KEY POINTS The PAC said the people who provided 100 videos for the campaign agree that Trump should "never hold office again"

Many of the former Trump supporters pointed to the deadly Jan. 6 capitol riot as their reason for turning away

One voter said he can no longer stand Trump's cheating, lying, and "illegal activities"

A group of Republican supporters who once backed ex-president Donald Trump have launched a multi-million-dollar ad campaign to convince American voters across the country to not vote for the business mogul in his third presidential run.

The group, called Republican Accountability PAC, noted that while every voter who put their faith in the business mogul in 2016 and 2020 have different reasons for turning against him this time, "they all agree on one thing: he must never hold office again," as per the group's website.

"Former Republicans and Republican-leaning voters hold the key to 2024, and reaching them with credible, relatable messengers is essential to re-creating the anti-Trump coalition that made the difference in 2020," said Sarah Longwell, president of the GOP PAC in a press release Tuesday that announced the $50 million campaign.

"It establishes a permission structure that says that – whatever their complaints about Joe Biden – Donald Trump is too dangerous and too unhinged to ever be president again," she added.

The PAC released 100 videos this week that featured anti-Trump Republicans who explained why they were no longer backing him this time around.

Beth, a voter from Virginia who voted for Trump both in 2016 and 2020, said she would "never" put her vote on him again, citing the January 6 capitol riot which, for her, "was kind of like a sucker punch." She added that there are "so many things" she's concerned about if Trump takes the presidency again.

Louisiana native Eric, a 2016 Trump voter and "life-long Republican," had a similar reason as Beth. "We all watched it [the capitol riot] as a country. We all know what it was," he said.

Ethan, from Wisconsin, said he will vote for Biden this time as the Jan. 6 insurrection was "the end of Donald Trump for me." He said the business magnate is "dangerous" for the American people.

"I am a conservative Republican, but I cannot stand the lying, the cheating, the illegal activities that Trump has perpetuated," said Dave from Pennsylvania.

Trump and Biden are set for a rematch of their turbulent 2020 battle for presidency in November this year.