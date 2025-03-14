A New Mexico lawmaker used Friday's Senate confirmation hearing as an opportunity to appeal to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to acknowledge the multiple letters he's sent regarding the measles outbreak.

During the confirmation hearing for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) publicly called out RFK Jr. for a lack of communication.

Luján to RFK Jr: "Mr Secretary, if you're watching today, respond to the damn letter! People are dying." pic.twitter.com/NFke0PvXEI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2025

Luján emphasized the importance of vaccination in preventing measles and demanded accountability from the Trump administration's controversial appointee.

"My colleagues and I have written twice to the secretary of health and human services to address measles. There has not been a response," Luján said.

He raised his voice as he addressed Kennedy. "Mr. Secretary, if you're watching today, respond to the damn letter! People are dying."

The exchange came as Dr. Oz confirmed that the measles vaccine is the most effective protection against infection, while also noting that CMS's role is to follow CDC guidelines and ensure coverage for vaccines, not create policy.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, has drawn scrutiny over his approach to public health policy, with concerns that his leadership at HHS could impact vaccine confidence and outbreak response.

Those concerns have become more pronounced as a measles outbreak in west Texas has infected close to 300 people, resulting in two deaths and spreading to New Mexico. Kennedy previously downplayed the virus, describing the outbreak as "not unusual."

Originally published on Latin Times