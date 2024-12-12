Compete List: All 1,500 People President Biden Pardoned Or Commuted
President Biden issued 39 pardons and 1,499 commutations on Thursday
President Biden is commuting the sentences of about 1,500 individuals and pardoning 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes in the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history, the White House said Thursday.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is pardoning the following 39 individuals:
NINA SIMONA ALLEN – Harvest, Alabama
Nina Simona Allen is a 49-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Allen returned to school to earn a post-baccalaureate degree and two master's degrees. She now works in the field of education. Ms. Allen strengthens her community by volunteering at a local soup kitchen and at a nursing home. Ms. Allen is described by people who know her as a dependable, hardworking woman of integrity.
KELSIE LYNN BECKLIN – Falcon Heights, Minnesota
Kelsie Lynn Becklin is a 38-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 21. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Becklin has furthered her education and recently completed a Ph.D. program. In addition to her graduate program research and academic writing, Ms. Becklin mentors previously incarcerated individuals who also seek to pursue higher education. She is also an active volunteer in her community. Friends and professors attest to her work ethic, dedication, and genuine care for others.
DURAN ARTHUR BROWN – Cleveland, Ohio
Duran Arthur Brown is a 44-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Brown received early termination of his probationary sentence and has advanced his education and maintained consistent employment in the field of education. Mr. Brown is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and during his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and several other medals and awards. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is described by colleagues as caring and compassionate.
NORMAN O'NEAL BROWN – Washington, DC
Norman O'Neal Brown is a 56-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when he was 22 years old. If Mr. Brown had been sentenced under current law and today's sentencing practices, he likely would have received a shorter sentence. After serving over 20 years in prison, President Obama commuted his sentence in 2015. Since then, Mr. Brown has worked with several non-profit organizations, including those focused on rehabilitation, reentry, and justice-impacted youth. Mr. Brown volunteers at several national and community-based organizations that help support incarcerated and formerly-incarcerated people and serves as a board member for a non-profit dedicated to sentencing reform. Family members and colleagues describe Mr. Brown as a man of grace and integrity and an exceptional human being.
ARTHUR LAWRENCE BYRD – Clinton, Maryland
Arthur Lawrence Byrd is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 23. In the years since, Mr. Byrd has been employed as an equipment operator, where he has received various certificates in recognition and appreciation for his work and safety record. He is also active in his church community and contributes to the church's coat drive and food pantry. People who know him attest to his willingness to help others, his work ethic, and his character.
SARAH JEAN CARLSON – Coon Rapids, Minnesota
Sarah Jean Carlson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. She received early termination of her probationary sentence. Since then, she has furthered her education and worked in addiction counseling at a faith-based rehabilitation center. Ms. Carlson also volunteers in her local community and at her church. Community members emphasize that Ms. Carlson goes above and beyond to help as many people in crisis as possible.
BRANDON SERGIO CASTROFLAY – Alexandria, Virginia
Brandon Sergio Castroflay is a 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent, drug-related offenses at age 21. After successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Castroflay continued his career in the U.S. Army and then went on to work as a civilian for both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Castroflay received multiple awards related to his work. He also took night classes to earn a bachelor's degree while also working full-time. Mr. Castroflay volunteers for several charitable organizations that support Gold Star families and wounded service members. Mr. Castroflay has been described as exceptionally hard working, dedicated, and trustworthy by those who know him.
ROSETTA JEAN DAVIS – Colville, Washington
Rosetta Jean Davis is a 60-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. After successfully serving her sentence, Ms. Davis has maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse. Colleagues, family, friends, and neighbors all speak highly of her, citing her hard work, dependability, and willingness to serve as an example of rehabilitation to those with criminal records or who are battling addiction.
STEVONI WELLS DOYLE – Santaquin, Utah
Stevoni Wells Doyle is a 47-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses at the age of 24. After her conviction, she completed a master's program and has worked as a licensed substance use disorder counselor. She volunteers in her community and fosters animals. Community members describe her as a great mentor and a person of integrity.
GREGORY S. EKMAN – Fountain Valley, California
Gregory S. Ekman is a 58-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 25. After successfully serving his sentence, Mr. Ekman has maintained consistent employment and has engaged in extensive community service, including with a youth group and with his local church. Friends and associates uniformly praise his character, honesty, and dedication to family. During his U.S. Air Force service, Mr. Ekman received the Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Longevity Service Award.
SHANNAN RAE FAULKNER – Muldrow, Oklahoma
Shannan Rae Faulkner is a 56-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. After successfully serving her sentence, she furthered her education and now works as a counselor and recovery coach with female trauma victims and people with disabilities. Ms. Faulkner also volunteers with organizations dedicated to preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as with local charities. Colleagues attest to her inspirational character, her integrity, and the remarkable impact she makes on the lives of those she helps.
TRYNITHA FULTON – New Orleans, Louisiana
Trynitha Fulton is a 46-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses she committed when she was 23 years old. Since her conviction, she has earned a master's degree and worked in the education field. Ms. Fulton also contributes to her community by coaching and volunteering, including for an organization that feeds homeless individuals. She also founded two non-profits dedicated to supporting and helping youth. Ms. Fulton has been described as someone who goes above and beyond for her community.
PAUL JOHN GARCIA – Las Vegas, New Mexico
Paul John Garcia is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent theft offenses. Since his conviction, he has maintained steady employment in the medical field. Mr. Garcia engages in community service, including with a charity supporting and mentoring youth. Mr. Garcia is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and other medals and awards. He is known for his extraordinary and compassionate delivery of patient care and his volunteerism.
KIM DOUGLAS HAMAN – Lima, Ohio
Kim Douglas Haman is a 75-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent offenses. Mr. Haman is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and earned awards, including the U.S. Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged. After his conviction, Mr. Haman worked at a vehicle parts production facility and retired after 16 years of service. Mr. Haman has gained the reputation of being an excellent handyman and a devoted family man who is sincere, honest, and hardworking.
SHERRANDA JANELL HARRIS – Norwalk, Connecticut
Sherranda Janell Harris is a 43-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense when she was 24 years old. In the years since, Ms. Harris has maintained employment in the finance and real estate fields. Ms. Harris is an engaged parent and spends most of her free time with her child. She is also committed to her church and has taken care of fellow parishioners. Ms. Harris has been described as a role model for young women in her community.
TERENCE ANTHONY JACKSON – Seattle, Washington
Terence Anthony Jackson is a 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense he committed when he was 23 years old. If Mr. Jackson had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practices, he would have likely received a shorter sentence. In the years since his release, Mr. Jackson has worked in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree while he works full-time. In addition to studying, Mr. Jackson has volunteered in his community, including as a barber to children in need. He is described by those who know him as dependable and caring and as someone who always tries to help others.
EDWIN ALLEN JONES – Paducah, Kentucky
Edwin Allen Jones is a 60-year-old man who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged. Since successfully completing his sentence, Mr. Jones has had a notable legal career. Mr. Jones also participates in local government and volunteers for addiction recovery groups. Mr. Jones is described by community members as thoughtful, forward thinking, and trustworthy.
JAMAL LEE KING – North Ridgeville, Ohio
Jamal Lee King is a 53-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. King is a U.S. Army veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal and several other awards before being honorably discharged. He received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since worked in various jobs. Mr. King contributes to his community through his church and by caring for his elderly neighbors. His community members describe him as trustworthy and honest.
JERRY DONALD MANNING – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Jerry Donald Manning is a 70-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Manning received early termination of his probationary sentence and has since advanced his education and career in aviation. He is active in his community, coaching soccer, attending church, and serving as a bible study teacher. Mr. Manning is a veteran of the U.S. Army. While in service, he was awarded a medal during Operation Desert Storm, and was honorably discharged. Friends and colleagues attest to his character, describing him as a good, honest man and a great leader.
HONI LORI MOORE – Rock Springs, Wyoming
Honi Lori Moore is a 46-year-old woman who committed a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she has maintained consistent employment in the mining industry and has furthered her education by earning certificates. Ms. Moore is a member of two charitable organizations and has provided critical support to individuals in need, including fire safety, rescue, and first aid. Friends, neighbors, and colleagues describe Ms. Moore as honest, courageous, trustworthy, and dependable.
EMILY GOOD NELSON – Indianapolis, Indiana
Emily Good Nelson is a 39-year-old woman who was convicted of non-violent drug offenses when she was 19 years old. Since her release, she completed her bachelor's and master's degrees and now works in the healthcare field. She has spoken publicly about drug use and has volunteered as a counselor at an in-patient psychiatric facility. She is described as kind, committed to recovery and helping others, and as someone with tremendous talent and ability.
DENITA NICOLE PARKER – Gaffney, South Carolina
Denita Nicole Parker is a 43-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense when she was in her 20s. Since her conviction, she has been a dedicated parent to her two children and works full-time. Ms. Parker also volunteers with a charitable organization delivering meals at least two to three times per month, organizes donations for the homeless, and buys holiday gifts for children in her community. She and her husband also started a program that feeds approximately 100 families. Friends, work associates, and neighbors describe Ms. Parker as law-abiding, trustworthy, dependable, and dedicated person.
MICHAEL GARY PELLETIER – Augusta, Maine
Michael Gary Pelletier is a 67-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Mr. Pelletier served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 14 years on active duty, where he participated in more than 790 search and rescue operations and saved 32 lives. He also previously worked with the U.S. Secret Service and received several citations and awards for his meritorious service. He was honorably discharged and later served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. After his conviction, Mr. Pelletier worked for almost 20 years at a water treatment facility. He volunteered for his county HAZMAT team, assisting first responders at hazardous material spills, accidents, and natural disasters. Additionally, he has grown vegetables for a local soup kitchen and volunteered at an organization supporting wounded veterans and their families. Friends, colleagues, and those who know Mr. Pelletier describe him has honest, dependable, and committed to his country and community.
RUSSELL THOMAS PORTNER – Toutle, Washington
Russell Thomas Portner is a 74-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Portner served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after earning several decorations, including the Bronze Star. Since his conviction, he married, raised four children, operated a successful business, and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service. He is currently a member of several veterans organizations. Neighbors, business associates, and friends describe him as trustworthy, loyal, and as a respected businessperson.
NATHANIEL DAVID REED III – San Antonio, Texas
Nathaniel David Reed III is a 46-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses at the age of 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years after his conviction, including many overseas deployments, and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant and earned numerous good conduct awards before retiring with an honorable discharge. Mr. Reed has volunteered for numerous causes benefitting both the U.S. Air Force and the civilian community, such as training local firefighters, teaching fire prevention in various settings, and organizing fire prevention weeks. He has also served as a certified sexual assault prevention and response advocate and has used his experience in overcoming the stigma of his conviction to help mentor fellow airmen. Friends, neighbors, and former U.S. Air Force colleagues consistently describe Mr. Reed as highly motivated, reliable, patient, family-oriented, trustworthy, patriotic, dependable, upstanding, honest, hardworking, and personable.
GARY MICHAEL ROBINSON – Redmond, Oregon
Gary Michael Robinson is a 70-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Mr. Robinson is a distinguished U.S. Army veteran. During his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and other awards. He was honorably discharged and served as a reservist for several years. Since his conviction, he has built a successful firefighting and habitat preservation business. He volunteers in his community, gives regularly to charity, and is well-regarded by friends and associates. Mr. Robinson is described by those who know him as honest, trustworthy, and professional.
JOSE ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ – Coral Springs, Florida
Jose Antonio Rodriguez is a 55-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 26. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and received several medals and awards for his service, including the U.S. Navy Achievement Medal. Since his conviction, Mr. Rodriguez has started a family, committed himself to higher education, and has maintained employment in the medical field. Colleagues and friends describe Mr. Rodriguez as compassionate, empathetic, and dedicated to treating patients.
PATRICE CHANTE SELLERS – Bear, Delaware
Patrice Chante Sellers is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was in her 20s. If Ms. Sellers had been sentenced under current law and sentencing practice, she likely would not have been prosecuted federally. Since her conviction, Ms. Sellers enrolled in school, earning multiple certifications and licenses. She gives back to her community by donating clothing and toiletries to a transitional housing program and offering encouragement to its residents. Community members describe Ms. Sellers as someone who goes above and beyond for others.
AUDREY DIANE SIMONE (AUDREY CLARK) – Prescott, Wisconsin
Audrey Diane Simon is a 63-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Ms. Simon has worked in the field of addiction recovery and earned a bachelor's degree and a permanent counseling license. She also contributes to her community through her church where she serves as a deacon and works in the church's prison ministry. Community members describe her as inspirational, trustworthy, positive, and caring.
JAMES RUSSELL STIDD – Groveport, Ohio
James Russell Stidd is a 79-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense at the age of 20. After his conviction, he served in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He reenlisted and served another four years, including during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon being honorably discharged, Mr. Stidd worked as a contractor and as a road and park maintenance worker. He has participated in various charitable activities through his church and is a member of a disabled veterans organization. Mr. Stidd is described as a man of integrity and honor.
DIANA BAZAN VILLANUEVA – La Grange, Illinois
Diana Bazan Villanueva is a 51-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Villanueva has been a dedicated mother to her children and has worked in payroll and accounts. Ms. Villanueva also regularly volunteers at school events, fundraisers, and annual autism-related charitable events. Friends and coworkers uniformly praise Ms. Villanueva and describe her as warm, reliable, and always eager to help.
LASHAWN MARRVINIA WALKER – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Lashawn Marrvinia Walker is a 51-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses in her 20s. Ms. Walker received early termination of her probationary sentence for her exemplary probation record. Since then, Ms. Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home. People in her community describe Ms. Walker as caring, good-hearted, and responsible. They also note her willingness to meaningfully help others.
MIREYA AIMEE WALMSLEY – La Porte, Texas
Mireya Aimee Walmsley is a 57-year-old woman who was convicted of a non-violent offense at the age of 25. Since her conviction, she has earned an associate's degree, a nursing license, and a bachelor's degree. She has maintained steady employment in the healthcare field. Additionally, she has led emergency response teams during several natural disasters (including Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, and Harvey, and Tropical Storm Allison) and spearheaded vaccination efforts during the H1N1 epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Her contributions to public health have been recognized on numerous occasions. She has been commended for her loyalty, integrity, compassion for people of all backgrounds, and is universally described as honest and steadfast in crisis.
KIMBERLY JO WARNER – Portville, New York
Kimberly Jo Warner is a 54-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense. Since her conviction, Ms. Warner earned bachelor's and master's degrees and works in the healthcare field. She has volunteered at a non-profit that provides therapeutic services to veterans and first responders and serves as a mentor. She also participates in the Gold Star Wives Program and speaks at the local veterans organization meetings. Ms. Warner has been described as positive, empathetic, caring, and nurturing by those who know her.
JOHNNIE EARL WILLIAMS – Denver, Colorado
Johnnie Earl Williams is a 58-year-old man who was convicted of a non-violent offense. In the years since, Mr. Williams has worked as a criminal justice specialist and addiction counselor. He gives back to his community through volunteering and serving in his church. Mr. Williams has received many awards for his charitable work, including an award that honors individuals who work with young men of color. Community members describe Mr. Williams as honest, loyal, and compassionate.
SHAWNTE DOROTHEA WILLIAMS – Columbia, South Carolina
Shawnte Dorothea Williams is a 45-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense in her 20s. In the years since, Ms. Williams has been steadily employed in several fields. Ms. Williams is involved in her community, working in her church's food pantry and serving as a greeter on Sunday mornings. Ms. Williams has been described by those who know her as a loyal and dependable community member.
LASHUNDRA TENNEAL WILSON – Arlington, Texas
Lashundra Tenneal Wilson is a 49-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense she committed when she was a teenager. In the years since, Ms. Wilson pursued her education and has worked in the healthcare field. Ms. Wilson gives back to the community by volunteering at community health fairs and raising funds for non-profit health organizations. Ms. Wilson has been praised for her work ethic, trustworthiness, and dependability by community members.
LORA NICOLE WOOD – Maxwell, Nevada
Lora Nicole Wood is a 39-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense when she was 19 years old. Since her release, Ms. Wood has maintained steady employment and is an engaged parent. She has spent time volunteering with animal welfare and canine therapy service organizations and has organized food drives and fundraisers. Ms. Wood has been praised her work ethic, devotion to her children, and volunteer endeavors.
JAMES EDGAR YARBROUGH – Arlington, Tennessee
James Edgar Yarbrough is a 79-year-old man who was convicted of non-violent offenses. Mr. Yarbrough is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a Purple Heart Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and over 10 other medals and awards throughout his service. He was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Captain. Since his conviction, he worked for a shipping company for nearly 30 years. Now retired, he spends much of his time volunteering and is active in his church. Mr. Yarbrough's business acquaintances, neighbors, church members, and friends all reflect a consistent high level of regard for Mr. Yarbrough, commenting on his impressive civic engagement, good character, and generosity.
President Biden, Jr. is commuting the sentences of the following 1,499 individuals:
Name/Reg. No.
ANTWON ABBOTT 16383-028
RLS AR ABDUL AZIZ 02438-095
EDWARD ABELL III 00566-138
ANTHONY ABREU-MATOS 44903-069
FAYEZ ABU-AISH 67402-018
JOSE ABUNDIZ 11828-085
JORGE ACEVEDO 04413-028
MARK ACKERMAN 30428-047
SETH ACOSTA 47417-177
FELIX ACOSTA 78804-198
KARA ADAMS 61718-019
JOHN ADAMS 17769-029
LONZINE ADAMS 39134-018
DARRYL ADAMS 32351-009
HERMAN ADAMS 03791-480
ADEMOLA ADEBAYO 17711-104
AYODELE ADENIRAN 78249-054
PAMELA ADENUGA 45171-177
SHELINDER AGGARWAL 34768-001
MANUEL AGUILAR 26463-009
RAMON AGUILAR III 50500-177
VINCENTER JIMENES 19899-026
RAY AGUILLARD 05451-095
ALBERTO AGUIRRE 68408-079
CHELSEY AGUIRRI 57387-177
TOYOSI ALATISHE 63492-037
DENNIS ALBA 89560-012
BRIAN ALCORTA 44752-380
MAHMOUD ALDISSI 60832-018
ROBERT ALDRIDGE 00195-120
ANTHONY ALFARO 22710-026
MUHAMMAD ALI 42233-379
NAGY ALI 13500-479
ASIF ALI 57844-177
MICHAEL ALLEN 14822-042
DEVORD ALLEN 05097-041
KRISTIE ALLEN 18933-023
BENJAMIN ALLMON 17008-029
KAHEIM ALLUMS 78040-054
GUMARO ALMANZA 57815-380
JORGE ALOMAR-BAELLO 74170-053
WILLIAM ALONZO 51061-039
JAMES ALTOM 27680-045
JUAN ALVAREZ 18027-097
CARLOS AMADOR 64899-279
FRANK AMODEO 48883-019
ROBERT ANDERSON 14686-076
ROBERT ANDERSON 09350-021
THOMAS ANDERSON JR 41952-044
MELVIN ANDERSON 32689-074
JULIE ANDRADE 75726-112
MARK ANDREOTTI 67620-050
WILFREDO ANDUJAR 23432-058
ANTONIO ESCOBAR
CHRISTOPHER ANZALONE 29230-479
06975-104
JOSE APONTE 71104-050
CLYDE APPERSON 14058-031
ROY APPLEWHITE 13755-040
DWAYNE APPLING 12383-273
ALVARO ARGUELLES 36944-479
MINEL ARIAS 85794-054
GABRIEL ARIAS MADURO 16089-104
RICHARD ARLEDGE 16769-078
GENNY ARMENTA 54202-177
TRACY ARNOLD 52198-074
ERIC ARNOLD 45771-074
BERNARD ARRE 04052-029
BENJAMIN ARZOLA 27539-050
JAMES ASKEW III 27100-001
NICHOLAS AUDETTE 72060-018
CARLOS AVANT 22833-076
ANGELA AVETISYAN 68350-112
ERICA AYALA 49030-177
ISMAEL AYALA 42295-018
FRANK BADILLA JR 43595-480
ALCIDES BAEZ 37504-004
JACKIE BAGLEY 63477-037
SANDRA BAILEY 27281-076
JAMES BAILEY 05406-010
RYAN BAIRD 15870-028
ULYSEE BAKER JR 56979-083
BRIAN BALLANGEE 11907-033
JOHN BANKS 15023-075
KIMBERLY BANKS 96188-020
JEFFREY BANKS 78927-083
FRAENCHOT BANKS 15638-041
ANDRE BARBARY 97866-004
EVIZAEL BARBOSA-DELGADO 76036-066
RUBEN BARCELO-SEVERINO 63353-018
COY BARKER 22321-078
HAROLD BARNETT 15762-033
YESENIA BARRAGAN 80567-298
JOSE BARRERA 28336-078
JOSE BARRERAS 15114-028
ONEIL BARRETT 57578-298
PHILIP BARRY 77573-053
DION BARTLETT 51593-083
KURT BARTON 71720-280
RAMIRO BASALDUA 64458-079
HARVEY BASS 55769-018
SHALLIN BAST 22296-040
PATRICK BATES 33795-058
DERRICK BEALS 04143-043
CARLOS BECERRA 16447-179
LYDIA BECK 71137-019
DONALD BECK 29104-057
EDDIE BECKHAM 34320-058
TODD BEHRENDS 22602-047
ANTHONY BELL 26231-013
JEAN BENITEZ-REYES 52753-069
AUNDEL BENOIT 36312-004
SHANNON BENTLEY 71366-018
LARRY BENTLEY JR 24069-044
LEON BENZER 47521-048
MARC BERCOON 66081-019
ROGER BERGMAN 04825-104
CARLOS BASTARD 72419-054
AUSTIN BERTCH 14003-029
CORDARRYL BETTON 21389-043
ANTONIO BEVERLY 02712-104
TRACY BIAS 70248-061
DAVID BILES 40371-074
MICHAEL BINDAY 66389-054
MICKEY BIRGE 10240-028
DOYLE BIVENS 40031-074
KIMBERLY BLACK-MCCORMICK 26518-045
KEVIN BLALOCK 42597-074
JAMES BLANTON 50960-509
ANIS BLEMUR 19380-104
KEVIN BLEVINS 32128-177
ERIC BLOOM 44727-424
JOHN BLOUNT 17880-035
KENDALL BLUE 55802-056
VILAWOE BOADU 76454-408
ANDREW BOGDANOFF 68251-066
ANASTASSIA BOGOMOLOVA 60833-018
LASHAUN BOLTON 30504-057
AMANDA BONEL 22810-078
RICARDO BONILLA-ROJAS 40498-069
CHRISTOPHER BOOTH 07502-043
LISA BOOTON 30658-047
RANDALL BOSTIC 42523-074
SYLVESTER BOSTON JR 50221-039
ROBERT BOSTON 33525-058
ALICIA BOULDIN 58421-177
AUDRA BOWDEN 50705-177
MELVIN BOWEN 19666-078
PAUL BOWMAN 53747-074
MICHAEL BOWMAN 19060-084
VERNON BOWSER 14524-074
CHRISTOPHER BOX 22026-084
QUINBY BOYD 30446-058
WILLIAM BOYLAND JR 79751-053
KENNETH BRADLEY 09488-021
MACK BRADLEY 08073-043
WILLIAM BRADLEY 87078-054
BENJAMIN BRADLEY 50878-039
JUSTIN BRANON 89595-408
DONALD BRELJE 09657-041
MATTHEW BREMOND 20559-006
STEVEN BREWER 24281-077
TREAVOR BRIGGS 32708-009
SHAMICHAEL BRIGHT 14688-035
MITCHELL BROOKS 24135-016
ANDREA BROOKS 28601-380
TERRICIOUS BROOKS 54557-056
SHELLE BROOKS 04027-029
DONALD BROOMFIELD 61304-018
BOBBIE BROWN 40453-424
ATARI BROWN 54681-039
JERMAINE BROWN 62269-019
KEVIN BROWN 32427-016
JB BROWN JR 19409-026
EDDIE BROWN 06900-063
DARRYL BROWN 46329-074
ISAAC BROWN 33651-058
TRAMAINE BROWN 91240-053
JAMES BROWN 31677-171
TERESA BROWN 22766-045
JONATHAN BRUMBACK 22506-031
TORRIE BRUMFIELD 32473-034
ROCKY BRUMMETT 12354-032
MICHAEL BRUNER 17984-032
MICHAEL BRYANT 54559-004
GREGORY BUCK 26568-081
TAMATHA BUCKHOLT 63353-280
KEVIN BUI 26874-017
DENNIS BUNCH 78044-083
JOHN BURGESS 59495-177
JAMES BURKHART 15426-028
PAUL BURKS 29723-058
ALEKSANDR BURMAN 50234-054
VICTOR BURNETT 54977-039
ANTHONY BURNETT 16708-028
PIERRE BURNETT 15146-028
LAMEL BURNS 42334-424
SIRRICO BURNSIDE 24037-171
NATHANIEL BURRELL III 71431-066
REBECCA BURRESS 30393-074
KERI BURROUGHS 14152-010
CRYSTAL BUSBY-TETZLAFF 08770-046
ANTONIO BUSSIE 66847-019
RUBEN BUSTOS 47273-380
DANNY BUTLER 19107-033
SHAWN BUTLER 83619-083
JOHN BUTLER JR 20040-018
MICHAEL BYERS 34932-058
ERNESTO CABANAS-TORRES 59340-408
YERITHZA CABAUATAN 64824-298
LYNN CADY 55388-380
BRIAN CALLAHAN 82618-053
THOMAS CAMBIANO 28886-031
PIO CAMPOS 09314-089
ROSETTA CANNATA 62780-018
XAVIER CARDONA 36123-380
LUIS CARIBE-GARCIA 16113-069
JAMES CARLSON 16784-041
ALLEN CARNES 02783-061
TERRELL CARNEY 33927-034
LUSHAWN CAROLINA 58659-083
KELLI CARON 13604-059
HORRIS CARPENTER 27422-076
PEDRO CARRASCO JR 07532-046
CARMELO CARRASQUILLO-LOPEZ 53078-069
JIMMY CARRASQUILLO-RODRIGUEZ 33484-069
JOSE CARRILLO 62730-080
CLIFFORD CARROLL 13905-104
DEWEY CARROLL 50232-037
RASHAUN CARTER 21884-084
ERIK CARTER 51330-039
MAURICE CARTER 97740-020
JOSEPH CARTER 16691-075
RANDY CARVER 53579-074
JAMES CARVER 25084-014
MELISSA CASEY 48834-074
SHARLENE CASH 33128-064
NORMA CASILLAS 52244-179
VLADIMIR CASTANEDA 62039-018
ROLAND CASTELLANOS 62970-019
RONALD CASTILLE JR 63882-280
DANNY CASTILLO 26164-014
NELVING CASTRO 69551-066
DESHON CATCHINGS 47363-039
JOSE MORA CATES 17496-028
DWELLY CAULEY 69830-004
SEUI CAVAN 08947-030
PEDRO CAVAZOS JR 52624-080
OSVALDO CEBALLO 01241-104
RAFAEL CEBALLOS-CASTILLO 06988-028
DOMINGO CEDANO-MARTINEZ 59126-177
ISRAEL CEDENO-MARTINEZ 66258-050
ROMAN CHAIDEZ-ALVAREZ 17137-424
AMANDA CHAMBERLAIN 54101-177
SHAUNTEL CHAMBERS 17381-027
KAWANA CHAMPION 71021-019
NIGEL CHANDLER 32455-177
JAMES CHANEY 17746-032
DONNIE CHASTAIN 60461-019
LIZA CHAVERA 84866-380
JOSE CHAVEZ 07920-027
CARLOS CHAVEZ-LOZANO 08285-063
JUAN CHAVIRA-GUERRERO 26392-078
MARCUS CISNEROS 55251-177
XAVIER CISNEROS 87026-280
EMMA CLARK 27724-078
BERNARD CLARK 27715-171
ROBERT CLARK JR 10732-078
NEIL CLARK 06923-032
KASIMU CLARK 49960-066
GEORGE CLARKE 24708-052
NORMA CLAUDIO 01722-138
TIMOTHY CLINE 08718-062
BRADLEY CLOUGH 12318-028
MARIAN CLUFF 92132-379
MIKE COFFELT 42779-074
GAYBBRELL COFIELD 53224-056
CLARENCE COHEN 43732-039
DALE COLBERT 63077-112
KEVIN COLEMAN 30836-076
KEITH COLEMAN 09587-021
VLADIMIR COLLAZO-FLORIDO 13775-069
NICHOLAS COLLINS 26482-034
MARLON COLLINS 05871-041
RUSSELL COLLINS 05959-032
LEON COMBS 07917-032
MICHAEL CONAHAN 15009-067
BRUCE CONANT 25387-045
HUMBERTO CONCEPCION-ANDRADES 50411-069
KARIN CONDON 08979-059
RAYMOND CONLEY 11368-035
NOEL CONTRERAS 89187-008
VANESSA COOPER 58397-018
DEWAYNE COOPER 24919-034
CHERIE COPELAND 34593-045
BRYAN COPELAND 55708-018
JOSEPH COPELAND 16683-089
CHAYANEE CORCINO-SERRANO 52234-069
MATTHEW CORDERO 09956-087
RAFAEL CORDERO 68437-066
JARVOR COSSE 37473-034
JACORY COULTER 28564-078
CLARENCE COUNTERMAN 58238-380
HENDRICK COUSAR 23407-171
DONALD COX JR 49022-177
GARRY CRAIGHEAD 62952-380
ZAN CRANDALL JR 17023-003
WILLIAM CRANE 31603-001
QUANTEZ CRIBBS 10735-029
RACHEL CROWE 14291-509
KACEY CROXTON 54049-177
RITA CRUNDWELL 44540-424
RICHARD CRUZ 70012-054
ANNA CUARTAS 15923-104
CHAD CURRY 00527-120
JONATHAN CURSHEN 90293-054
SALAH DADO 45816-039
COURTNEY DAILY 25700-075
AUGUSTIN DALUSMA 71080-018
AARON DAN 94757-022
MELVIN DANIELS 32900-171
ETHEL DANIELS 66014-019
JAMIE DARBY 16934-002
VIKRAM DATTA 64542-054
PAUL DAUGERDAS 62444-054
KENDRICK DAVENPORT 14089-179
ARNULFO DAVILA 32490-177
ERIC DAVIS 31339-044
AMANDA DAVIS 52217-074
MICHAEL DAVIS 55247-060
MARTEE DAVIS 31634-001
LISA DAVIS 14202-029
KOBIE DAVIS 17745-026
PIERRE DAWSON 20863-424
FEDERICO DE LA CRUZ 08369-379
MERCEDES DE LA PAZ 65423-298
DAVID DE LOS SANTOS 49817-177
NICHOLAS DEANGELIS 71691-004
CHRISTINE DELACRUZ 20753-006
GERARDO DELBOSQUE 16494-078
OSCAR DELGADILLO 88249-479
VINCENT DELGADO 27854-039
RODNEY DELOACH 04816-061
DAVID DEMATHEWS 11256-112
DONNA DEMPS 66889-018
GUY DERILUS 94425-004
ANITA DESORMEAUX 17404-035
EDUARDO DIAZ 31301-045
RICARDO DIAZ 79173-479
HECTOR DIAZ JR 04822-508
RAFAEL DIAZ-ALICEA 63755-018
ALAN DIAZ-FELICIANO 50584-069
JOSE DIAZ-MEDINA 16909-069
JERRY DICE 18137-026
CLINTON DICKERSON 10113-078
EARLIE DICKERSON 08369-380
JON DIRK DICKERSON 24921-045
WALTER DIGGLES 25054-078
EDWARD DIMARIA 16900-104
NATHANIEL DIXSON 16028-028
KRISANDREA DOBBS 56495-177
JUAN DOMINGUEZ 76727-004
FELICIA DONALD 94272-083
LAMON DONNELL 16879-078
RONALD DOTSON 52832-074
DARREN DOUGLAS 16921-047
RICK DOWDEN 09130-028
JACK DOWELL 05225-017
WILLIAM DOWNS 11865-033
ROBERTA DRAHEIM 11325-090
MARC DREIER 70595-054
GORDON DRIVER 47270-048
JOHN DRULLINGER JR 50200-177
PHOUMANO DUANGTAVILAY 27955-055
JOHN DUBOR 28044-479
CORRIE DUDLEY 28056-045
JADE DUGAN 17343-273
CHAD DUNAWAY 15039-078
BRUCE DUNKELBURGER 97329-020
TOMMY DUONG 21598-017
BARBARA DUPREY RIVERA 69394-018
RANDY DURAN 55401-177
WILLIAM DYER 52295-074
GERARD EASILEY 71989-279
MELODIE ECKLAND 52863-509
ROBERT EDWARDS 55683-018
VERNON EDWARDS 28300-171
BENJAMIN EDWARDS SR 31320-034
VICTOR EHLERS 25357-052
GARY EISEMAN 13633-059
MATTHEW ELDER 17041-408
VIOLET ELDRIDGE 57294-019
MICHAEL ELLIOTT JR 18076-030
RYAN ELLIS 07971-036
DARIEN ELLSWORTH-DAWAY 71967-066
RUDOLPH ENGEL 08084-059
JOSEPH ENOX 41328-177
ERIC EPSTEIN 16513-104
JUSTIN ERWIN 26283-058
CHRISTOPHER ERWIN 63427-050
CINTHIA ESCOBAR-RAMOS 50975-069
ALFONSO ESPARZA 75902-097
HAROLD ESQUILIN-MONTANEZ 49768-069
EDUARDO ESTERAS-ROSADO 47753-069
MICHELLE ESTEVEZ 55439-066
ENRIQUE ESTRADA 76531-112
DANIEL EVANS 43012-044
RONALD EVANS SR 31084-018
TERRY EVELAND 15669-028
BRENDA EVERSOLE 16161-032
DAITWAUN FAIR 25880-052
EDWARD FARLEY 61330-019
DAVID FARNSWORTH 16241-059
AVION FARR 31852-009
ANTWONE FARRAL 13864-028
RONALD FAULK JR 43628-054
ROOSEVELT FAZ 85345-079
JOHANNY FELICIANO-GONZALEZ 50771-069
FRANCISCO FELIX 65558-208
HERIBERTO FELIX RUIZ 31715-009
MELVIN FELIZ 16314-054
SELICA FENDER 16834-059
BRYAN FERRER-VAZQUEZ 27465-055
TERI FIEDLER 46285-044
STEPHEN FIELDS 80657-083
JESUS FIGUEROA 01197-138
ROLANDO FIGUEROA 62539-018
DANIEL FILLERUP 25270-052
DERRICK FINCHER 20128-085
STEVEN FINKLER 39327-053
NORRIS FISHER 41251-177
JENNA FITZHUGH-THOMAS 36732-034
TIMOTHY FITZPATRICK 24140-055
FABIAN FLEIFEL 57575-018
TERRY FLENORY 32454-044
PATRICK FLORANG 09860-029
GUSTAVO FLORES 91742-051
MARGARITO FLORES 41922-080
SHIRLEY FLORES 83175-179
ALEXIS FONTANEZ NIEVES 66943-018
DAMON FORBES 49337-019
WILLIAM FORD 11612-002
KEITH FORD 67064-018
NIGEL FORDE 91548-083
MARSHALL FOSKEY 94169-020
BRIAN FOSTER 59970-019
NATHAN FOSTER 17583-002
JOSHUA FOUNTAIN 05960-017
MELISSA FOX 20767-045
DAVID FRANCIS 38679-068
MONICA FRAZEE 68730-298
DEXTER FRAZIER 71019-019
BOBBY FROMAN 38833-177
JERRY FRUIT 53517-054
JAMES FRY 15927-041
PEGGY FULFORD 37001-034
KATHY FUNTILA 06000-122
CALVIN FURLOW 60885-019
ANTONIO GADDIST 28288-171
KRYSTA GAINES 54427-177
WILLIAM GALLION 11492-032
FREDERICK GANG 72630-054
DANIELS GARCES 28327-078
REYNALDO GARCIA 29332-479
JACQUELINE GARCIA 12667-091
GABRIEL GARCIA 28966-180
AMBAR GARCIA 57152-380
MANUEL GARCIA ZUNIGA 18857-030
DENNIS GARCIA-CATALAN 56897-177
NEYDIE GARCIA-PEREZ 20096-479
NOEL GARCIA-RIVERA 23164-069
MERRILL GARDNER 13729-046
JODY GARDNER 12401-104
RAMON GARIBAY 42552-280
VICKI GARLAND 65459-112
RICHARD GARRETT 43830-112
BABY GARRISON 22813-021
TREMAINE GARRISON 67131-054
KEVIN GARVIN 63886-019
JAMES GARY 08922-379
HUMBERTO GARZA 80485-079
JEREMY GASAWAY 10910-028
AMBER GAUCH 55287-177
ALFRED GEREBIZZA 63188-019
COURTLAND GETTEL 60857-298
ADAM GETTS 17474-027
DENNIS GIBBONS JR 47362-074
LC GILLS JR 30067-076
GEOFFREY GISH 62152-019
BYRON GLOVER 27413-034
ALEXIO GOBERN 15002-057
JAJUAN GODSEY 43961-060
TISHA GOFF 54112-074
CARL GOLDEN 04099-095
WILLIAM GOLDSTEIN 66083-019
JAMIE GOLLADAY 71142-097
SOTERO GOMEZ 91525-054
LIDERRICK GOMEZ 33532-171
BRYAN GOMEZ NEVAREZ 70388-018
RANDY GOMILLA 14460-025
DANEL GONZALEZ 49687-069
ISAAC GONZALEZ 56372-177
JOSE GONZALEZ 00727-138
MARTHA GONZALEZ 56710-177
MARCOS GONZALEZ 86617-054
NORMA GONZALEZ 94484-380
DAVID GONZALEZ-PEREZ 35448-069
ROBERT GOOD 32794-068
STEVEN GOODMAN 27355-009
WILLIAM GOODWILL 14116-026
CLARENCE GOODWIN 42129-074
CLINTON GOSWICK 33728-177
GEORGE GRACE SR 05652-095
DAMON GRAHAM 13787-014
DANIELLE GRAVES 17929-030
MARCEL GRAVES 20408-043
LARRY GRAVES 35377-408
ANDREA GRAY 15761-076
SHERRY GRAY 05057-088
JOHN GRAY 33954-058
SHAWN GREEN 31359-171
HENRY GREEN JR 42575-074
JAMIE GREEN 26213-078
DAVID GREENBERG 59059-053
CHARLES GREESON 60784-019
RODRICK GRIMES 05892-078
MICHAEL GROVE 07811-002
JAMES GUERRA 36611-001
CLOYD GUILLORY 25713-479
TREMAYNE GUIN 64374-060
JEFFREY GUNSELMAN 01056-380
SAVANNAH GUTHERY 31479-064
FRANK GUTIERREZ 07626-051
SANTOS GUTIERREZ 60107-097
MARC GUYTON 32201-034
ERIC GUZMAN 72056-050
LEGUSTER HACKWORTH III 34685-001
ANDREW HAIR 54106-056
DAMON HAIRSTON 17753-027
JAMES HALD 17170-047
HENRY HALL 35370-016
KRIS HALL 08407-063
HARRISON HALL 47294-424
JANET HALLAHAN 11744-026
FRANZ HAMBRICK 16770-179
FRANK HAMILTON 34162-171
LESLIE HAMILTON 07068-089
BUCK HAMMERS 08202-063
JOHN HANCOCK 14341-078
ASHLEY HANNA 28294-078
HUNTER HANSON 17369-059
PETER HANSON 03640-041
AARON HARBOR 49351-177
BRANDON HARDERS 17362-029
DAVID HARDY 14486-078
Cynthia Harlan
MELISSA HARLESS 63290-018
20400-084
CHRISTOPHER HARLESS 68123-280
DANNY HARMON 10089-028
JOSHUA HARNED 32207-001
SANDRA HARO 13202-479
JAMES HARPER 33908-171
CHARLES HARRIS 42637-379
DONTAI HARRIS 70182-018
VICTORIA HARRIS 09002-025
BOBBY HARRIS 46169-177
JIMMY HARTLEY 06148-028
MALCOLM HARTZOG 02391-043
LAMONT HARVEY 51237-039
JOHNNY HATCHER 31418-074
LARRY HAWKINS 16918-077
WOODROW HAYES 12732-035
JAMAL HAYNES 25575-017
WILLIAM HEARN 17282-003
STEVEN HEBERT 30953-034
ROBERTO HECKSCHER 14400-111
KATHRYN HELLEN 21895-040
ROBERT HELM 23180-047
SHAQUAN HEMINGWAY 02815-509
JEROME HENNESSEY 21756-041
JOHN HENOUD 25198-083
WENDI HENRY 43511-074
KYLE HENSON 20303-076
MARCELA HEREDIA 76424-097
MICHAEL HERMAN 75169-067
ERNEST HERNANDEZ 32005-479
PAUL HERNANDEZ SR 46860-177
SIRIA HERNANDEZ 14847-104
JOHNNY HERNANDEZ 52595-280
MARCOS HERNANDEZ 07452-078
LEONARD HERNANDEZ 91393-380
GUILLERMO HERNANDEZ 16555-078
RICK HERRERA 59037-177
PEDRO HERRERA 51600-177
NELLY HERRERA 47398-008
ALEXANDER HEYING 17863-041
RAYMOND HIBBERT 70563-066
JERRY HICKS 27657-078
JAMES HILL 06343-088
BRANDON HILL 52282-074
JOHNNIE HILL 83187-083
AMY HILL 68340-479
PHILLIP HILL 56433-019
TIMOTHY HILLIARD 43262-424
TERRANCE HILTON 09034-095
TED HILTON SR 33634-045
WILLIAM HILTS 24063-052
SIDNEY HINES 11120-030
CLAUDIA HIRMER 07035-017
MARK HOBBY 49441-019
TERENCE HODGE 32479-171
DERRICK HODGE 42709-074
THOMAS HOEY JR 92147-054
RICO HOGAN 48458-044
STEPHANIE HOLBROOK 17997-029
BRIAN HOLLAND 57325-177
EDWARD HOLLIMAN 79670-054
MARCUS HOLLIMAN 65049-019
BERNARD HOLLINGER JR 95775-020
CHARLES HOLLIS JR 97818-020
SAMUEL HOLLOMAN 30964-057
LAWRENCE HOLMAN 28077-018
KEITH HOLMES 00224-509
WAYNE HOLROYD 10096-007
DAVID HOLT 50520-177
TIMOTHY HOLT 52097-074
JON HOLT 12172-041
JACLYN HOOKER 48726-177
RALPH HOOPER 77365-054
MICHAEL HORN 28838-177
WILLIAM HORTON JR 66940-479
JOHN HOSKINS 17570-032
GEORGE HOUSER 60799-019
GEORGE HOUSTON 16032-018
JAMES HOWARD III 04067-017
FRED HOWARD 07757-089
Gilbert Howard
SHELDON HOWARD 12704-032
92565-083
STEPHAN HOWARD 16912-027
MICHEL HUARTE 82411-004
MARC HUBBARD 11465-058
CHARLES HUBBARD 69949-019
KENNETH HUBBARD 10119-043
MARVIN HUDGINS 47239-039
SANCHEZ HUDSON 23300-058
RANDY HUERTA 20418-380
JAMES HUFF 35783-044
WILLIAM HUFFMAN 49016-177
DARWIN HUGGANS 34513-044
TORREAN HUGHLEY 29902-031
RAVON HUMPHREY 51358-039
TINA HUNT 17225-035
ALEXIS HUNTER 39141-177
CHRISTOPHER HUNTER 44200-061
BOBBY HUNTER 16007-028
MOHAMED HUSSEIN 22362-041
MATTHEW HUTCHESON 14620-023
NORMA IBARRA CANTU 94793-380
DANA ICE 36314-180
JESSICA IDLETT 56827-177
JESUS IGLESIAS 91860-280
GODREY ILONZO 63976-019
LESLIE INMAN 85901-379
REGINALD IRBY 69457-066
CARLOS ISBY 24743-009
AMER JABIR 17294-424
REGGIE JACKSON 45833-039
HOWARD JACKSON 54870-039
CHARLES JACKSON 29263-009
TOMMY JACKSON 21198-017
DANNY JACKSON 39094-068
FREDERICK JACKSON SR 47796-039
TIMOTHY JACKSON 20364-043
THERESA JACKSON 08478-045
CHRISTOPHER JACKSON 47079-074
DAVID JACKSON 08547-068
IKEISHA JACOBS 59274-056
JOSEPH DEE JACOBS 27752-171
MICHAEL JACOBS 65325-056
RAYMOND JACQUES III 17726-002
CELSO JAIMES-MEDERO 48891-177
DEVINCIO JAMES 27775-055
KENNETH JAMES 10402-002
TAMMY JANICEK 54253-177
MARVIN JANKEE 27728-058
LINDA JARAMILLO 06021-081
JUAN JASSO 59988-018
ROBERT JAYNES JR 12376-028
EDWARD JEFFERSON 20644-045
COLIN JENKINS 71907-279
SHARON JESSEE 53734-074
MIGUEL JIMENEZ 18429-180
MORRIS JOHNS 72464-280
WALTER JOHNS 37369-019
PATRICK JOHNS 20366-043
COURTNEY JOHNSON 72960-019
DORIAN JOHNSON 43811-074
CORDELL JOHNSON 19770-035
TIMMY JOHNSON 35692-044
TIMOTHY JOHNSON JR 14568-479
RONALD JOHNSON 20761-041
MICHAEL JOHNSON 13861-028
GEORGE JOHNSON 78855-083
DEMETRIS JOHNSON 19482-033
DAJANAE JOHNSON 21347-043
KELLY JOHNSON 60777-066
CALVIN JOHNSON 61977-066
AARON JOHNSON 66942-066
WILLIE JOHNSON 12498-002
MONYET JOHNSON 20376-043
JAMES JOHNSON 52164-074
ADAM JOINER 78587-112
JUSTIN JONES 29162-179
MARCOS JONES 18114-043
NATHANIEL JONES 43718-037
TRAVELL JONES 18500-104
CURTIS JONES 55887-019
MATTHEW JONES 24662-083
RONALD JONES 25678-044
STEVEN JONES 30269-048
ANTWAN JONES 40833-424
RAYMOND JONES 11681-067
BOBBY JUSTICE 09715-032
STEVIE JUSTUS 15652-084
CARL KAZANOWSKI 04953-122
EMMANUEL KAZEEM 76888-065
MEAGAN KEEL 03518-480
BILLY KEEN 18754-084
DEANGELO KEITH 63306-037
ERIC KELLEMS 10236-025
BARBARA KELLEY 16731-028
SAMUEL KELLY 03219-112
JACK KELLY 04481-017
JEROME KELLY 30467-068
DARRON KENNEDY 27994-078
DAVID KENNEY 06513-040
BOBBY KHABEER 26500-009
ANGELA KILPATRICK 16777-003
ISSAC KING 16744-104
RODNEY KING 03025-029
MATHEW KINNEER 18282-030
PERETZ KLEIN 86086-054
DAVID KLINE 21297-041
RICHARD KNEE SR 18153-026
DELORES KNIGHT 61056-060
DARYL KNOTTS 15336-509
MATTHEW KOLODESH 67829-066
ANTHONY KOON 51666-424
CYNTHIA KOONS 11336-029
JULIE KRONHAUS 67738-018
MARK KUHRT 99140-179
JACIE KYGER 16921-084
SARKIS LABACHYAN 29591-047
DONALD LAGUARDIA 87596-054
CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 63731-019
KESHIA LANIER 15355-002
AMBER LANPHEAR 17503-046
JOSE LANTIGUA 29934-058
JERONIMO LARA-VAZQUEZ 60294-018
RONNIE LARKINS 09781-033
GEORGE LARSEN 72891-097
CLAUDIS LASSITER 42543-037
GIOVANNI LATERRA 19482-104
KENDRICK LATHAM 05325-025
ANDREW LAVIGNE 26043-052
MARTIN LAWRENCE 06277-029
STEPHANIE LAZA 54307-177
ANTHONY LE 17627-003
HECTOR LEDESMA-CARMONA 53542-069
RODOLFO LEDEZMA-HERRERA 60548-179
MARLON LEE 06645-068
JOVON LEE 64333-037
NICOLE LEEDY 49891-177
MIGUEL LEGARDA URRUTIA 08707-027
MICHAEL LENTSCH 41789-044
JOSEPH LEONARD 56345-056
SANTO LEONE 27152-379
NICOLE LESCARBEAU 01164-138
DAVID LEWALSKI 64121-054
LISA LEWIS 12954-089
MARTIN LEWIS 13406-047
TORRY LEWIS 28825-050
PHIL LEWIS 22737-078
JAMES LEWIS JR 16240-179
DAVID LEWISBEY 45353-424
JESSE LINARES 06009-027
TIMOTHY LINDSEY 15723-077
LEE LINDSEY 28028-171
ARTIS LISBON 61947-019
ANDRE LLOMPART-FILARDI 49548-069
JAMES LLOYD 60995-112
ALEX LOCKLEAR 56573-056
GREGORY LOLES 18551-014
KATHY LOPEZ 72202-018
DALIA LOPEZ 28144-479
GILBERT LOPEZ JR 99141-179
ROGELIO LOPEZ-BATISTA 69633-066
ALEXANDER LOPEZ-MONTANEZ 49549-069
FRANCISCO LOPEZ-NEGRON 63246-050
CARLOS LOPEZ-ORRIA 50602-069
BLIA LOR 16850-089
CHRISTOPHER LORICK 57162-177
ANTHONY LOUIS 48400-019
NESLY LOUTE 62888-018
ELAINE LOVETT 49530-039
GEORGE LOWMASTER 32899-068
OMAR LOZA 09168-027
ROBERT LUSTYIK JR 91912-054
ELIJAH MACK 65368-037
ALONZO MACON JR 14323-078
ROSALINA MADRIGALES 11938-308
SERAFIN MAGALLON 70055-097
DON MAIGARI 65116-060
SILOMIGA MALAE 88956-022
JOSE MALDONADO-VILLAFANE 49404-069
DANIEL MALEY 15291-032
AHMAD MANN 26319-050
STEPHEN MANNESS 48609-074
MARIO MAREZ 80440-279
RICKY MARIANO 15955-041
KATHRYN MARKLE 55921-177
CHRISTY MARSHALL 54366-074
ANDRAY MARTIN 09601-041
LISA MARTIN 15886-028
HERBERT MARTIN 33656-057
GARRY MARTIN 26238-018
KEITH MARTIN 95629-280
CHARLIE MARTIN 03452-043
GERARDO MARTINEZ 44179-380
MARCOS MARTINEZ 14653-002
XAVIER MARTINEZ 76536-380
JOSE D MARTINEZ 52574-054
WILLIAM MARTINEZ 27147-016
RAMIRO MARTINEZ JR 09167-479
ALFONSO MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ 46754-008
CARLOS MATEO 67609-054
MAGGIE MATLOCK 14351-025
BRENT MAURSTAD 13076-059
STEPHEN MAYES 32672-074
CLARK MCALPIN 36962-034
RONDALE MCCANN 16276-032
MICHAEL MCCOY 32480-177
ALFONZA MCCOY 55563-056
WALLACE MCCREE III 08752-002
RICKEY MCCURRY 18061-074
ALEX MCDOWELL 17079-043
GLADSTONE MCDOWELL 12204-031
WILLIAM MCGEE 29299-179
MARDELL MCGEE 31023-044
TIMOTHY MCGINN 19470-052
JUSTIN MCGINNIS 90850-083
BRENDA MCGINNIS 75816-097
TIMOTHY MCINTOSH 70995-018
MICHAEL MCINTOSH 07958-029
LARRY MCKAY 10771-173
GREGORY MCKNIGHT 46755-039
BRIAN MCKYE 26802-064
MATTHEW MCMANUS 68250-066
DAVID MCMASTER 11853-059
PATRELLE MCNAIR 20907-043
TORRANZA MCNEAL 00868-120
MARLAN MCRAE 14632-040
JAMES MCREYNOLDS 09820-003
GINA MEDINA 03015-093
WILLIAM MEDLEY 39650-044
JASON MEDLYN 57015-056
TONY MEEKS 44256-074
HERZEL MEIRI 91160-054
RICHARD MELOCCARO 21683-047
ROLANDO MENCHACA 87199-280
MINERVA MENDEZ 48351-177
JESSE MENDOZA 05890-041
ELIZABETH MENDOZA 96954-079
ALEJANDRO MENDOZA JIMENEZ 06615-033
JEFFERY MICHELLI 27705-034
MICHAEL MIKESELL 11834-029
AMANDA MILBOURN 46327-044
SEYMOUR MILES 28370-055
HARRY MILES 17768-112
GEORGE MILLER 31622-076
STACY MILLER 42470-074
APRIL MILLER 23761-171
DAISY MILLER 00850-104
JERRY MILLER 15165-043
JACQUELINE MILLS 28918-009
GEARY MILLS 16878-078
ROBERT MINOR 04582-043
MICHAEL MINOR 31389-034
SCOTT MISERENDINO SR 84246-083
RUBEN MITCHELL 10954-023
TOBIAS MITCHELL 11573-039
WILLIAM MOATES JR 14264-010
MICHELLE MOBLEY 49753-177
MICHAELA MONCRIEF 57905-177
DANIEL MONSANTO LOPEZ 77708-054
JUAN MONTALVO 15669-479
ANDRE MOODY 09230-028
MARCUS MOODY 20413-043
JAMES MOON 15485-022
MEGAN MOORE 53369-074
JONAIR MOORE 36376-013
JAMES MOORE 19644-009
BRIAN MOORE 10903-028
JOE MOORER 58542-004
SAMANTHA MOORMAN 28087-078
DANNY MORA 17852-280
CHRISTIAN MORALES 15498-028
FRANK MORALES 46352-177
ERNESTO MORALES-CASTRO 39270-069
GARY MORELAND 20283-086
SABRENA MORGAN 26986-045
RODRIGUEZ MORGAN 63223-037
SONIA MORGAN 38103-068
ASHLEY MORRIS 52316-074
NATHANIEL MORRIS 27603-045
GLADSTONE MORRISON 47993-177
JACQUELINE MORRISON 47995-177
RUBIN MORROW 75859-112
RICHARD MOSELEY 31267-045
MICHAEL MOSES 82384-198
PHILISS MOSHER 72448-097
EDWARD MOSKOP 09159-025
DANNIE MOSLEY 18619-033
DOUGLAS MOSS 00806-120
KRISHNA MOTE 68377-067
TAMER MOUMEN 90928-083
MATTHEW MOWERY 26917-051
WALTER MUHAMMAD 76406-112
ALICIA MURFIELD 57381-177
MICHAEL MURPHY 15782-424
TIMOTHY MURPHY 43267-177
JOHN MURPHY-CORDERO 37950-069
DONALD MYERS 09139-028
RHONDA MYRICK 21831-032
MIYOSHIA NANCE 39117-177
ARTURO NATERA 71460-080
COLIN NATHANSON 29308-112
GUILLERMO NAVARRETE JR 61801-112
YAMIL NAVEDO-RAMIREZ 36027-069
CARLOS NAZARIO-LOPEZ 69924-018
JUAN NEGRETE 26585-380
JESUS NEGRON-ROSSY 43317-069
JAMES NEKVASIL JR 04317-027
DEXTER NELSON 11964-042
JONATHAN NELSON 34556-177
BENJAMIN NEWMAN 33313-045
JOHN NEWTON 30965-044
BRIAN NEWTON 60572-018
MANUEL NICASIO 83316-380
MATT NICKA 01952-122
DARYL NICKERSON 29444-057
SHARLEEN NICKLE 32717-064
SHERITA NICKS 85909-083
CHRISTOPHER NIETO 09256-122
ROBERT NIMOCKS 57045-039
MARK NIX 48352-074
GARY NOLEN 09762-062
GEORGE NOONAN 04248-036
RODRIGUEZ NORMAN 91419-083
LARRY NORQUIST 17917-273
KRISTIN NORRIS 22208-026
JOSE NUNEZ 43507-018
ADRIAN NUNEZ 65615-280
QUEREN-HAPUC OCHOA-ROMERO 75376-408
WILLIAM OGBONNA 93445-083
UCHECHI OHANAKA 13320-179
PATRICK OKROI 17044-273
MASON OLSON 17204-273
CHRISTOPHER OMIGIE 66007-019
RALPH O'NEAL III 18792-075
CHARLES O'NEIL 61036-004
JOSE ORELLANA MONTALVO 91380-083
FELIX ORTIZ-RODRIGUEZ 50607-069
HECTOR ORTIZ-TARAZON SR 68824-308
CHARLTON OSBOURNE 23630-055
OGIESOBA OSULA 44879-177
RUSSELL OTT 46191-424
CRAIG OTTESON 54711-177
DONALD OVERFIELD 14030-067
CRUZ OVIEDO 16368-480
GAIL OWENS 55119-018
RACHEL PADGETT 20200-021
LISA PAGE 22267-026
MICHAEL PAHUTSKI 12411-058
CYNDY PALMA 63971-380
MYRNA PARCON 49681-177
THOMAS PARENTEAU 67736-061
RONALD PARHAM 30548-076
DARNELL PARKER 22081-016
WALIS PARRA-REYES 18260-021
BABUBHAI PATEL 46049-039
MANUELA PAVON 50607-177
SPENCER PAYNE 71685-066
JAMES PAYTON 03490-033
ROSA PAZOS CINGARI 60903-018
JUAN PECINA 97459-020
CAROL PEDERSON 77852-112
GEORGE PENA 67821-018
JULIO PENA 30941-379
KARON PEOPLES 63608-037
BERNARDO PEREZ 37097-086
LUZ PEREZ DEMARTINEZ 15968-049
WILLIAM PERRY 26474-077
ROBERT PERRY 09845-028
DAVID PERRY 30853-009
JOSE PERU 50110-177
DIONE PETITE 12611-003
SEAN PETRIE 55543-039
HUNG PHAN 56613-177
RODNEY PHELPS 21576-032
JENNIFER PHILLIPS 83099-080
SHAWANNA PHIPPS 33777-058
ONEIDA PICASSO 50205-177
NELSON PICHARD-REYES 65421-053
CLAUDIA PIEDRA 41545-479
JUAN PIMENTEL 51088-408
ERICK PINERO-ROBLES 50651-069
JOHN PIPKIN 64455-056
MATHIAS PIZANO 08586-030
RICHARD PLATO 72619-079
GREGORY PODLUCKY 30494-068
DUSTIN POE 34527-001
JULIEN POLK 24638-111
RAUL PORRAS-ACOSTA 10229-180
ROBERT PORTER 15875-075
KEVIN PORTIE 17127-035
ISHMI POWELL 69585-066
CLISTY PRATT 55423-177
MELISSA PRESTON 11892-480
JOAN PRICE 20402-021
JEREMIAH PRIDE JR 77002-061
DEVANTE PRIOLEAU 32563-171
EARL PRITCHARD 30421-076
HARRY PRITCHETT 42565-074
RON PRUITT 50015-039
ROBERTO PULIDO 76825-004
DAVID QUINTANA 15904-028
VICENTE QUIROZ 91208-308
RICHARD RACH III 14859-088
CHAD RAGIN 68352-004
SAIED RAMADAN 39093-083
HENRY RAMER 17787-032
LILLIANE RAMIREZ 69571-112
DAVID RAMIREZ 30333-279
ROBERT RAMSEUR 53900-177
EPHRAIM RAMSEY 08266-067
GREGORY RAND 38641-177
GENA RANDOLPH 32288-171
FLINT RATLIFF 16268-171
DEBRA RATLIFF 17546-280
JOHNNY READER 17905-078
VENTERIA REASON 13067-104
TAMIR REAVES 76735-066
DENISE REDMAN 27330-180
DARA REDMOND 17862-029
JOSEPH REEDER-SHAW 56147-039
DAVID REESE 52139-066
FREDERICK REEVES 25040-009
ZENAIDO RENTERIA JR 69119-112
SARAH REYES 05783-095
MAYRA REYES 57582-177
CRYSTAL REYES 24740-280
DILEAN REYES-RIVERA 39927-069
MARQUIS REYNOLDS 67705-060
APRIL RICE 18201-026
GALLOWAY RICH III 71714-019
RONALD RICHARD JR 02381-095
MICHAEL RICHARDSON 70991-019
ROGER RICHARDSON 08602-028
KIKO RICHMOND 85556-083
JENNIFER RICHMOND 98686-379
THOMAS RILEY 24186-044
JAMES RISHER 19358-018
TOBIAS RITESMAN 17361-273
LUIS RIVAS 48463-004
PABLO RIVERA 05914-122
JULIO RIVERA 70625-097
LUIS RIVERA-PARES 49671-069
MICHAEL RIVERS 82085-053
GERALD ROBERSON 17546-021
ONEAL ROBERTS 64117-053
DJAMIL ROBERTS 15965-028
LENA ROBERTS 51332-074
ANTHONY ROBERTS 57884-177
QUINCY ROBERTS 15621-040
STEVEN ROBINSON 11916-087
MARIA ROBLES 44739-013
RANDY ROCKHOLT 14025-027
CYNTHIA RODRIGUEZ 28803-031
JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ 15791-379
RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ 95341-380
MARIO RODRIGUEZ 52813-180
STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ 49750-177
RUBEN RODRIGUEZ JR 20243-480
JOE RODRIGUEZ 10610-179
ALLAN RODRIGUEZ-CRISPIN 44365-069
CLARA RODRIGUEZ-IZNAGA 15866-032
STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ-VERDUGO 66055-408
BUFORD ROGERS 01869-027
ALFONIZA ROGERS 09823-003
KENNETH ROGERS 18196-104
JEREMIAH ROGERS 96309-020
JOHN ROGERS 21111-045
JOSEPH ROHE JR 17004-003
OMAR ROJAS 57547-379
BARBARA ROJAS 14438-104
BLANCA ROJO 27546-045
ANSWAR ROLLINS JR 07333-025
ROSA ROMAN 27787-180
JUAN ROMAN-POLANCO 75699-067
RICHARD ROSA 20126-006
FRANCISCO ROSALES 59027-280
HECTOR ROSARIO-RIVERA 39556-069
EVELIO ROSARIO-ROSADO 49761-069
CHRISTOPHER ROSE 14090-179
ROGER ROUSSEAU 03652-104
MICHAEL ROYAL 51341-074
HENRY ROYER 25268-111
DONACIANO RUBALCABA-MIJAREZ 78316-380
SHAWNA RUBY 18777-030
MICHAEL RUDDELL 55997-177
ANTHONIO RUEDA-AYALA 19862-111
BRENDA RUEHLOW 17543-029
FERDINAND RUIZ 59030-066
ANTONIO RUIZ 61667-004
MARIBEL RUIZ 26302-078
WILLIAM RUNION 54165-074
MEERA SACHDEVA 16240-043
ISIAH SADLER 89404-053
JUSTIN SAIN 53137-074
SUSAN SALANE 37270-034
WILLIAM SALES SR 15035-056
SANTOS SALINAS 58320-380
SANTA SALINAS 71389-479
SANTIAGO SALINAS 11962-018
GARTH SALKEY 86171-083
GREGORY SALLEE 19573-033
RANDON SALLIS 04416-063
BARRON SALTER 14237-003
MICHAEL SAMANIEGO 35329-177
ALLYSSA SAMM 31619-045
JAIME SANCHEZ 06704-104
MAGGIE SANDERS 33230-058
PAUL SANDERSFELD 17512-273
BERNARDO SANTANA 50816-039
JOHN SANTOS 70462-054
RAFAEL SANTOS 26932-050
BENITO SARABIA 64868-079
DALTON SARGENT 21769-026
ARNULFO SAUCEDA 55692-177
CARLTON SAYERS 26948-078
MANUELE SCATA 96802-038
JOSEPH SCHABOW 19892-033
DAVID SCHAFFER 46423-044
MICHAEL SCHLAGER 66734-066
JAMES SCHNEIDER 16646-104
ANGLE SCHUEG 72344-067
PHILLIP SCOTT 31131-001
DARRYL SCOTT 62361-037
RANDALL SCOTT 57796-019
ZACHARY SCRUGGS 16320-028
TIMOTHY SEABURY 11910-003
CLAY SEALS JR 52544-074
JOANNE SEELEY 42801-177
RONNIE SEGER 14631-010
JOSE SEGOVIA 35342-080
GARY SELLERS 15994-028
JAYMIE SELLERS 46028-177
CESAR SEQUEN RODRIGUEZ 67973-018
RALPH SERGO 15541-104
JUAN SERRANO-NIEVES 50078-069
MANUEL SERRATA 19425-179
SUSANA SERRATO 16246-059
NEVIN SHAPIRO 61311-050
KINZEY SHAW 15956-059
ASHLEE SHAW 00255-120
RICHARD SHAW 56956-019
JOSEPH SHAYOTA 50260-298
MAQUEL SHELBY 20067-035
CURTIS SHELL 16837-043
SCOTT SHELLEY 07195-509
BROCK SHELLMAN 16958-027
JOSEPH SHERESHEVSKY 35857-054
SAFARA SHORTMAN 17107-046
JONATHAN SHOUCAIR 21591-112
KENNETH SHOULDERS 47293-424
ANTONIO SHUFFORD 19657-056
RICKY SHULL 13572-025
CRISTIAN SIBERIO-RIVERA 76037-066
RACHEL SIDERS 68023-097
ERIC SIERRA 59046-066
TIMOTHY SIMMONS 15682-002
EVONNE SIMMS 58983-177
TEDDY SIMS 07449-104
GEMAL SINGLETON 71034-050
CHERYL SINGLETON 69550-019
DUANE SLADE 36995-280
JERIEL SLAY 28305-055
ROCKY SLOAN 17722-029
RUDOLPH SMALL 64572-060
CORDNEY SMITH 11899-030
EUGENE SMITH III 54978-039
PATRICK SMITH 63919-037
DUSTIN SMITH 35801-001
KEVIN SMITH 30323-076
CHRISTINA SMITH 70918-019
JOHN SMITH 08708-028
WILLIE SMITH III 97911-020
PATRICIA SMITH SLEDGE 63764-112
JAMES SNOWDEN III 24803-171
BELKIS SOCA-FERNANDEZ 67590-018
ABDEL SOLIMAN 67808-053
KENNETH SOLOMAN SR 61113-018
CURTIS SOMOZA 43619-112
EGLAEL SOTO 27615-078
SUHEIDY SOTO-CONCEPCION 72848-067
ADRIANO SOTOMAYOR 19312-050
MARK SPANGLER 42280-086
JASMINE SPENCE 54863-177
STEVEN SPENCER 23545-055
KELLY SPINKS
REBECCA SPINLER 15730-028
19680-023
COLIN SPOTTED ELK 10049-273
DEON STEAVE 33806-068
ERICA STEFFENS 49497-048
SHANE STEIGER 32746-177
SHAWNELL STENGEL 29509-031
EVERT STEPHEN 03103-104
MATT STEWART 42018-039
JAMES STEWART-CARRASQUILLO 49767-069
CYNTHIA STIGER 44137-177
DAVID STOCKS 70935-019
CLINTON STOWERS 70075-019
SHALIEK STROMAN 72372-067
KENYA STRONG 69530-018
RODERICK STRONG 14725-171
MICHAEL SUBLETT 15853-028
MARCUS SULLIVAN 18239-026
DUSTIN SULLIVAN 17459-030
CHRISTOPHER SWARTZ 24404-052
PAMELA TABATT 41795-044
TERRY TAKIMOTO 55462-048
TERRENCE TALIFERRO 11362-026
SALVADOR TAMAYO JR 69589-280
AYLWIN TAN 99187-198
EVERETT TARR 11305-028
STEVEN TAYLOR 26276-086
BARRY TAYLOR 32452-058
QUINCY TAYLOR 63093-037
OMAR TEAGLE 60508-066
KEELEON TENNARD 73012-279
BRADLEY THAYER 16800-273
AMBER THIELE 40256-044
JACKIE THIELEN 18774-030
MICHAEL THOMAS 17431-027
CRYSTAL THOMAS 27832-078
LEROY THOMAS 15993-028
JAYCIE THOMAS 20827-043
DAMIEN THOMAS 58328-037
DEBORAH THOMAS 20033-104
TARA THOMASON 33906-171
DANNY THOMPSON 25582-076
THERON THOMPSON 51081-056
DONALD THOMPSON 25611-509
WILLIAM THOMPSON 66065-056
QUENTIN THOMPSON 26134-044
GREGORY THOMPSON 21460-043
DEVON THOMPSON 64549-037
SHAHEED THOMPSON 83286-004
DIANE THOMSEN 17293-273
MURRAY TODD 66088-056
STEVEN TOMERSHEA 10489-084
DAVID TONEY 69707-066
TONYA TOPEL 32708-045
ROBERT TORRES 64789-056
PATRICIA TORRES 83827-380
OLGA TORRES-SOREANO 60120-180
CARLTON TOWNS 51382-039
ERIC TOWNSEND 00875-120
MILLICENT TRAYLOR 54745-039
RANDALL TREADWELL 94385-198
RAMIRO TREVIZO-GRANILLO 42020-051
DALTON TRUAX 15179-010
JAVIER TRUJILLO 80563-298
MICHELLE TRUONG 69235-097
EMMITT TUCKER 19752-085
ANDREW TUCKER-MORENO 16605-029
CRYSTAL TUNNING 96989-004
ANGELICA TUPPER 15417-033
JAMES TUREK 14810-032
TORRENCE TURNER 26581-009
JAMES TURNER 14154-002
TIMOTHY TYSON JR 88269-020
CARRIE TYSON 12126-056
MICHAEL URBAN 55560-177
BALMORE URBANO 47582-424
KAVEH VAHEDI 62844-112
MOSES VALDEZ 31389-064
ERIC VALDEZ 31390-064
SIGIFREDO VALDEZ 31392-064
GABRIELLA VALDEZ 30064-047
JOSE VALDEZ 90547-380
JESSICA VAN DYKE 50378-044
CHARLES VANATTA 12652-028
WILLIAM VANATTI 17511-029
CRYSTAL VARA 89830-380
ALAN VARGAS-GALLEGOS 75863-408
GOODWIN VARGAS-GONZALEZ 46602-069
THOMAS VASCONCELLOS 09310-122
JUSTIN VASEY 18208-030
JESUS VAZQUEZ 14275-018
ALFONZ VEI 16191-049
SANTIAGO VELIZ 50003-177
FRANK VENNES JR 05123-059
DAVID VIGIL 75930-097
FRANK VILLA 06717-196
KEITH VINSON 27369-058
JASON VOTROBEK 62966-019
JOHN WAKEFIELD 15428-002
SALVADOR WALKER 67515-098
TIFFANY WALLACE 26333-075
NANCY WARD 23259-077
JAMES WARD 54604-074
LAUREN WARD 00802-120
JAZZMAN WARREN 19736-033
LEE WATKINS 19768-035
CLARENCE WATSON JR 19125-033
JAY WATSON 46768-177
EDWIN WATSON 37363-034
TERESA WATSON 31981-064
ROBERT WATSON 72972-279
KURT WAYNE 39857-177
GREGORY WEBB 47129-424
BOBBY WELLS 49355-048
PERRY WELLS 86769-054
DAVID WELLS 53664-074
MICHAEL WELLS 26621-044
KIM WESLEY 88707-020
DENNIS WESTBROOK 21560-045
JOHNNY WHITE 45312-177
AUNDRAY WHITE 76026-054
CANDACE WHITE 91235-083
TIMOTHY WHITE 19254-097
DEMOND WHITE 46461-074
LAWRENCE WHITE II 33927-057
TRAVIS WHITE 73171-279
CHARLES WHITE 40355-424
TONY WHITE EVERETTE 65417-056
DARIUS WILLIAM 27904-078
REBECCA WILLIAMS 21580-084
DAVID WILLIAMS 56324-177
ROBIN WILLIAMS 59010-177
TRACY WILLIAMS 69527-018
JERMAINE WILLIAMS 35374-068
DAVID WILLIAMS 43076-039
CIARA WILLIAMS 27560-078
CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS 51600-074
LAMONT WILLIAMS 48343-066
LAVELL WILLIAMS 08665-030
GARY WILLIAMS 21195-032
STEVEN WILLIAMS 91120-054
BETTYE WILLIAMS 92623-083
DEREK WILLIAMS 35289-054
HERMAN WILLIAMS 09877-021
ANTHONY WILLIAMS 71167-019
OCTAVIUS WILLIAMS 49841-177
DION WILLIAMS 80352-083
JOSEPH WILLIAMS 01947-017
AARON WILLIAMS 40727-424
DONNA WILLIAMS 14756-010
EARL WILLIAMS JR 11386-089
JDONTA WILLIAMS 24459-009
FREDRICK WILLIAMS 21106-017
SHAWN WILLIAMS 59172-018
AALIYAH WILLIAMSON 20561-043
KNOGS WILLS 27741-078
ALDEN WILSON 16326-046
JOHN WILSON 57046-018
RICHARD WIMBLEY 31515-074
PEDRO WIPP-KELLEY 44289-069
CHRISTOPHER WOOD 18155-040
ERIN WOODS 20701-043
MARSHANE WOODS 20398-074
RASHAD WOODSIDE 01607-104
AMBER WORRELL 84297-408
PEGGY WORTHINGTON 18407-030
CHARLES WYATT 34961-001
CHRISTOPHER YEAGLEY 85126-054
JEFFREY YOHAI 75866-112
SHALEI YOUNG 19535-023
JOSHUA YOUNG 16029-059
LISA YRDANOFF 56282-177
JOSE ZAVALA 07151-017
CALVIN ZEIGLER 19490-052
MIKHAIL ZEMLYANSKY 66544-054
EDWARD ZINNER 48591-066
PERLA ZUNIGA 28160-379
ENRIQUE ZUNIGA 17910-030
JAIME AIRD 57707-004
ANA ALVAREZ 81092-004
EDUARDO ALVAREZ-MARQUEZ 15733-112
SUSAN ANDERSON 09351-021
DIMITRY ARONSHTEIN 64428-054
GREGORY BARTKO 61509-019
SHANE BEGLEY 16165-032
TASHA BLACKBURN 10417-003
TIMOTHY BRADLEY 43080-074
TRAVIS BROUGHTON 40626-509
FRANKLIN BROWN
MILTON CARBE 40612-424
66325-079
JUAN CARRASCO 38885-177
TERRENCE CARTER 40030-424
PAUL CASS 26342-001
RUBEN CASTANEDA 83640-079
NICOLE CLARK 83942-083
JUAN CRUZ 30864-177
ANTHONY DESALVO 51480-074
MICHAEL DIFALCO 58132-018
JAMES DIMORA 56275-060
EDWIN DISLA 31120-069
KRISTINA ERICKSON 12929-059
JEROME FLETCHER 87729-020
JUAN FLORES 20402-052
RICHARD GALIMBERTI 68520-054
GERRICK GAMBRELL 50140-037
CHARLES GOFF JR 42572-061
FRANCISCO GONZALES 47204-177
JOSEPHINE GRAY 37156-037
ROGELIO GUERRERO 95371-079
TAMRAL GUZMAN 43512-074
JOSE GUZMAN JR 09575-032
LAWRENCE HABERMAN 36897-177
JUDY HARMON 17940-042
WENDY HECHTMAN 30350-047
TAMEE HENEGAR 42217-074
CHRISTY HINES 45933-074
MARK HUNT 47879-177
REBECCA JACKSON 35684-177
BILLY JEFFERSON JR 83653-083
SHAFT JONES 04688-027
CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 33190-034
BENNY JUDAH 38878-177
KAREN KALLEN-ZURY 00857-104
JAMES KING 39491-039
LONNIE LANDON 19661-078
WON LEE 73411-004
JOSEPH LESE 50658-018
KEITH LEWIS 22457-055
SAMUEL LLOYD 62640-019
ERNEST LOPEZ 80125-280
ANDREW MACKEY 72284-053
VICTOR MARIN 28551-034
HOMERO MARTINEZ 45120-177
STEPHANIE MCCLUNG 15391-088
GARY MCDUFF 59934-079
THOMAS MCGLON 38887-019
RORY MEEKS 06138-029
VICTOR MENDOZA 14194-180
FRANCISCO MENDOZA 48863-180
THOMAS MOOTY 69022-066
DORA MOREIRA 03240-104
DAVID MORROW 21500-076
BRYAN NOEL 23585-058
CLIFFORD NOEL 34605-183
CASEY PAINTER 33886-177
REBECCA PARRETT 85489-008
JULIUS PINKSTON 42008-019
LEITSCHA PONCEDELEON 27916-055
MARTIN PUENTES JR 24131-077
SONNY RAMDEO 80568-053
MICHAEL RIOLO 73455-004
RALPH ROMERO 07528-027
SPECK ROSS 19973-077
BRIAN ROWE 63555-054
MICHAEL RYERSON 32587-074
JOE SANDOVAL 49735-177
FRANCESK SHKAMBI 46728-039
ERNEST SINGLETON 16051-032
RICARDO SMITH 07005-032
WALTER SORRELLS 25229-045
JO ANN SPECK-EDGMON 48841-177
JERMAINE SPEED 19676-026
DEMETRIUS SPENCE 55200-056
JOAQUIN SUAREZ-FLORES 47620-112
BARRY SULLIVAN 10418-003
JOSEPH SWAFFORD 41045-074
LARRY TALLENT 41538-074
FLAVIO TAMEZ 14812-379
DUJUAN THOMAS 82036-083
CHADWICK THOMPSON 07787-078
JOSE TOBIAS 77041-279
GUMARO TORRES-LEON 34322-013
RAFAEL UBIETA 00725-104
VIDALE WALKER 20849-076
RONALD WALSTROM 01784-029
DONNELL WALTERS 16469-078
KENNETH WASHINGTON 09016-035
DANIEL WATLINGTON 24928-056
STEPHON WILLIAMS 97072-020
RONNIE WILSON 24023-171
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Video Game Bosses Gather At 'Darkest Hour' For Industry
-
Vulnerable Afghans Struggle As Taliban Rebuild Kabul Roads
-
Blown Off Course, Turbine Giant Orsted Seeks Second Wind
-
US Moves To Save Once-common Monarch Butterflies From Extinction
-
Russia Resorts To Paying Young Women Hundreds Of Dollars To Get Pregnant As Birth Rate Continues To Plummet: Report
-
'Huge Demand': Portugal Dreams Of Becoming Medical Cannabis Hub