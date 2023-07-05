KEY POINTS Lady Victoria Hervey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage and gave them two more years

She clarified it was just a guess considering they had cut ties with their family and anyone in the entertainment business

The royal insider claimed that it was a problem that Prince Harry made all his money from selling out his family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely still be together in the next two years, according to a royal insider.

English model, socialite and aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey joined Mark Dolan on "GB News." The TV host asked her how long she would view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage amid various things they faced recently, including losing the $20 million Spotify deal, all-time low popularity ratings and split rumors.

"I'm actually surprised it's still going," Lady Victoria said about Prince Harry and Markle's marriage. "But I think, maybe two more years."

Dolan asked Lady Victoria why she said so. The "Lady in Waiting" author clarified that it was just a "guess."

"I don't know, that is just a guess," she explained. "But I think with everything, by the time the Netflix deal is over, I don't think they're gonna know what to do. They would have burnt so many bridges with family, with Hollywood, with anyone in the entertainment business, I don't know where can you go from that. You know, where else can they go."

International Business Times could not independently verify Lady Victoria's claims.

Dolan said Lady Victoria's opinions made sense since she had many contacts in America and Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin felt that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would separate soon. The "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author claimed Markle wasn't around when her husband needed her.

"I think that the marriage is very nearly finished, and it will be," Levin told Paul Murray on his "Paul Murray Live" podcast. "She will sort of walk away. She's not there when she's needed."

Additionally, Dolan brought up the Sussexes' declining popularity and deals lost and asked Lady Victoria's take on it.

"The problem is, you know, he's making all his money from selling out his family, and so it's going to get to a point where the family is just not going to want to talk to him again and when that happens, like what does he do?"

She noted that Prince Harry had just lost his tenancy to Frogmore Cottage, so he has no place to stay when he comes to his home country. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had officially vacated the property. Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the Privy Purse, confirmed it at the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage," Stevens announced. "We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here."

British journalist and royal biographer Tom Bower also spoke about the royal couple with Dan Wootton in another episode of "GB News." Bower claimed that they were figuring out what to do next.

" I do think the Sussexes are suddenly finding great problems about establishing or re-establishing the magic and the mystique which they thought they had two years ago and has now re-evaporated," the "Revenge" author claimed. "And they were looking for a cause. They're looking for something to do."