 24037-171

NATHANIEL BURRELL III 71431-066

REBECCA BURRESS 30393-074

KERI BURROUGHS 14152-010

CRYSTAL BUSBY-TETZLAFF 08770-046

ANTONIO BUSSIE 66847-019

RUBEN BUSTOS 47273-380

DANNY BUTLER 19107-033

SHAWN BUTLER 83619-083

JOHN BUTLER JR 20040-018

MICHAEL BYERS 34932-058

ERNESTO CABANAS-TORRES 59340-408

YERITHZA CABAUATAN 64824-298

LYNN CADY 55388-380

BRIAN CALLAHAN 82618-053

THOMAS CAMBIANO 28886-031

PIO CAMPOS 09314-089

ROSETTA CANNATA 62780-018

XAVIER CARDONA 36123-380

LUIS CARIBE-GARCIA 16113-069

JAMES CARLSON 16784-041

ALLEN CARNES 02783-061

TERRELL CARNEY 33927-034

LUSHAWN CAROLINA 58659-083

KELLI CARON 13604-059

HORRIS CARPENTER 27422-076

PEDRO CARRASCO JR 07532-046

CARMELO CARRASQUILLO-LOPEZ 53078-069

JIMMY CARRASQUILLO-RODRIGUEZ 33484-069

JOSE CARRILLO 62730-080

CLIFFORD CARROLL 13905-104

DEWEY CARROLL 50232-037

RASHAUN CARTER 21884-084

ERIK CARTER 51330-039

MAURICE CARTER 97740-020

JOSEPH CARTER 16691-075

RANDY CARVER 53579-074

JAMES CARVER 25084-014

MELISSA CASEY 48834-074

SHARLENE CASH 33128-064

NORMA CASILLAS 52244-179

VLADIMIR CASTANEDA 62039-018

ROLAND CASTELLANOS 62970-019

RONALD CASTILLE JR 63882-280

DANNY CASTILLO 26164-014

NELVING CASTRO 69551-066

DESHON CATCHINGS 47363-039

JOSE MORA CATES 17496-028

DWELLY CAULEY 69830-004

SEUI CAVAN 08947-030

PEDRO CAVAZOS JR 52624-080

OSVALDO CEBALLO 01241-104

RAFAEL CEBALLOS-CASTILLO 06988-028

DOMINGO CEDANO-MARTINEZ 59126-177

ISRAEL CEDENO-MARTINEZ 66258-050

ROMAN CHAIDEZ-ALVAREZ 17137-424

AMANDA CHAMBERLAIN 54101-177

SHAUNTEL CHAMBERS 17381-027

KAWANA CHAMPION 71021-019

NIGEL CHANDLER 32455-177

JAMES CHANEY 17746-032

DONNIE CHASTAIN 60461-019

LIZA CHAVERA 84866-380

JOSE CHAVEZ 07920-027

CARLOS CHAVEZ-LOZANO 08285-063

JUAN CHAVIRA-GUERRERO 26392-078

MARCUS CISNEROS 55251-177

XAVIER CISNEROS 87026-280

EMMA CLARK 27724-078

BERNARD CLARK 27715-171

ROBERT CLARK JR 10732-078

NEIL CLARK 06923-032

KASIMU CLARK 49960-066

GEORGE CLARKE 24708-052

NORMA CLAUDIO 01722-138

TIMOTHY CLINE 08718-062

BRADLEY CLOUGH 12318-028

MARIAN CLUFF 92132-379

MIKE COFFELT 42779-074

GAYBBRELL COFIELD 53224-056

CLARENCE COHEN 43732-039

DALE COLBERT 63077-112

KEVIN COLEMAN 30836-076

KEITH COLEMAN 09587-021

VLADIMIR COLLAZO-FLORIDO 13775-069

NICHOLAS COLLINS 26482-034

MARLON COLLINS 05871-041

RUSSELL COLLINS 05959-032

LEON COMBS 07917-032

MICHAEL CONAHAN 15009-067

BRUCE CONANT 25387-045

HUMBERTO CONCEPCION-ANDRADES 50411-069

KARIN CONDON 08979-059

RAYMOND CONLEY 11368-035

NOEL CONTRERAS 89187-008

VANESSA COOPER 58397-018

DEWAYNE COOPER 24919-034

CHERIE COPELAND 34593-045

BRYAN COPELAND 55708-018

JOSEPH COPELAND 16683-089

CHAYANEE CORCINO-SERRANO 52234-069

MATTHEW CORDERO 09956-087

RAFAEL CORDERO 68437-066

JARVOR COSSE 37473-034

JACORY COULTER 28564-078

CLARENCE COUNTERMAN 58238-380

HENDRICK COUSAR 23407-171

DONALD COX JR 49022-177

GARRY CRAIGHEAD 62952-380

ZAN CRANDALL JR 17023-003

WILLIAM CRANE 31603-001

QUANTEZ CRIBBS 10735-029

RACHEL CROWE 14291-509

KACEY CROXTON 54049-177

RITA CRUNDWELL 44540-424

RICHARD CRUZ 70012-054

ANNA CUARTAS 15923-104

CHAD CURRY 00527-120

JONATHAN CURSHEN 90293-054

SALAH DADO 45816-039

COURTNEY DAILY 25700-075

AUGUSTIN DALUSMA 71080-018

AARON DAN 94757-022

MELVIN DANIELS 32900-171

ETHEL DANIELS 66014-019

JAMIE DARBY 16934-002

VIKRAM DATTA 64542-054

PAUL DAUGERDAS 62444-054

KENDRICK DAVENPORT 14089-179

ARNULFO DAVILA 32490-177

ERIC DAVIS 31339-044

AMANDA DAVIS 52217-074

MICHAEL DAVIS 55247-060

MARTEE DAVIS 31634-001

LISA DAVIS 14202-029

KOBIE DAVIS 17745-026

PIERRE DAWSON 20863-424

FEDERICO DE LA CRUZ 08369-379

MERCEDES DE LA PAZ 65423-298

DAVID DE LOS SANTOS 49817-177

NICHOLAS DEANGELIS 71691-004

CHRISTINE DELACRUZ 20753-006

GERARDO DELBOSQUE 16494-078

OSCAR DELGADILLO 88249-479

VINCENT DELGADO 27854-039

RODNEY DELOACH 04816-061

DAVID DEMATHEWS 11256-112

DONNA DEMPS 66889-018

GUY DERILUS 94425-004

ANITA DESORMEAUX 17404-035

EDUARDO DIAZ 31301-045

RICARDO DIAZ 79173-479

HECTOR DIAZ JR 04822-508

RAFAEL DIAZ-ALICEA 63755-018

ALAN DIAZ-FELICIANO 50584-069

JOSE DIAZ-MEDINA 16909-069

JERRY DICE 18137-026

CLINTON DICKERSON 10113-078

EARLIE DICKERSON 08369-380

JON DIRK DICKERSON 24921-045

WALTER DIGGLES 25054-078

EDWARD DIMARIA 16900-104

NATHANIEL DIXSON 16028-028

KRISANDREA DOBBS 56495-177

JUAN DOMINGUEZ 76727-004

FELICIA DONALD 94272-083

LAMON DONNELL 16879-078

RONALD DOTSON 52832-074

DARREN DOUGLAS 16921-047

RICK DOWDEN 09130-028

JACK DOWELL 05225-017

WILLIAM DOWNS 11865-033

ROBERTA DRAHEIM 11325-090

MARC DREIER 70595-054

GORDON DRIVER 47270-048

JOHN DRULLINGER JR 50200-177

PHOUMANO DUANGTAVILAY 27955-055

JOHN DUBOR 28044-479

CORRIE DUDLEY 28056-045

JADE DUGAN 17343-273

CHAD DUNAWAY 15039-078

BRUCE DUNKELBURGER 97329-020

TOMMY DUONG 21598-017

BARBARA DUPREY RIVERA 69394-018

RANDY DURAN 55401-177

WILLIAM DYER 52295-074

GERARD EASILEY 71989-279

MELODIE ECKLAND 52863-509

ROBERT EDWARDS 55683-018

VERNON EDWARDS 28300-171

BENJAMIN EDWARDS SR 31320-034

VICTOR EHLERS 25357-052

GARY EISEMAN 13633-059

MATTHEW ELDER 17041-408

VIOLET ELDRIDGE 57294-019

MICHAEL ELLIOTT JR 18076-030

RYAN ELLIS 07971-036

DARIEN ELLSWORTH-DAWAY 71967-066

RUDOLPH ENGEL 08084-059

JOSEPH ENOX 41328-177

ERIC EPSTEIN 16513-104

JUSTIN ERWIN 26283-058

CHRISTOPHER ERWIN 63427-050

CINTHIA ESCOBAR-RAMOS 50975-069

ALFONSO ESPARZA 75902-097

HAROLD ESQUILIN-MONTANEZ 49768-069

EDUARDO ESTERAS-ROSADO 47753-069

MICHELLE ESTEVEZ 55439-066

ENRIQUE ESTRADA 76531-112

DANIEL EVANS 43012-044

RONALD EVANS SR 31084-018

TERRY EVELAND 15669-028

BRENDA EVERSOLE 16161-032

DAITWAUN FAIR 25880-052

EDWARD FARLEY 61330-019

DAVID FARNSWORTH 16241-059

AVION FARR 31852-009

ANTWONE FARRAL 13864-028

RONALD FAULK JR 43628-054

ROOSEVELT FAZ 85345-079

JOHANNY FELICIANO-GONZALEZ 50771-069

FRANCISCO FELIX 65558-208

HERIBERTO FELIX RUIZ 31715-009

MELVIN FELIZ 16314-054

SELICA FENDER 16834-059

BRYAN FERRER-VAZQUEZ 27465-055

TERI FIEDLER 46285-044

STEPHEN FIELDS 80657-083

JESUS FIGUEROA 01197-138

ROLANDO FIGUEROA 62539-018

DANIEL FILLERUP 25270-052

DERRICK FINCHER 20128-085

STEVEN FINKLER 39327-053

NORRIS FISHER 41251-177

JENNA FITZHUGH-THOMAS 36732-034

TIMOTHY FITZPATRICK 24140-055

FABIAN FLEIFEL 57575-018

TERRY FLENORY 32454-044

PATRICK FLORANG 09860-029

GUSTAVO FLORES 91742-051

MARGARITO FLORES 41922-080

SHIRLEY FLORES 83175-179

ALEXIS FONTANEZ NIEVES 66943-018

DAMON FORBES 49337-019

WILLIAM FORD 11612-002

KEITH FORD 67064-018

NIGEL FORDE 91548-083

MARSHALL FOSKEY 94169-020

BRIAN FOSTER 59970-019

NATHAN FOSTER 17583-002

JOSHUA FOUNTAIN 05960-017

MELISSA FOX 20767-045

DAVID FRANCIS 38679-068

MONICA FRAZEE 68730-298

DEXTER FRAZIER 71019-019

BOBBY FROMAN 38833-177

JERRY FRUIT 53517-054

JAMES FRY 15927-041

PEGGY FULFORD 37001-034

KATHY FUNTILA 06000-122

CALVIN FURLOW 60885-019

ANTONIO GADDIST 28288-171

KRYSTA GAINES 54427-177

WILLIAM GALLION 11492-032

FREDERICK GANG 72630-054

DANIELS GARCES 28327-078

REYNALDO GARCIA 29332-479

JACQUELINE GARCIA 12667-091

GABRIEL GARCIA 28966-180

AMBAR GARCIA 57152-380

MANUEL GARCIA ZUNIGA 18857-030

DENNIS GARCIA-CATALAN 56897-177

NEYDIE GARCIA-PEREZ 20096-479

NOEL GARCIA-RIVERA 23164-069

MERRILL GARDNER 13729-046

JODY GARDNER 12401-104

RAMON GARIBAY 42552-280

VICKI GARLAND 65459-112

RICHARD GARRETT 43830-112

BABY GARRISON 22813-021

TREMAINE GARRISON 67131-054

KEVIN GARVIN 63886-019

JAMES GARY 08922-379

HUMBERTO GARZA 80485-079

JEREMY GASAWAY 10910-028

AMBER GAUCH 55287-177

ALFRED GEREBIZZA 63188-019

COURTLAND GETTEL 60857-298

ADAM GETTS 17474-027

DENNIS GIBBONS JR 47362-074

LC GILLS JR 30067-076

GEOFFREY GISH 62152-019

BYRON GLOVER 27413-034

ALEXIO GOBERN 15002-057

JAJUAN GODSEY 43961-060

TISHA GOFF 54112-074

CARL GOLDEN 04099-095

WILLIAM GOLDSTEIN 66083-019

JAMIE GOLLADAY 71142-097

SOTERO GOMEZ 91525-054

LIDERRICK GOMEZ 33532-171

BRYAN GOMEZ NEVAREZ 70388-018

RANDY GOMILLA 14460-025

DANEL GONZALEZ 49687-069

ISAAC GONZALEZ 56372-177

JOSE GONZALEZ 00727-138

MARTHA GONZALEZ 56710-177

MARCOS GONZALEZ 86617-054

NORMA GONZALEZ 94484-380

DAVID GONZALEZ-PEREZ 35448-069

ROBERT GOOD 32794-068

STEVEN GOODMAN 27355-009

WILLIAM GOODWILL 14116-026

CLARENCE GOODWIN 42129-074

CLINTON GOSWICK 33728-177

GEORGE GRACE SR 05652-095

DAMON GRAHAM 13787-014

DANIELLE GRAVES 17929-030

MARCEL GRAVES 20408-043

LARRY GRAVES 35377-408

ANDREA GRAY 15761-076

SHERRY GRAY 05057-088

JOHN GRAY 33954-058

SHAWN GREEN 31359-171

HENRY GREEN JR 42575-074

JAMIE GREEN 26213-078

DAVID GREENBERG 59059-053

CHARLES GREESON 60784-019

RODRICK GRIMES 05892-078

MICHAEL GROVE 07811-002

JAMES GUERRA 36611-001

CLOYD GUILLORY 25713-479

TREMAYNE GUIN 64374-060

JEFFREY GUNSELMAN 01056-380

SAVANNAH GUTHERY 31479-064

FRANK GUTIERREZ 07626-051

SANTOS GUTIERREZ 60107-097

MARC GUYTON 32201-034

ERIC GUZMAN 72056-050

LEGUSTER HACKWORTH III 34685-001

ANDREW HAIR 54106-056

DAMON HAIRSTON 17753-027

JAMES HALD 17170-047

HENRY HALL 35370-016

KRIS HALL 08407-063

HARRISON HALL 47294-424

JANET HALLAHAN 11744-026

FRANZ HAMBRICK 16770-179

FRANK HAMILTON 34162-171

LESLIE HAMILTON 07068-089

BUCK HAMMERS 08202-063

JOHN HANCOCK 14341-078

ASHLEY HANNA 28294-078

HUNTER HANSON 17369-059

PETER HANSON 03640-041

AARON HARBOR 49351-177

BRANDON HARDERS 17362-029

DAVID HARDY 14486-078

Cynthia Harlan

MELISSA HARLESS 63290-018

20400-084

CHRISTOPHER HARLESS 68123-280

DANNY HARMON 10089-028

JOSHUA HARNED 32207-001

SANDRA HARO 13202-479

JAMES HARPER 33908-171

CHARLES HARRIS 42637-379

DONTAI HARRIS 70182-018

VICTORIA HARRIS 09002-025

BOBBY HARRIS 46169-177

JIMMY HARTLEY 06148-028

MALCOLM HARTZOG 02391-043

LAMONT HARVEY 51237-039

JOHNNY HATCHER 31418-074

LARRY HAWKINS 16918-077

WOODROW HAYES 12732-035

JAMAL HAYNES 25575-017

WILLIAM HEARN 17282-003

STEVEN HEBERT 30953-034

ROBERTO HECKSCHER 14400-111

KATHRYN HELLEN 21895-040

ROBERT HELM 23180-047

SHAQUAN HEMINGWAY 02815-509

JEROME HENNESSEY 21756-041

JOHN HENOUD 25198-083

WENDI HENRY 43511-074

KYLE HENSON 20303-076

MARCELA HEREDIA 76424-097

MICHAEL HERMAN 75169-067

ERNEST HERNANDEZ 32005-479

PAUL HERNANDEZ SR 46860-177

SIRIA HERNANDEZ 14847-104

JOHNNY HERNANDEZ 52595-280

MARCOS HERNANDEZ 07452-078

LEONARD HERNANDEZ 91393-380

GUILLERMO HERNANDEZ 16555-078

RICK HERRERA 59037-177

PEDRO HERRERA 51600-177

NELLY HERRERA 47398-008

ALEXANDER HEYING 17863-041

RAYMOND HIBBERT 70563-066

JERRY HICKS 27657-078

JAMES HILL 06343-088

BRANDON HILL 52282-074

JOHNNIE HILL 83187-083

AMY HILL 68340-479

PHILLIP HILL 56433-019

TIMOTHY HILLIARD 43262-424

TERRANCE HILTON 09034-095

TED HILTON SR 33634-045

WILLIAM HILTS 24063-052

SIDNEY HINES 11120-030

CLAUDIA HIRMER 07035-017

MARK HOBBY 49441-019

TERENCE HODGE 32479-171

DERRICK HODGE 42709-074

THOMAS HOEY JR 92147-054

RICO HOGAN 48458-044

STEPHANIE HOLBROOK 17997-029

BRIAN HOLLAND 57325-177

EDWARD HOLLIMAN 79670-054

MARCUS HOLLIMAN 65049-019

BERNARD HOLLINGER JR 95775-020

CHARLES HOLLIS JR 97818-020

SAMUEL HOLLOMAN 30964-057

LAWRENCE HOLMAN 28077-018

KEITH HOLMES 00224-509

WAYNE HOLROYD 10096-007

DAVID HOLT 50520-177

TIMOTHY HOLT 52097-074

JON HOLT 12172-041

JACLYN HOOKER 48726-177

RALPH HOOPER 77365-054

MICHAEL HORN 28838-177

WILLIAM HORTON JR 66940-479

JOHN HOSKINS 17570-032

GEORGE HOUSER 60799-019

GEORGE HOUSTON 16032-018

JAMES HOWARD III 04067-017

FRED HOWARD 07757-089

Gilbert Howard

SHELDON HOWARD 12704-032

92565-083

STEPHAN HOWARD 16912-027

MICHEL HUARTE 82411-004

MARC HUBBARD 11465-058

CHARLES HUBBARD 69949-019

KENNETH HUBBARD 10119-043

MARVIN HUDGINS 47239-039

SANCHEZ HUDSON 23300-058

RANDY HUERTA 20418-380

JAMES HUFF 35783-044

WILLIAM HUFFMAN 49016-177

DARWIN HUGGANS 34513-044

TORREAN HUGHLEY 29902-031

RAVON HUMPHREY 51358-039

TINA HUNT 17225-035

ALEXIS HUNTER 39141-177

CHRISTOPHER HUNTER 44200-061

BOBBY HUNTER 16007-028

MOHAMED HUSSEIN 22362-041

MATTHEW HUTCHESON 14620-023

NORMA IBARRA CANTU 94793-380

DANA ICE 36314-180

JESSICA IDLETT 56827-177

JESUS IGLESIAS 91860-280

GODREY ILONZO 63976-019

LESLIE INMAN 85901-379

REGINALD IRBY 69457-066

CARLOS ISBY 24743-009

AMER JABIR 17294-424

REGGIE JACKSON 45833-039

HOWARD JACKSON 54870-039

CHARLES JACKSON 29263-009

TOMMY JACKSON 21198-017

DANNY JACKSON 39094-068

FREDERICK JACKSON SR 47796-039

TIMOTHY JACKSON 20364-043

THERESA JACKSON 08478-045

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON 47079-074

DAVID JACKSON 08547-068

IKEISHA JACOBS 59274-056

JOSEPH DEE JACOBS 27752-171

MICHAEL JACOBS 65325-056

RAYMOND JACQUES III 17726-002

CELSO JAIMES-MEDERO 48891-177

DEVINCIO JAMES 27775-055

KENNETH JAMES 10402-002

TAMMY JANICEK 54253-177

MARVIN JANKEE 27728-058

LINDA JARAMILLO 06021-081

JUAN JASSO 59988-018

ROBERT JAYNES JR 12376-028

EDWARD JEFFERSON 20644-045

COLIN JENKINS 71907-279

SHARON JESSEE 53734-074

MIGUEL JIMENEZ 18429-180

MORRIS JOHNS 72464-280

WALTER JOHNS 37369-019

PATRICK JOHNS 20366-043

COURTNEY JOHNSON 72960-019

DORIAN JOHNSON 43811-074

CORDELL JOHNSON 19770-035

TIMMY JOHNSON 35692-044

TIMOTHY JOHNSON JR 14568-479

RONALD JOHNSON 20761-041

MICHAEL JOHNSON 13861-028

GEORGE JOHNSON 78855-083

DEMETRIS JOHNSON 19482-033

DAJANAE JOHNSON 21347-043

KELLY JOHNSON 60777-066

CALVIN JOHNSON 61977-066

AARON JOHNSON 66942-066

WILLIE JOHNSON 12498-002

MONYET JOHNSON 20376-043

JAMES JOHNSON 52164-074

ADAM JOINER 78587-112

JUSTIN JONES 29162-179

MARCOS JONES 18114-043

NATHANIEL JONES 43718-037

TRAVELL JONES 18500-104

CURTIS JONES 55887-019

MATTHEW JONES 24662-083

RONALD JONES 25678-044

STEVEN JONES 30269-048

ANTWAN JONES 40833-424

RAYMOND JONES 11681-067

BOBBY JUSTICE 09715-032

STEVIE JUSTUS 15652-084

CARL KAZANOWSKI 04953-122

EMMANUEL KAZEEM 76888-065

MEAGAN KEEL 03518-480

BILLY KEEN 18754-084

DEANGELO KEITH 63306-037

ERIC KELLEMS 10236-025

BARBARA KELLEY 16731-028

SAMUEL KELLY 03219-112

JACK KELLY 04481-017

JEROME KELLY 30467-068

DARRON KENNEDY 27994-078

DAVID KENNEY 06513-040

BOBBY KHABEER 26500-009

ANGELA KILPATRICK 16777-003

ISSAC KING 16744-104

RODNEY KING 03025-029

MATHEW KINNEER 18282-030

PERETZ KLEIN 86086-054

DAVID KLINE 21297-041

RICHARD KNEE SR 18153-026

DELORES KNIGHT 61056-060

DARYL KNOTTS 15336-509

MATTHEW KOLODESH 67829-066

ANTHONY KOON 51666-424

CYNTHIA KOONS 11336-029

JULIE KRONHAUS 67738-018

MARK KUHRT 99140-179

JACIE KYGER 16921-084

SARKIS LABACHYAN 29591-047

DONALD LAGUARDIA 87596-054

CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 63731-019

KESHIA LANIER 15355-002

AMBER LANPHEAR 17503-046

JOSE LANTIGUA 29934-058

JERONIMO LARA-VAZQUEZ 60294-018

RONNIE LARKINS 09781-033

GEORGE LARSEN 72891-097

CLAUDIS LASSITER 42543-037

GIOVANNI LATERRA 19482-104

KENDRICK LATHAM 05325-025

ANDREW LAVIGNE 26043-052

MARTIN LAWRENCE 06277-029

STEPHANIE LAZA 54307-177

ANTHONY LE 17627-003

HECTOR LEDESMA-CARMONA 53542-069

RODOLFO LEDEZMA-HERRERA 60548-179

MARLON LEE 06645-068

JOVON LEE 64333-037

NICOLE LEEDY 49891-177

MIGUEL LEGARDA URRUTIA 08707-027

MICHAEL LENTSCH 41789-044

JOSEPH LEONARD 56345-056

SANTO LEONE 27152-379

NICOLE LESCARBEAU 01164-138

DAVID LEWALSKI 64121-054

LISA LEWIS 12954-089

MARTIN LEWIS 13406-047

TORRY LEWIS 28825-050

PHIL LEWIS 22737-078

JAMES LEWIS JR 16240-179

DAVID LEWISBEY 45353-424

JESSE LINARES 06009-027

TIMOTHY LINDSEY 15723-077

LEE LINDSEY 28028-171

ARTIS LISBON 61947-019

ANDRE LLOMPART-FILARDI 49548-069

JAMES LLOYD 60995-112

ALEX LOCKLEAR 56573-056

GREGORY LOLES 18551-014

KATHY LOPEZ 72202-018

DALIA LOPEZ 28144-479

GILBERT LOPEZ JR 99141-179

ROGELIO LOPEZ-BATISTA 69633-066

ALEXANDER LOPEZ-MONTANEZ 49549-069

FRANCISCO LOPEZ-NEGRON 63246-050

CARLOS LOPEZ-ORRIA 50602-069

BLIA LOR 16850-089

CHRISTOPHER LORICK 57162-177

ANTHONY LOUIS 48400-019

NESLY LOUTE 62888-018

ELAINE LOVETT 49530-039

GEORGE LOWMASTER 32899-068

OMAR LOZA 09168-027

ROBERT LUSTYIK JR 91912-054

ELIJAH MACK 65368-037

ALONZO MACON JR 14323-078

ROSALINA MADRIGALES 11938-308

SERAFIN MAGALLON 70055-097

DON MAIGARI 65116-060

SILOMIGA MALAE 88956-022

JOSE MALDONADO-VILLAFANE 49404-069

DANIEL MALEY 15291-032

AHMAD MANN 26319-050

STEPHEN MANNESS 48609-074

MARIO MAREZ 80440-279

RICKY MARIANO 15955-041

KATHRYN MARKLE 55921-177

CHRISTY MARSHALL 54366-074

ANDRAY MARTIN 09601-041

LISA MARTIN 15886-028

HERBERT MARTIN 33656-057

GARRY MARTIN 26238-018

KEITH MARTIN 95629-280

CHARLIE MARTIN 03452-043

GERARDO MARTINEZ 44179-380

MARCOS MARTINEZ 14653-002

XAVIER MARTINEZ 76536-380

JOSE D MARTINEZ 52574-054

WILLIAM MARTINEZ 27147-016

RAMIRO MARTINEZ JR 09167-479

ALFONSO MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ 46754-008

CARLOS MATEO 67609-054

MAGGIE MATLOCK 14351-025

BRENT MAURSTAD 13076-059

STEPHEN MAYES 32672-074

CLARK MCALPIN 36962-034

RONDALE MCCANN 16276-032

MICHAEL MCCOY 32480-177

ALFONZA MCCOY 55563-056

WALLACE MCCREE III 08752-002

RICKEY MCCURRY 18061-074

ALEX MCDOWELL 17079-043

GLADSTONE MCDOWELL 12204-031

WILLIAM MCGEE 29299-179

MARDELL MCGEE 31023-044

TIMOTHY MCGINN 19470-052

JUSTIN MCGINNIS 90850-083

BRENDA MCGINNIS 75816-097

TIMOTHY MCINTOSH 70995-018

MICHAEL MCINTOSH 07958-029

LARRY MCKAY 10771-173

GREGORY MCKNIGHT 46755-039

BRIAN MCKYE 26802-064

MATTHEW MCMANUS 68250-066

DAVID MCMASTER 11853-059

PATRELLE MCNAIR 20907-043

TORRANZA MCNEAL 00868-120

MARLAN MCRAE 14632-040

JAMES MCREYNOLDS 09820-003

GINA MEDINA 03015-093

WILLIAM MEDLEY 39650-044

JASON MEDLYN 57015-056

TONY MEEKS 44256-074

HERZEL MEIRI 91160-054

RICHARD MELOCCARO 21683-047

ROLANDO MENCHACA 87199-280

MINERVA MENDEZ 48351-177

JESSE MENDOZA 05890-041

ELIZABETH MENDOZA 96954-079

ALEJANDRO MENDOZA JIMENEZ 06615-033

JEFFERY MICHELLI 27705-034

MICHAEL MIKESELL 11834-029

AMANDA MILBOURN 46327-044

SEYMOUR MILES 28370-055

HARRY MILES 17768-112

GEORGE MILLER 31622-076

STACY MILLER 42470-074

APRIL MILLER 23761-171

DAISY MILLER 00850-104

JERRY MILLER 15165-043

JACQUELINE MILLS 28918-009

GEARY MILLS 16878-078

ROBERT MINOR 04582-043

MICHAEL MINOR 31389-034

SCOTT MISERENDINO SR 84246-083

RUBEN MITCHELL 10954-023

TOBIAS MITCHELL 11573-039

WILLIAM MOATES JR 14264-010

MICHELLE MOBLEY 49753-177

MICHAELA MONCRIEF 57905-177

DANIEL MONSANTO LOPEZ 77708-054

JUAN MONTALVO 15669-479

ANDRE MOODY 09230-028

MARCUS MOODY 20413-043

JAMES MOON 15485-022

MEGAN MOORE 53369-074

JONAIR MOORE 36376-013

JAMES MOORE 19644-009

BRIAN MOORE 10903-028

JOE MOORER 58542-004

SAMANTHA MOORMAN 28087-078

DANNY MORA 17852-280

CHRISTIAN MORALES 15498-028

FRANK MORALES 46352-177

ERNESTO MORALES-CASTRO 39270-069

GARY MORELAND 20283-086

SABRENA MORGAN 26986-045

RODRIGUEZ MORGAN 63223-037

SONIA MORGAN 38103-068

ASHLEY MORRIS 52316-074

NATHANIEL MORRIS 27603-045

GLADSTONE MORRISON 47993-177

JACQUELINE MORRISON 47995-177

RUBIN MORROW 75859-112

RICHARD MOSELEY 31267-045

MICHAEL MOSES 82384-198

PHILISS MOSHER 72448-097

EDWARD MOSKOP 09159-025

DANNIE MOSLEY 18619-033

DOUGLAS MOSS 00806-120

KRISHNA MOTE 68377-067

TAMER MOUMEN 90928-083

MATTHEW MOWERY 26917-051

WALTER MUHAMMAD 76406-112

ALICIA MURFIELD 57381-177

MICHAEL MURPHY 15782-424

TIMOTHY MURPHY 43267-177

JOHN MURPHY-CORDERO 37950-069

DONALD MYERS 09139-028

RHONDA MYRICK 21831-032

MIYOSHIA NANCE 39117-177

ARTURO NATERA 71460-080

COLIN NATHANSON 29308-112

GUILLERMO NAVARRETE JR 61801-112

YAMIL NAVEDO-RAMIREZ 36027-069

CARLOS NAZARIO-LOPEZ 69924-018

JUAN NEGRETE 26585-380

JESUS NEGRON-ROSSY 43317-069

JAMES NEKVASIL JR 04317-027

DEXTER NELSON 11964-042

JONATHAN NELSON 34556-177

BENJAMIN NEWMAN 33313-045

JOHN NEWTON 30965-044

BRIAN NEWTON 60572-018

MANUEL NICASIO 83316-380

MATT NICKA 01952-122

DARYL NICKERSON 29444-057

SHARLEEN NICKLE 32717-064

SHERITA NICKS 85909-083

CHRISTOPHER NIETO 09256-122

ROBERT NIMOCKS 57045-039

MARK NIX 48352-074

GARY NOLEN 09762-062

GEORGE NOONAN 04248-036

RODRIGUEZ NORMAN 91419-083

LARRY NORQUIST 17917-273

KRISTIN NORRIS 22208-026

JOSE NUNEZ 43507-018

ADRIAN NUNEZ 65615-280

QUEREN-HAPUC OCHOA-ROMERO 75376-408

WILLIAM OGBONNA 93445-083

UCHECHI OHANAKA 13320-179

PATRICK OKROI 17044-273

MASON OLSON 17204-273

CHRISTOPHER OMIGIE 66007-019

RALPH O'NEAL III 18792-075

CHARLES O'NEIL 61036-004

JOSE ORELLANA MONTALVO 91380-083

FELIX ORTIZ-RODRIGUEZ 50607-069

HECTOR ORTIZ-TARAZON SR 68824-308

CHARLTON OSBOURNE 23630-055

OGIESOBA OSULA 44879-177

RUSSELL OTT 46191-424

CRAIG OTTESON 54711-177

DONALD OVERFIELD 14030-067

CRUZ OVIEDO 16368-480

GAIL OWENS 55119-018

RACHEL PADGETT 20200-021

LISA PAGE 22267-026

MICHAEL PAHUTSKI 12411-058

CYNDY PALMA 63971-380

MYRNA PARCON 49681-177

THOMAS PARENTEAU 67736-061

RONALD PARHAM 30548-076

DARNELL PARKER 22081-016

WALIS PARRA-REYES 18260-021

BABUBHAI PATEL 46049-039

MANUELA PAVON 50607-177

SPENCER PAYNE 71685-066

JAMES PAYTON 03490-033

ROSA PAZOS CINGARI 60903-018

JUAN PECINA 97459-020

CAROL PEDERSON 77852-112

GEORGE PENA 67821-018

JULIO PENA 30941-379

KARON PEOPLES 63608-037

BERNARDO PEREZ 37097-086

LUZ PEREZ DEMARTINEZ 15968-049

WILLIAM PERRY 26474-077

ROBERT PERRY 09845-028

DAVID PERRY 30853-009

JOSE PERU 50110-177

DIONE PETITE 12611-003

SEAN PETRIE 55543-039

HUNG PHAN 56613-177

RODNEY PHELPS 21576-032

JENNIFER PHILLIPS 83099-080

SHAWANNA PHIPPS 33777-058

ONEIDA PICASSO 50205-177

NELSON PICHARD-REYES 65421-053

CLAUDIA PIEDRA 41545-479

JUAN PIMENTEL 51088-408

ERICK PINERO-ROBLES 50651-069

JOHN PIPKIN 64455-056

MATHIAS PIZANO 08586-030

RICHARD PLATO 72619-079

GREGORY PODLUCKY 30494-068

DUSTIN POE 34527-001

JULIEN POLK 24638-111

RAUL PORRAS-ACOSTA 10229-180

ROBERT PORTER 15875-075

KEVIN PORTIE 17127-035

ISHMI POWELL 69585-066

CLISTY PRATT 55423-177

MELISSA PRESTON 11892-480

JOAN PRICE 20402-021

JEREMIAH PRIDE JR 77002-061

DEVANTE PRIOLEAU 32563-171

EARL PRITCHARD 30421-076

HARRY PRITCHETT 42565-074

RON PRUITT 50015-039

ROBERTO PULIDO 76825-004

DAVID QUINTANA 15904-028

VICENTE QUIROZ 91208-308

RICHARD RACH III 14859-088

CHAD RAGIN 68352-004

SAIED RAMADAN 39093-083

HENRY RAMER 17787-032

LILLIANE RAMIREZ 69571-112

DAVID RAMIREZ 30333-279

ROBERT RAMSEUR 53900-177

EPHRAIM RAMSEY 08266-067

GREGORY RAND 38641-177

GENA RANDOLPH 32288-171

FLINT RATLIFF 16268-171

DEBRA RATLIFF 17546-280

JOHNNY READER 17905-078

VENTERIA REASON 13067-104

TAMIR REAVES 76735-066

DENISE REDMAN 27330-180

DARA REDMOND 17862-029

JOSEPH REEDER-SHAW 56147-039

DAVID REESE 52139-066

FREDERICK REEVES 25040-009

ZENAIDO RENTERIA JR 69119-112

SARAH REYES 05783-095

MAYRA REYES 57582-177

CRYSTAL REYES 24740-280

DILEAN REYES-RIVERA 39927-069

MARQUIS REYNOLDS 67705-060

APRIL RICE 18201-026

GALLOWAY RICH III 71714-019

RONALD RICHARD JR 02381-095

MICHAEL RICHARDSON 70991-019

ROGER RICHARDSON 08602-028

KIKO RICHMOND 85556-083

JENNIFER RICHMOND 98686-379

THOMAS RILEY 24186-044

JAMES RISHER 19358-018

TOBIAS RITESMAN 17361-273

LUIS RIVAS 48463-004

PABLO RIVERA 05914-122

JULIO RIVERA 70625-097

LUIS RIVERA-PARES 49671-069

MICHAEL RIVERS 82085-053

GERALD ROBERSON 17546-021

ONEAL ROBERTS 64117-053

DJAMIL ROBERTS 15965-028

LENA ROBERTS 51332-074

ANTHONY ROBERTS 57884-177

QUINCY ROBERTS 15621-040

STEVEN ROBINSON 11916-087

MARIA ROBLES 44739-013

RANDY ROCKHOLT 14025-027

CYNTHIA RODRIGUEZ 28803-031

JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ 15791-379

RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ 95341-380

MARIO RODRIGUEZ 52813-180

STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ 49750-177

RUBEN RODRIGUEZ JR 20243-480

JOE RODRIGUEZ 10610-179

ALLAN RODRIGUEZ-CRISPIN 44365-069

CLARA RODRIGUEZ-IZNAGA 15866-032

STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ-VERDUGO 66055-408

BUFORD ROGERS 01869-027

ALFONIZA ROGERS 09823-003

KENNETH ROGERS 18196-104

JEREMIAH ROGERS 96309-020

JOHN ROGERS 21111-045

JOSEPH ROHE JR 17004-003

OMAR ROJAS 57547-379

BARBARA ROJAS 14438-104

BLANCA ROJO 27546-045

ANSWAR ROLLINS JR 07333-025

ROSA ROMAN 27787-180

JUAN ROMAN-POLANCO 75699-067

RICHARD ROSA 20126-006

FRANCISCO ROSALES 59027-280

HECTOR ROSARIO-RIVERA 39556-069

EVELIO ROSARIO-ROSADO 49761-069

CHRISTOPHER ROSE 14090-179

ROGER ROUSSEAU 03652-104

MICHAEL ROYAL 51341-074

HENRY ROYER 25268-111

DONACIANO RUBALCABA-MIJAREZ 78316-380

SHAWNA RUBY 18777-030

MICHAEL RUDDELL 55997-177

ANTHONIO RUEDA-AYALA 19862-111

BRENDA RUEHLOW 17543-029

FERDINAND RUIZ 59030-066

ANTONIO RUIZ 61667-004

MARIBEL RUIZ 26302-078

WILLIAM RUNION 54165-074

MEERA SACHDEVA 16240-043

ISIAH SADLER 89404-053

JUSTIN SAIN 53137-074

SUSAN SALANE 37270-034

WILLIAM SALES SR 15035-056

SANTOS SALINAS 58320-380

SANTA SALINAS 71389-479

SANTIAGO SALINAS 11962-018

GARTH SALKEY 86171-083

GREGORY SALLEE 19573-033

RANDON SALLIS 04416-063

BARRON SALTER 14237-003

MICHAEL SAMANIEGO 35329-177

ALLYSSA SAMM 31619-045

JAIME SANCHEZ 06704-104

MAGGIE SANDERS 33230-058

PAUL SANDERSFELD 17512-273

BERNARDO SANTANA 50816-039

JOHN SANTOS 70462-054

RAFAEL SANTOS 26932-050

BENITO SARABIA 64868-079

DALTON SARGENT 21769-026

ARNULFO SAUCEDA 55692-177

CARLTON SAYERS 26948-078

MANUELE SCATA 96802-038

JOSEPH SCHABOW 19892-033

DAVID SCHAFFER 46423-044

MICHAEL SCHLAGER 66734-066

JAMES SCHNEIDER 16646-104

ANGLE SCHUEG 72344-067

PHILLIP SCOTT 31131-001

DARRYL SCOTT 62361-037

RANDALL SCOTT 57796-019

ZACHARY SCRUGGS 16320-028

TIMOTHY SEABURY 11910-003

CLAY SEALS JR 52544-074

JOANNE SEELEY 42801-177

RONNIE SEGER 14631-010

JOSE SEGOVIA 35342-080

GARY SELLERS 15994-028

JAYMIE SELLERS 46028-177

CESAR SEQUEN RODRIGUEZ 67973-018

RALPH SERGO 15541-104

JUAN SERRANO-NIEVES 50078-069

MANUEL SERRATA 19425-179

SUSANA SERRATO 16246-059

NEVIN SHAPIRO 61311-050

KINZEY SHAW 15956-059

ASHLEE SHAW 00255-120

RICHARD SHAW 56956-019

JOSEPH SHAYOTA 50260-298

MAQUEL SHELBY 20067-035

CURTIS SHELL 16837-043

SCOTT SHELLEY 07195-509

BROCK SHELLMAN 16958-027

JOSEPH SHERESHEVSKY 35857-054

SAFARA SHORTMAN 17107-046

JONATHAN SHOUCAIR 21591-112

KENNETH SHOULDERS 47293-424

ANTONIO SHUFFORD 19657-056

RICKY SHULL 13572-025

CRISTIAN SIBERIO-RIVERA 76037-066

RACHEL SIDERS 68023-097

ERIC SIERRA 59046-066

TIMOTHY SIMMONS 15682-002

EVONNE SIMMS 58983-177

TEDDY SIMS 07449-104

GEMAL SINGLETON 71034-050

CHERYL SINGLETON 69550-019

DUANE SLADE 36995-280

JERIEL SLAY 28305-055

ROCKY SLOAN 17722-029

RUDOLPH SMALL 64572-060

CORDNEY SMITH 11899-030

EUGENE SMITH III 54978-039

PATRICK SMITH 63919-037

DUSTIN SMITH 35801-001

KEVIN SMITH 30323-076

CHRISTINA SMITH 70918-019

JOHN SMITH 08708-028

WILLIE SMITH III 97911-020

PATRICIA SMITH SLEDGE 63764-112

JAMES SNOWDEN III 24803-171

BELKIS SOCA-FERNANDEZ 67590-018

ABDEL SOLIMAN 67808-053

KENNETH SOLOMAN SR 61113-018

CURTIS SOMOZA 43619-112

EGLAEL SOTO 27615-078

SUHEIDY SOTO-CONCEPCION 72848-067

ADRIANO SOTOMAYOR 19312-050

MARK SPANGLER 42280-086

JASMINE SPENCE 54863-177

STEVEN SPENCER 23545-055

KELLY SPINKS

REBECCA SPINLER 15730-028

19680-023

COLIN SPOTTED ELK 10049-273

DEON STEAVE 33806-068

ERICA STEFFENS 49497-048

SHANE STEIGER 32746-177

SHAWNELL STENGEL 29509-031

EVERT STEPHEN 03103-104

MATT STEWART 42018-039

JAMES STEWART-CARRASQUILLO 49767-069

CYNTHIA STIGER 44137-177

DAVID STOCKS 70935-019

CLINTON STOWERS 70075-019

SHALIEK STROMAN 72372-067

KENYA STRONG 69530-018

RODERICK STRONG 14725-171

MICHAEL SUBLETT 15853-028

MARCUS SULLIVAN 18239-026

DUSTIN SULLIVAN 17459-030

CHRISTOPHER SWARTZ 24404-052

PAMELA TABATT 41795-044

TERRY TAKIMOTO 55462-048

TERRENCE TALIFERRO 11362-026

SALVADOR TAMAYO JR 69589-280

AYLWIN TAN 99187-198

EVERETT TARR 11305-028

STEVEN TAYLOR 26276-086

BARRY TAYLOR 32452-058

QUINCY TAYLOR 63093-037

OMAR TEAGLE 60508-066

KEELEON TENNARD 73012-279

BRADLEY THAYER 16800-273

AMBER THIELE 40256-044

JACKIE THIELEN 18774-030

MICHAEL THOMAS 17431-027

CRYSTAL THOMAS 27832-078

LEROY THOMAS 15993-028

JAYCIE THOMAS 20827-043

DAMIEN THOMAS 58328-037

DEBORAH THOMAS 20033-104

TARA THOMASON 33906-171

DANNY THOMPSON 25582-076

THERON THOMPSON 51081-056

DONALD THOMPSON 25611-509

WILLIAM THOMPSON 66065-056

QUENTIN THOMPSON 26134-044

GREGORY THOMPSON 21460-043

DEVON THOMPSON 64549-037

SHAHEED THOMPSON 83286-004

DIANE THOMSEN 17293-273

MURRAY TODD 66088-056

STEVEN TOMERSHEA 10489-084

DAVID TONEY 69707-066

TONYA TOPEL 32708-045

ROBERT TORRES 64789-056

PATRICIA TORRES 83827-380

OLGA TORRES-SOREANO 60120-180

CARLTON TOWNS 51382-039

ERIC TOWNSEND 00875-120

MILLICENT TRAYLOR 54745-039

RANDALL TREADWELL 94385-198

RAMIRO TREVIZO-GRANILLO 42020-051

DALTON TRUAX 15179-010

JAVIER TRUJILLO 80563-298

MICHELLE TRUONG 69235-097

EMMITT TUCKER 19752-085

ANDREW TUCKER-MORENO 16605-029

CRYSTAL TUNNING 96989-004

ANGELICA TUPPER 15417-033

JAMES TUREK 14810-032

TORRENCE TURNER 26581-009

JAMES TURNER 14154-002

TIMOTHY TYSON JR 88269-020

CARRIE TYSON 12126-056

MICHAEL URBAN 55560-177

BALMORE URBANO 47582-424

KAVEH VAHEDI 62844-112

MOSES VALDEZ 31389-064

ERIC VALDEZ 31390-064

SIGIFREDO VALDEZ 31392-064

GABRIELLA VALDEZ 30064-047

JOSE VALDEZ 90547-380

JESSICA VAN DYKE 50378-044

CHARLES VANATTA 12652-028

WILLIAM VANATTI 17511-029

CRYSTAL VARA 89830-380

ALAN VARGAS-GALLEGOS 75863-408

GOODWIN VARGAS-GONZALEZ 46602-069

THOMAS VASCONCELLOS 09310-122

JUSTIN VASEY 18208-030

JESUS VAZQUEZ 14275-018

ALFONZ VEI 16191-049

SANTIAGO VELIZ 50003-177

FRANK VENNES JR 05123-059

DAVID VIGIL 75930-097

FRANK VILLA 06717-196

KEITH VINSON 27369-058

JASON VOTROBEK 62966-019

JOHN WAKEFIELD 15428-002

SALVADOR WALKER 67515-098

TIFFANY WALLACE 26333-075

NANCY WARD 23259-077

JAMES WARD 54604-074

LAUREN WARD 00802-120

JAZZMAN WARREN 19736-033

LEE WATKINS 19768-035

CLARENCE WATSON JR 19125-033

JAY WATSON 46768-177

EDWIN WATSON 37363-034

TERESA WATSON 31981-064

ROBERT WATSON 72972-279

KURT WAYNE 39857-177

GREGORY WEBB 47129-424

BOBBY WELLS 49355-048

PERRY WELLS 86769-054

DAVID WELLS 53664-074

MICHAEL WELLS 26621-044

KIM WESLEY 88707-020

DENNIS WESTBROOK 21560-045

JOHNNY WHITE 45312-177

AUNDRAY WHITE 76026-054

CANDACE WHITE 91235-083

TIMOTHY WHITE 19254-097

DEMOND WHITE 46461-074

LAWRENCE WHITE II 33927-057

TRAVIS WHITE 73171-279

CHARLES WHITE 40355-424

TONY WHITE EVERETTE 65417-056

DARIUS WILLIAM 27904-078

REBECCA WILLIAMS 21580-084

DAVID WILLIAMS 56324-177

ROBIN WILLIAMS 59010-177

TRACY WILLIAMS 69527-018

JERMAINE WILLIAMS 35374-068

DAVID WILLIAMS 43076-039

CIARA WILLIAMS 27560-078

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS 51600-074

LAMONT WILLIAMS 48343-066

LAVELL WILLIAMS 08665-030

GARY WILLIAMS 21195-032

STEVEN WILLIAMS 91120-054

BETTYE WILLIAMS 92623-083

DEREK WILLIAMS 35289-054

HERMAN WILLIAMS 09877-021

ANTHONY WILLIAMS 71167-019

OCTAVIUS WILLIAMS 49841-177

DION WILLIAMS 80352-083

JOSEPH WILLIAMS 01947-017

AARON WILLIAMS 40727-424

DONNA WILLIAMS 14756-010

EARL WILLIAMS JR 11386-089

JDONTA WILLIAMS 24459-009

FREDRICK WILLIAMS 21106-017

SHAWN WILLIAMS 59172-018

AALIYAH WILLIAMSON 20561-043

KNOGS WILLS 27741-078

ALDEN WILSON 16326-046

JOHN WILSON 57046-018

RICHARD WIMBLEY 31515-074

PEDRO WIPP-KELLEY 44289-069

CHRISTOPHER WOOD 18155-040

ERIN WOODS 20701-043

MARSHANE WOODS 20398-074

RASHAD WOODSIDE 01607-104

AMBER WORRELL 84297-408

PEGGY WORTHINGTON 18407-030

CHARLES WYATT 34961-001

CHRISTOPHER YEAGLEY 85126-054

JEFFREY YOHAI 75866-112

SHALEI YOUNG 19535-023

JOSHUA YOUNG 16029-059

LISA YRDANOFF 56282-177

JOSE ZAVALA 07151-017

CALVIN ZEIGLER 19490-052

MIKHAIL ZEMLYANSKY 66544-054

EDWARD ZINNER 48591-066

PERLA ZUNIGA 28160-379

ENRIQUE ZUNIGA 17910-030

JAIME AIRD 57707-004

ANA ALVAREZ 81092-004

EDUARDO ALVAREZ-MARQUEZ 15733-112

SUSAN ANDERSON 09351-021

DIMITRY ARONSHTEIN 64428-054

GREGORY BARTKO 61509-019

SHANE BEGLEY 16165-032

TASHA BLACKBURN 10417-003

TIMOTHY BRADLEY 43080-074

TRAVIS BROUGHTON 40626-509

FRANKLIN BROWN

MILTON CARBE 40612-424

66325-079

JUAN CARRASCO 38885-177

TERRENCE CARTER 40030-424

PAUL CASS 26342-001

RUBEN CASTANEDA 83640-079

NICOLE CLARK 83942-083

JUAN CRUZ 30864-177

ANTHONY DESALVO 51480-074

MICHAEL DIFALCO 58132-018

JAMES DIMORA 56275-060

EDWIN DISLA 31120-069

KRISTINA ERICKSON 12929-059

JEROME FLETCHER 87729-020

JUAN FLORES 20402-052

RICHARD GALIMBERTI 68520-054

GERRICK GAMBRELL 50140-037

CHARLES GOFF JR 42572-061

FRANCISCO GONZALES 47204-177

JOSEPHINE GRAY 37156-037

ROGELIO GUERRERO 95371-079

TAMRAL GUZMAN 43512-074

JOSE GUZMAN JR 09575-032

LAWRENCE HABERMAN 36897-177

JUDY HARMON 17940-042

WENDY HECHTMAN 30350-047

TAMEE HENEGAR 42217-074

CHRISTY HINES 45933-074

MARK HUNT 47879-177

REBECCA JACKSON 35684-177

BILLY JEFFERSON JR 83653-083

SHAFT JONES 04688-027

CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 33190-034

BENNY JUDAH 38878-177

KAREN KALLEN-ZURY 00857-104

JAMES KING 39491-039

LONNIE LANDON 19661-078

WON LEE 73411-004

JOSEPH LESE 50658-018

KEITH LEWIS 22457-055

SAMUEL LLOYD 62640-019

ERNEST LOPEZ 80125-280

ANDREW MACKEY 72284-053

VICTOR MARIN 28551-034

HOMERO MARTINEZ 45120-177

STEPHANIE MCCLUNG 15391-088

GARY MCDUFF 59934-079

THOMAS MCGLON 38887-019

RORY MEEKS 06138-029

VICTOR MENDOZA 14194-180

FRANCISCO MENDOZA 48863-180

THOMAS MOOTY 69022-066

DORA MOREIRA 03240-104

DAVID MORROW 21500-076

BRYAN NOEL 23585-058

CLIFFORD NOEL 34605-183

CASEY PAINTER 33886-177

REBECCA PARRETT 85489-008

JULIUS PINKSTON 42008-019

LEITSCHA PONCEDELEON 27916-055

MARTIN PUENTES JR 24131-077

SONNY RAMDEO 80568-053

MICHAEL RIOLO 73455-004

RALPH ROMERO 07528-027

SPECK ROSS 19973-077

BRIAN ROWE 63555-054

MICHAEL RYERSON 32587-074

JOE SANDOVAL 49735-177

FRANCESK SHKAMBI 46728-039

ERNEST SINGLETON 16051-032

RICARDO SMITH 07005-032

WALTER SORRELLS 25229-045

JO ANN SPECK-EDGMON 48841-177

JERMAINE SPEED 19676-026

DEMETRIUS SPENCE 55200-056

JOAQUIN SUAREZ-FLORES 47620-112

BARRY SULLIVAN 10418-003

JOSEPH SWAFFORD 41045-074

LARRY TALLENT 41538-074

FLAVIO TAMEZ 14812-379

DUJUAN THOMAS 82036-083

CHADWICK THOMPSON 07787-078

JOSE TOBIAS 77041-279

GUMARO TORRES-LEON 34322-013

RAFAEL UBIETA 00725-104

VIDALE WALKER 20849-076

RONALD WALSTROM 01784-029

DONNELL WALTERS 16469-078

KENNETH WASHINGTON 09016-035

DANIEL WATLINGTON 24928-056

STEPHON WILLIAMS 97072-020

RONNIE WILSON 24023-171